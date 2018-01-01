EnglishFranÃ§ais
Baby Secrets

On Monday morning, Oct 8th, Ron Myers and Dr. Esther interviewed Laure Dangla of "Baby Secrets", a baby planning service for first time Parents.

Laure says, "My passion is to help future parents to have the tools and knowledge necessary to welcome their baby with serenity."

In Switzerland, there's paper work with the State, finding the right OBGYN physician and lots of other details which might come as a surprise to first time parents.

If you're planning to have a baby, are already pregnant, or are a grand parent-to-be, take note of the "Baby Secrets" website and phone number.

Laure Dangla
BabySecrets
Phone : 076 74 21 935
Email : This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
Website : www.babysecrets.ch

...what you'd expect to hear on Family Life RADIO 74 "The Answer."!

 
