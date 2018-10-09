News About France… Wednesday, Oct 10

News in Brief…

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 9 October 2018





New crack plan for Paris

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Tuesday that a million euros would be spent on fighting crack addiction in the north east of Paris.

There are ever more crack addicts and dealers in places like Place de Stalingrad.

The mayor wants the money spent on accommodation options for addicts, as well as funding charities to pay more visits to drug addicts.

In recent months, police have moved in and closed down the so-called "crack hill" at Porte de la Chapelle.

World's first river turbine installed in Lyon

The world's first hydro turbine farm is being installed on the Rhône river near Lyon.

The farm's four turbines will generate enough power for 400 homes.

It is believed that over the next 18 years it will produce one gigawatt-hour of renewable electricity per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 300 tons per year.

The turbines are due to join the power grid by end of this year.

French farmers fight vegetarian school meals in northern France

France's main farmers union will meet with school representatives in northwest France to make sure that children aren't being forced to eat vegetarian meals on certain days, only options on the menu. Tensions between farmers and animal rights lobbies (often confused with vegans) have been rising recently in France.

"Unfortunately animal rights activists are pointing the finger at farmers. This movement is anti-agriculture and makes our fellow farmers unhappy," Philippe Jehan, a spokesperson for the FDSEA told the French press.

Hunters launch mobile app to keep countryside safe in the east

The federation of hunters in the Isere department of eastern France has developed a smart phone app that helps anyone walking in the area to identify in real time where exactly a hunt is going on.

The aim is to cut down on hunting accidents, and to create a better rapport between hunters and hikers.

There are human casualties every year during France's hunting season, when bullets from hunters' weapons go astray.





Brittany tanker wreck is magnet for divers

Forty years after it sank, the remains of a super tanker wrecked off northwestern France have become a favorite spot for divers whenever weather permits it.

On March 16, 1978, the Amoco Cadiz tanker ran aground off the Brittany coast, causing one of the world's worst oil pollution disasters.

The 227,000-ton tanker broke up on the reefs off the small fishing port of Portsall, covering miles of coastline in oil.

Its hull, broken into three separate rusted parts and now covered in seaweed, is slowly sinking into the seabed.

Thousands of soldiers and volunteers spent three months cleaning up 360 kilometers of coastline, trying to save hundreds of oil-coated sea birds.

Local mayors and regional authorities spent 14 years in court battles before winning compensation from the US company that operated the ship.



Tyre slashing in the Charente

If you're one of the 102 car owners in the Charente who had your tires slashed, then you'll be happy to learn that a suspect has been arrested.

The vandal destroyed 102 tires on over 40 cars in Angouleme and the town of Soyaux while drunk, reports say.

The suspect from Dordogne was caught red handed with an Opinel knife in his hand.

_____________________________

French rap stars get suspended jail time over Paris airport brawl

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance

Two of France's biggest rappers were handed 18-month suspended prison sentences on Tuesday over a brawl between their entourages that forced the partial shutdown of a Paris airport last summer.

The fracas between bitter rivals Booba and Kaaris in a duty-free shop at Orly airport on August 1 went viral after bystanders filmed the fight on their phones.

The court also fined them both 50,000 euros, while nine members of their entourage involved in the fight were handed suspended sentences of up to 12 months jail time.

The rappers, who were on their way to a concert in Barcelona when the fight broke out, have waged a feud on social media for years, with users often urging them to settle their differences with their fists.

Booba, 41, told the court that he "simply defended himself" and kicked out because he felt "surrounded" and "threatened" by Kaaris and his group.

Kaaris, 38, said that "it's really not my fault, I had no choice" and that he "acted in self-defense from start to finish".

Both men spent time in solitary confinement in separate jails near Paris before being released on bail last month.

_________________________

Critical shortage of eye specialists

Connexion



One can wait months to be able to see certain health care specialists in some parts of France.

The ministry for health published a report this week, based on a study of 21,700 French people.

It found that up to half of people who need to see an ophthalmologist or dermatologist must wait over seven weeks. The average wait time to see a dermatologist was 34 days.

One in ten people have to wait six months or more to see an ophthalmologist.

The report said that after financial issues, these delays were one of the main “brakes” on access to care.

In contrast, general practitioners (GPs) are much more accessible, the report said, with most people able to get a GP appointment within two days.

Pediatric doctors are also more accessible, as are dentists, with appointments for the latter usually available within eight days at the most.

Residents in the Paris region have quicker access to specialists than people living in more rural parts of the country.

In Paris, the average wait time to see an ophthalmologist is 29 days, versus 66 in the rest of the country.

The delay in seeing an ophthalmologist was not a surprise. Last week, the official French state watchdog La Cour des Comptes acknowledged the problem.

It suggested that a solution could be to train opticians to prescribe glasses and contact lenses, and monitor simple eye conditions.

This would make it easier for new patients to get glasses and lenses, and free up ophthalmologists to care for patients with more serious eye conditions.

__________________________

Farmers in French Pyrenees try to scare bears to Spain

Connexion

Farmers and hunters in the French Pyrenees have attempted to scare two female bears towards the Spanish side of the border.

According to reports, this weekend around 100 shepherds, farmers, hunters, and local government members from the Ossau valley, the Hautes-Pyrénées, and the surrounding areas, met up in the mountains in an attempt to chase away two female brown bears that had just been released by authorities.

Two female bears, who it is hoped will give birth in 2019, were released into the Pyrenees last Thursday and Friday.

According to the farmers, the presence of bears is not compatible with farming. Bears - whose diet is usually 70% vegetables and plants - may attack goats, and cause sheep and cattle to fall over cliffs and dies trying to escape an attacking bear.

Jean-Pierre Chourrout-Pourtalet, mayor of Sarrance (Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Nouvelle-Aquitaine), said: “The idea is to scare the bears and the wolves and maintain movement… to make the bears migrate towards Spain.”

The animals, transported from Slovenia, are being reintroduced into the Pyrenees following a pledge by former ecology minister, Nicolas Hulot.

The European Union condemned France in 2012 for neglecting its obligations to protect the bear species.

__________________________________

Lake Annecy's water levels have dropped to lowest in 70 years

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 9 October 2018





Lake Annecy is one of the most idyllic spots in France with holidaymakers flocking there throughout the year, but the water level has been dropping, now at its lowest level in 70 years, lowest since 1947.

Lake Annecy has especially clean water. It is fed by mountain springs and run off from melting snow.

Tourists flock to the Annecy area throughout the year to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and, weather permitting, to take a dip.

According to a report on Europe 1, wading into the water 200 meters from shore in some areas the water hardly reaches people's thighs. Boats and pedalos are getting stranded in the sand.

Insufficient rain and snow this year as well as evaporation from warm temperatures are to blame.

But while environmental activists happily worried, others have said the situation isn't all that bad.

For example, the reed beds will be exposed and sediments will be regenerated, and remineralized. The plants will be stimulated.

In the meantime, most residents of the Lake Annecy region are enjoying the present conditions.

"We've never seen it like this in Annecy," said Julie, who has lived in Annecy her whole life. It's really nice because it means we have a beach in the middle of town. We've even been finding shells!"

______________________

That’s News About France on this Wednesday, October 10th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

______________________

Hurricane Hype

Even as Hurrican Micahel approaches the Pan Handle of Florida, I couldn’t help but notice the gigantic image of a hurricane with its distinct eye, in an email I received yesterday. Associated with the photo was a predicted 1.5 degree temperature rise over coming decades, which of course has nothing to do with the current hurricane season in the Atlantic.



Hurricane hype is omnipresent these days. Every storm or draught, rise in temperatures or cold snap, is blamed on the theory of manmade Global Warming.



You’ll remember 20 years ago… they were predicting a horrific increase in the frequency and intensity of hurricanes, while projecting a catastrophic rise in sea levels of 10, 20 or 30 feet, submerging coastal cities and causing havoc, all this to come about by the year 2020. That’s just over a year from now, but have you noticed many people selling their property and moving inland? It’s unlikely those wild tales told 20 years ago, which flashed across TV screens and sold a lot of newspapers and magazines will come to pass by the end of next year.



All the dire predictions have proven to be overly optimistic, simply because they’re based on man-made computer models, using tweaked temperature data, skewed by unprovable theories, based on conjecture and personal bias. As they say, garbage in, garbage out. Computers can be made to say anything. The problem is that in inordinate number of people are earning a good living believing and teaching the anthropogenic global warming catastrophic theory… and that to the exclusion of the views of anyone who dares disagree with them. Global warming theory long ago left the rigors of science to become a philosophy, a religion, wherein any equally competent scientist who dares disagree with orthodoxy is treated as a heretic, finding himself banned from the debate, and his research grants and funding cancelled. So much for so called modern “science”!

Understand there is no scientifically proven relationship linking man-made CO2 and hurricanes. In fact, as I reported on Monday of this week, according to the NOAA website, the number and intensity of hurricanes has not increased, but actually diminished over the past 70 years, even as CO2 as continued to soar. Scare stories in the media to the contrary are nothing more than alarmism, with no scientific or statistical basis.

Numerous climate scientists have discovered that there is indeed a relationship between the rise in CO2 and a rise in temperature. But the fact is it’s the temperatures which rise first, then the CO2 rises, generally lagging by several hundred years. One cannot say that increased CO2 levels categorically cause the temperatures to rise, but rather one can definitely say that CO2 levels have risen following the steady rise in temperatures over the past 300 years since the Maunder minimum.

There is abundant proxy evidence that global temperatures were as warm, or warmer, one thousand years ago than they are now. One has to wonder what people were doing back then to generate so much CO2. What kind of cars were people driving and jets were they flying back in the year 1,000 that forced the temperatures to rise so dramatically, by the way without a significant rise in sea levels. Of course the question is absurd. But it does illustrate that the Climate is always changing in natural cycles, without human intervention. The principal cause of warming on the planet or cooling remains solar radiance, definitely NOT CO2 or people, despite the industrial revolution.

And did you know that plants on earth are 15 to 20 % greener and more prolific over that of a century ago, thanks to the increase in CO2? CO2 is wonderful for plant life and for people, because for among other reasons plants are what produce the oxygen we breath! More plants mean more oxygen and more oxygen makes for healthier people.



You ask, what are the two most significant greenhouse gases? I went to the web seeking the answer. It was difficult to find. For example, Quora (among other online media) states its CO2 and Methane. But that’s a blatant lie. Those two gases are infinitesimally small. The most significant greenhouse gas is water vapor. Air is made up of Nitrogen 78%, Oxygen 21%, Argon 0.93% followed by CO2 with at best a miniscule 0.033%. Water in the air varies from 1% to 6%, but is highly significant in the gaseous state (clouds) because it’s a powerful and effective cover, deflecting sunlight and heat.

CO2 is definitely not worth worrying about! But what IS disturbing are the forces behind the scenes promoting this neo-science. Follow the money! They want your money, your liberty and your freedom of movement. And they do NOT want third world countries to develop and grow, fossil fuels being key to their success. Richer, industrialized countries can hardly afford conversion to unreliable solar and wind energy. In the third world, the cost of using renewables is illusory. The climate change agenda could bankrupt the world, ending with a few elitists in totalitarian control. The 1984 world of Georges Orwell is on its way, and most people are oblivious to the processes stealthfully being enacted to move us there.

https://www.quora.com/Which-are-the-two-major-greenhouse-gases

http://scifun.chem.wisc.edu/CHEMWEEK/GasesofAir2017.pdf

www.icecap.us