WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Oct 10th

Wednesday, October 10th

Sunny this morning, except fog or stratus at the foot of the Jura up to 700 meters. Clouds increasing this evening with a few raindrops overnight. Frequent rain in the Simplon region and the Valaisannes Alps. Max Temp on the Plateau 20 C., up to 24 in areas effected by Foehn winds. 0 at 3200 meters. Strong to tempestuous S winds in the mountains. Foehn winds becoming strong in Chablais this afternoon.



Tomorrow Thursday

Only Partly Sunny. Often cloudy with some rain drops along the Jura and in the Alps. Rainy in the Simplon and along the Valaisannes Alps. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. High around 19 on the plain. 24 in Valais.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Morning gray on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Probably cloudy with rain along the Valaisannes Alps and in Simplon. Highs around 20 on the Plain.

24 in Valais.

_______________

That’s the weather on this Wednesday, October 10th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



You’ll find this weather forecast in English and today’s French news in English on our website www.radio74.org



You can listen to RADIO 74 on line, and make donations to keep listener supported RADIO 74 on the air at www.radio74.org



Thanks for your help much needed and appreciated now.