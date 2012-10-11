News About France… Thursday, Oct 11th

Macron government in quandary over cabinet reshuffle

By RFI Issued on 10-10-2018 Modified 10-10-2018 to 17:43

For over a week, France has been without an Interior minister, as the government is set to announce a major cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, Friday.

The hesitation around the new cabinet appointments is seen as a sign of Macron's growing weakness.

French President Emmanuel Macron delayed a hotly awaited cabinet reshuffle Wednesday due to difficulties in finding new ministers, in a development many analysts interpreted as a sign of his weakness.

The 40-year-old centrist has endured a torrid few months since a scandal involving a security aide in July, which helped push his popularity ratings down to historic lows.

The damage from the scandal was compounded in September when high-profile environment minister Nicolas Hulot quit and he was followed out of the door by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb on October 3.

The departure of Collomb, one of Macron's earliest political backers, was a symbolic blow that has forced the unplanned and unwanted reshuffle.

After seven days of discussions, the presidential office announced Wednesday that the new team would be announced on Friday night at the earliest, having previously indicated it would unveiled early this week.

"There will be new faces, departures and some people will change jobs inside the government," a government source told AFP on Tuesday.

The lineup would only be revealed once Macron returns from a trip to Armenia, said the source.

Who will be France's next Interior Minister?

French media reports say that the ministers in charge of agriculture, culture and territorial cohesion are set to be replaced, but the biggest headache remains finding a political heavyweight for the vital interior minister position.

Christophe Castaner, a former Socialist MP and close Macron confidant, has been widely tipped for the role to replace Collomb, who is returning to his home town of Lyon to serve as mayor.

But Castaner would have to be replaced as the head of the president's party, the Republic on the Move, insiders say.

Several figures are known to have already turned down offers of government posts from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, underlining the diminished appeal of joining the embattled executive, analysts say.

For veteran political commentator Pascal Perrineau, a professor at Sciences Po University in Paris, Macron's difficulties stem from the way he won power at France's elections last year.

The one-time outsider founded his own grassroots movement and swept away France's established parties in a political earthquake for France, bringing in many fresh and inexperienced faces into parliament.

But his party has a shallow talent pool and is no longer attracting the politicians from other parties who once clamored to join in the wake of the 2017 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"When you don't have a political organization that is anchored locally, where you can test people, that serves as a form of education structure, then you find yourself a bit weakened," Perrineau told AFP.

Chloe Morin, a public opinion expert at the Ipsos polling institute, said the problem was that few strong new personalities have emerged in Macron's party or government since his election last year.

"Those who work in the shadow of the president have had difficulties emerging into the light," she told AFP.

__________________________

France taken to international court for nuclear "crimes"

By RFI Issued on 10-10-2018 Modified 10-10-2018 to 12:02

Former French Polynesian leader Oscar Temaru announced a case against France at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes against humanity… concerning nuclear tests conducted in the South Pacific.

Temaru is a French Polynesian opposition leader. From the 1960s to the 1990's, France carried out nearly 200 nuclear tests in French Polynesia, renowned for its tourist island of Tahiti,

"This case aims to hold all the living French presidents accountable for the nuclear tests against our country."

Speaking during a meeting about French Polynesia as part of a UN committee focused on decolonization, he said: "We owe it to all the people who died from the consequences of nuclear colonialism."

The overseas French territory, with about 290,000 people, is best known nowadays for its tourist island of Tahiti.

Tests over three decades

But its Mururoa and Fangataufa atolls that saw 193 nuclear tests over three decades until then-president Jacques Chirac ended the program in the 1990s.

The French Polynesia tests were among a total of 210 carried out -- also in Africa's Sahara desert -- with about 150,000 civilian and military personnel between 1960 and 1996.

Thousands of them later developed serious health problems.

Only around 20 of approximately 1,000 people who filed complaints against France have received compensation.

"We see French nuclear tests as no less than the direct result of colonization," Temaru said, adding the testing was imposed upon the islanders "with the direct threat of imposing military rule if we refused."

Temaru, who favors independence, said France has "ignored and shown contempt" for repeated offers since 2013 to come to the table under UN supervision.

France long denied its responsibility for the health and environmental impacts of its testing, out of fear the admission would weaken its nuclear program during the Cold War.

Only in 2010 did France pass a law authorizing compensation for military veterans and civilians, whose cancer could be attributed to the test program.

___________________________

Saudi Arabia’s embarrassing bid to join the Francophonie family

FRANCE 24 Text by Aude MAZOUE Latest update : 2018-10-10

For the past two years, Saudi Arabia has been trying to join the Organization Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF). But some member countries believe Riyadh's bid is at odds with the democratic ideals promoted by the grouping.

The 2018 summit of the (OIF) – generally known as la Francophonie – on October 11 and 12 in Armenia promises to throw up some tough discussions and expose fault lines within the grouping. This includes the thorny issue of Saudi Arabia’s bid to gain observer member status in la Francophonie, the French-speaking equivalent of the Commonwealth.

It’s not the first time that the oil-rich Gulf kingdom has submitted its application. At the last Francophonie summit in Madagascar in 2016, Riyadh’s bid was sidestepped, following heated closed door discussions between delegates, sources present at the meeting told reporters.

At the 2016 summit, member states backed the decision of the Ministerial Council of Francophonie (CMF), which found the Saudi application "incomplete" and recommended further research. It was a perfect “kick the can down the road” move between the representatives, who agreed that an OIF evaluation mission would be sent to Saudi Arabia to ensure the “good progress of the file”.

The compromise managed to paper over the divisions among the delegates. But it did nothing to discourage the Saudi kingdom, which renewed its candidacy bid ahead of the 2018 summit in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

It’s not a matter of the rules

The problem with the Saudi bid does not appear to be the OIF membership rules. OIF statutes state that if French is not the requesting country’s official language, it does not constitute an obstacle to its membership. Applications are examined for the place that the French language occupies in the concerned country.

Moreover countries with relatively few French speakers, such as South Korea, Mexico, Thailand and Estonia, are part of the organization’s 26 observer members, and their memberships have never sparked any complaints.

The OIF has 58 member states and governments – including several former French colonies and protectorates in Africa and Asia – as well as those observer members.

To become an observer, the OIF requires candidates to demonstrate “a desire to promote the use of the French language, regardless of its actual use at the time of application". Riyadh’s efforts to promote the teaching of the French language adequately meet the grouping’s membership conditions.

It’s all about ‘values’

There remains though the question of "values". The mission statement on the OIF website notes that its “members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language” and that “the French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones” on which the OIF is based. The grouping also asks candidates to "translate a real interest in the values ​​defended by la Francophonie".

That’s where the problem lies. When it comes to gender inequality, the death penalty by beheading and other human rights issues, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud’s kingdom is on the list of some of the world’s worst violators.

The recent disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after the prominent Saudi dissident journalist kept an appointment at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has once again put Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on dissents under the international spotlight.

Over the summer, the issue of Saudi human rights violations sparked a diplomatic spat with Canada, a Francophonie member. In August, the Gulf kingdom expelled the Canadian ambassador, and froze all bilateral trade and investment, after Ottawa voiced concern for jailed Saudi rights activists.

On Wahhabism and women

In its application file, under the chapter "attention paid to the status of women", Saudi Arabia highlights "granting women the right to stand for and vote in the 2011 municipal elections".

While true enough, it remains a rather tepid response and not one likely to sway OIF Secretary-General Michaëlle Jean, a committed and popular women’s rights advocate. Elected to the position in 2014, the Haitian-born Canadian national views herself as a staunch defender of the rights of women and indigenous peoples.

Saudi Arabia also funds a number of Koranic schools and Islamic universities in Africa that are suspected of spreading a Wahhabi ideology which, critics say, nurture Salafist and jihadist groups.

Radio silence from Paris

Saudi Arabia however can count on the support of Morocco, Senegal, Benin and Gabon who push for its acceptance into the Francophonie family.

France though remains uneasy about the prospect of Saudi Arabia entering the fold. When asked about his administration’s position on the issue, French President Macron fudged his response with an anodyne, "We will have to work with the general secretariat and the other members to express ourselves on this subject. So, I will not preempt it several weeks before the summit in Yerevan," that he told reporters at a press conference in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in September.

Leila Slimani, adviser to the French president on Francophonie, failed to respond to FRANCE 24’s interview request.

France may not want to jeopardize the economic interests it has developed over several years with the world’s largest oil producer.

The radio silence on the Saudi issue by all the OIF members contacted by FRANCE 24 appears to mirror some of these economic concerns.

Qatar and the UAE in the family

If Saudi Arabia is eager to join the Francophonie community, it’s not only for the love of the language of Molière. The Gulf monarchy, like the other candidate countries, is seeking a way to access a geopolitical sphere of influence.

Founded in 1970, the OIF mission seeks to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments, which together represent over one-third of the UN’s member states and covers a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

Other Gulf countries have understood the appeal of belonging to the grouping since Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are already part of the club. In 2012, at the Kinshasa summit, Qatar surprisingly obtained the status of "associate member" without passing through the customary "observer member" status.

But behind the scenes at the Kinshasa summit, the tiny Arab emirate pleaded its case, and found the right arguments to convince several delegations about the merits of its request. The UAE has also acquired observer status. Can Saudi Arabia, in turn, become part of the Francophone family after the Yerevan summit?

"A country that enters the OIF is always good news, especially as the country tries to adhere to the requirements in the field of international law,” said Habib Meyer, a parliamentarian representing French nationals abroad, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

Member states are expected to decide on the Saudi application on October 11 and 12.

___________________________

What you need to know about your 2018 French council tax bill

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 10 October 2018





The deadline for paying your French council tax bill (Taxe d'habitation) is approaching and while millions of households in France will see their bill drop this year, some will have to cough up more cash in 2018.

How is council tax changing in France?

The French government is aiming to abolish council tax (or taxe d'habitation in French) by 2021 and as part of the phasing out period this year, 22 million French households will see their council tax (or taxe d'habitation in French) go down by 30 percent.

These 22 million households account for 80 percent of taxpaying households.

If you are among them, you will receive or will already have received a letter from the government informing you that this year your tax bill has dropped by 30 percent, detailing how much you need to pay and what you would have been expected to pay before the discount.

In 2019, these households will see their bill drop by 65 percent and by 2020 they won't be paying any taxe d'habitation at all.

What about the other 20 percent of French households?

While 80 percent of households are already part of the tax reform roll out, the other 20 percent of French households aren't.

If you're single and earning more than €2,592 per month or in a couple with children earning more than €4,722 per month, you are not currently affected by this first drop in council tax payments.

These households can expect not to have to pay council tax by 2021.

What's the catch?

Well, even if you are among the 80 percent of households who receive a discount in 2018, you may still end up paying more in council tax this year.

That's because some local authorities have decided to increase their rates, included in the bill, as a way of pulling in more cash before the tax is completely abolished in a few years.

"Local authorities were always going to have the opportunity to remove some existing allowances or increase rates," Anne Guyot-Welke, spokesman for the union of tax officials, Solidaires Public Finances, told Le Parisien.

According to a parliamentary report published this summer, at least 5,680 municipalities have increased their tax rate in 2018 so in many cities and villages taxpayers will see their bills rise despite the discount from the government.

Many local authorities have voiced their concern about the loss in revenue that ditching council tax will incur.

Does this mean we can expect taxes to go up again?

Council tax brought in a little over €20 billion in revenue to local authorities so clearly they will have to make up for the shortfall somewhere.

While the state has committed to making up for the shortfall, it has also admitted that, for now at least, that it doesn't know how.

While a law is expected to be announced next year to complete the financing of this reform, taxpayers have been warned that "there is a risk of an impact on property taxes, which, presumably, will increase," tax lawyer Virginie Pradel told Le Parisien.

And she isn't the only one who believes this will be the likely outcome.

"I do not see how some municipalities will be able to do anything other than increase the property tax," said Philippe Laurent from the Association of Mayors of France.

What if you own a second home?

The government's reform to abolish council tax only concerns primary residences. Clearly, second home owners are and will always be subject to the housing tax.

When's the deadline?

All payments are due by November 15th.

Can I find out how much I will have to pay before my bill arrives?

If you want to get an idea of how much you'll be expected to cough up this year, you can visit Impots.gouv.fr where you'll find a calculator which should be able to give you an idea.

___________________________

Last days to pay property tax

Connexion





This coming Monday is the last day for homeowners to pay their taxe foncière bills and avoid penalties for late payment if using one of the ‘traditional’ payment methods.

This means that if you have not set up a payment by direct debit à l’échéance (which is taken 10 days after the due date) or by regular installments, and will not be paying over the internet or by bank transfer, you must get your cheque or TIP slip in the post as soon as possible (or you can take cash to the tax office if the amount is less than €300).

However you have extra time to make a ‘dematerialised’ payment either by paying directly over the internet via your personal account on the impots.gouv.fr site, paying via the smartphone app impots.gouv If you pay in these ways you have until Saturday October 20 and you will not be debited before Thursday October 25.

Usually you should have received your avis about three weeks before the deadline, in paper form and (if you use it) in your personal space online. The tax service says in some circumstances they may be sent later, in which case there will also be a later deadline (check yours if unsure).

If you are paying online you may need information from your avis d’impôt unless you have already saved your online signing in details on your computer. If using the app you can optionally access the bill by taking a picture of the code printed on the avis at the bottom of the first page.

Note that this year you must pay online or by direct debits if your tax is more than €1,000.

If you want to sign up to pay in 10 regular installments next year (mensualisation) you have until December 15 for it to start in January. If you apply later than this then the payments will start with a double payment in February.

_______________________________

French city has students living in elderly care homes

Connexion



Students in Montpellier are addressing the issue of elderly loneliness and benefitting from cheaper rent themselves in an exchange that is permitting young people to live in elderly care homes.

The scheme has been piloted with 11 students, all of whom are living in Ehpad homes across the city.

For this, they pay very low rent - between €140-250 per month - and in return, must interact in a meaningful way with the elderly residents.

This could mean befriending and talking to them for several hours a week, encouraging them to be more active, helping them with everyday tasks, or playing a musical instrument in the home.

The students are living in renovated apartments on the grounds of the care homes; many of which were previously used by former Ehpad directors.

Each student must bring a defined project to the home, and demonstrate how they plan to use their skills and time to enrich the lives of the elderly residents for at least three hours a week.

These have included creating a blog that explains the lives of the residents and their passions; improving links between the older people and their families; offering music therapy workshops, or coordinating a schedule of film showings.

In one home, a boules (pétanque) area has also been installed to encourage the older people - and the students - to get more active.

The city’s social affairs minister, Annie Yague, said: “The aim is to break up the isolation in which residents can often find themselves.”

One student, who is studying music therapy and taking part in the scheme, said: “The project interested me on a human level. I knew that this could bring something to the residents, and to me too. I speak to [the older people] a lot - some of them really need to talk.”

Another student, who is studying social work, said: “Even though we live in an old people’s home, it really feels like our home. There are no set bedtimes, and if we want to order a pizza, we can - we just call for a delivery as normal.”

__________________________

That’s News About France on this Thursday, October 11th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

___________________________

Hurricane Michael - the unexpected Big One

The last major (Category 3+) #hurricane to track into Georgia was the Georgia Hurricane of 1898 (which made landfall in Camden County, GA). Since that time, no major hurricanes have made landfall in Georgia or have tracked into Georgia at major hurricane strength. #Michael

Hours after making landfall—and making history—as one of the most powerful U.S. hurricanes on record, Hurricane Michael was still a serious threat as it moved across southen Georgia on Wednesday night. As of 8 pm EDT, Michael was about 20 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia, with Category 1 sustained winds of 90 mph. Michael entered the state's southwest corner as a Category 3 storm, making it the first major hurricane in Georgia since 1898.

Michael left a trail of destruction in its wake across the central Florida Panhandle, especially along and near the coastal stretch from Panama City to Apalachicola. One death had been reported as of Wednesday evening. Mexico Beach, which encountered the worst of Michael's dangerous right-hand-side eyewall, appears to have been particularly hard hit, as was Tyndall Air Force Base, which reported "extensive damage" in a Facebook post.

Flash floods and powerful winds will remain a threat from Michael as it accelerates northeastward Wednesday night and sweeps across the Carolinas on Thursday. Tornadoes will also be a threat, especially northeast of Michael's center on Thursday across the eastern Carolinas. A tropical storm warning extended north along the Atlantic coast on Wednesday night all the way from Fernandina Beach, FL, to Duck, NC, including Palmico and Albemarle sounds.

Michael will weaken steadily tonight, but it is expected to remain a tropical storm until it moves offshore from the Virginia/North Carolina coast into the Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday. At that point, it will restrengthen while evolving into a non-tropical cyclone. A final stripe of very heavy rain could develop from southern Virginia into the Delmarva area as Michael departs.