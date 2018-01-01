WEATHER FORECAST Thursday Oct 11th

Thursday, October 11th

Mostly Cloudy this morning. The light rain will give way to sunnier skies from the West by this afternoon. Continued rainy over the Valaisannes Alps and Simplon. Max Temp 20 C. on the plain, up to 25 in valleys affected by foehn winds. 0 at 3400 meters. Strong to gale force S winds in the mountains, then weakening.

Tomorrow Friday

Quite sunny despite some passing clouds. Cloudier along the Jura and ridges south of the Valaisannes Alps and in Simplon. Max Temp 21 C. on the plain, up to 23 in Valais. Mild in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny ! A few morning fog patches on the Plateau. Cloudier along the crests south of the Valaisannes Alps and Simplon. 21 C. on the plain. 23 in Valais. Very mild in the mountains.

Sunday

Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving during the afternoon but probably remaining dry until evening. Some rain along the Valaisannes Alps and in Simplon. 19 C., 23 in Valais.

Monday

Forecast not yet certain. Probably cloudy with some rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday

P/S and dry, but morning gray on the Plateau.

That’s the weather on this Thursday, October 11th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



