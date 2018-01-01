EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Friday Oct 12th

Friday, October 12th
Mostly Sunny today, following burn off of fog patches on the Plateau. Max Temp 21 C on the Plain. 24 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains, shifting to the NW.

Saturday
Fair weather !  Some morning fog patches on the Plateau. 20 C. 23 in Valais.

Sunday
Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving by afternoon. Some light rain in the evening. Max Temps 19 to 22 C.

Monday
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of some light rain. 16 to 18 C.

Tuesday
Sunny ! ...and dry. 16 to 18 C.

Wednesday and Thursday
Maybe Partly Sunny with some light rain at times.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Friday, October 12th from family life RADIO 74.

 
