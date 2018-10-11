NEWS ABOUT FRANCE Friday, Oct 12th

Francophone organisation's presidential nominee raises eyebrows

By RFI Issued on 11-10-2018

The nomination of Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo as head of the International Francophone Organisation (OIF) has generated controversy in Africa. Many criticize French President Macron for using the organization to improve diplomatic ties with Rwanda.

In normal times, African countries would have loudly saluted the choice of Rwanda's Mushikiwabo as head of the world community of French-speaking countries.

Instead, her nomination -- enshrined at a summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in Armenia, ending today Friday -- has met with tight lips or muttered criticism.

For some African commentators, the decision is a stitch up between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame that does little for France's reputation or the OIF's mission.

Describing how African countries have responded, Mathias Hounkpe said, "The silence is deafening." Hounkpe works for OSIWA, the West African branch of the Open Society network, founded and bankrolled by American leftist billionaire, George Soros.

Other voices harshly recall France's history of back-door dealings in former sub-Saharan colonies, often at the expense of human rights and democracy.

A French version of the Commonwealth

Created in 1970 along lines of the British Commonwealth, the OIF brings together 58 countries and regional governments, representing 274 million speakers of French around the world.

Just months ago, the big name expected to be adopted in Erevan was the current OIF secretary general, Michaelle Jean -- a Canadian of Haitian descent who in 2014 became the first woman and non-African to helm the organization.

But her fortunes changed in May when Kagame visited Paris.

After talks with Macron, Kagame announced -- in English -- that his foreign minister would be seeking the leadership of the world's francophone community.

Macron declared his support, saying Mushikiwabo had "every quality for the job".

The Macron-Kagame pitch, say analysts, is part of an effort to turn the page of nearly a quarter-century of acrimony, rooted in accusations by Rwanda -- rejected by France -- of French involvement in the 1994 genocide.

Rwanda's fury at France was such that in 2003 it made English an official language, alongside the country's first language, Kinyarwanda, and French.

Five years later English replaced French as the language of education, and in 2009 Rwanda joined the Commonwealth, even though as a former Belgian territory its historic ties to Britain were negligible.

In July, African francophone countries officially rallied behind Mushikiwabo.

This was in line with their policy of backing an African candidate, sensitive to the needs of states that comprise more than half of the OIF membership.



An effort to win over Rwanda?

But their support was lip service, said Senegalese political analyst Babacar Justin Ndiaye.

Rwanda "is a problem," he said, remarking that the country had "turned its back" on La Francophonie in the past, and its record on human rights was at odds with the organization’s commitment to democracy.

"France has been maneuvering to satisfy Rwanda, to win it over," he told AFP.

Mushikiwabo's level of French was "rough," he said, quipping that the Academie Francaise -- the Paris institution that is the official guardian of the French language -- would be "dumbstruck".

The choice of Mushikiwabo "has been rushed through -- politics have taken precedence over language, democracy, demography," he said.

"Many factors have been sacrificed on the altar of diplomacy," said Ndiaye.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Thursday withdrew its application to join the world’s club of French-speaking countries, the OIF. The move comes as Riyadh faces pressure over its human rights record.

State of health of the French language in 2018

A new report has been released in France that gives a global status update on the health of the French language, and projections for how the francophone world might evolve in the future.





A new report has been released in France that gives a global status update on the health of the French language, and projections for how the francophone world might evolve in the future.

French is the 5th most spoken language in the world

There are some 300 million French speakers worldwide which means French ranks as the 5th most spoken language globally, behind Chinese, English, Spanish and Arabic.

But this ranking has been called into contention by experts who believe that the way populations are counted in countries where French is an official language is inaccurate.

Experts say an estimate by Ethnologue, a reference guide to world languages, ranks French 14th.

Fourth language on the web

French is one of the most typed languages in the world.

It ranks as the 4th most prominent language on the Internet, following English, Chinese and Spanish.

It's also the third language of business and commerce.

French is spoken on all five continents

The francophone world stretches across five continents and overlaps with more than a quarter of the 6,000 languages spoken globally.

The only other language to achieve this is English.

French is an official language of 32 states

The report also highlights French’s use as an official language throughout the world. Aside from major global organizations such as the UN, and international events like the Olympics, French is listed as an official language of 32 national governments.

French is the first language of 12 percent of EU citizens. This makes it the 4th most spoken native language in the EU after German, English and Italian, although after Brexit next year, French will jump to 3rd place.

French is the second most popular language to learn in schools across Europe, after English, with just over 26% of students taking up the language in secondary school.

There are 51 million French language learners worldwide, counting students of French as a second language, the second largest group of language learners globally, after English.

The report claims that there is no country in the world where French is NOT taught, although the majority of students are in Africa, closely followed by Europe.

Two thirds of all French speakers are in Africa

Africa has the most French language learners, but 59% of all French speakers (classed as those who were born into and live their lives in French) live in Africa.

French is more widely spoken in Africa by younger people than older generations, and most African parents (or potential parents) hope to pass on the language to their children.

There are 10% more French speakers than 4 years ago

There are 30 million more French speakers than there was in 2014 and the numbers are set to keep on growing.

Projections for 2070 are that there will be between 477 and 747 million French speakers around the world, compared to 300 million today.

UN set to lambast France for its 'discriminatory' 2010 burqa ban

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 11 October 2018





The UN Human Rights Committee is set to rule that France's 2010 law which forbids people from concealing their face in public is 'discriminatory' and 'goes against religious freedom', according to French media.

In 2010, France's controversial burqa ban made headlines around the world, and it could become front page news again.

The OHCHR - a consultative body made up of independent international experts, but which has no legal power to impose law changes, and recently some politicians, have called for the law to be hardened.

The subject came up last week after it was revealed that after France's most-wanted man Redoine Faïd was arrested after 3 months on the run, had worn a burqa for disguise.

It is not the first time the committee has been asked to examine French law.

In August, the UN experts handed in their conclusion into the 'Baby Loup' case, in which a woman called Fatima Afif was fired from a nursery near Paris in 2008 for flouting company rules by wearing a headscarf.

They ruled that France had infringed religious freedom and that the case breached international agreements on human rights.

The woman's lawyers took the case to the UN body, after France's highest court endorsed her dismissal in 2014 after a long legal battle. That year, the French court's decision was also upheld by the European Court of Human Rights. The committee advised the French government to take the necessary steps to prevent similar actions in the future.

The controversial case, named after the name of the nursery where it happened - was the basis for a new law on religious neutrality in private nurseries in France.

In France, which has Europe's largest Muslim population, tensions over Muslim headwear and other religious clothing regularly flare up, pitting the country's cherished secular constitution against religious freedoms.

A spate of jihadist terrorist attacks in recent years has made these issues particularly sensitive.

As well as the 2010 burqa ban France also introduced a law in 2004 which banned 'ostensible' religious symbols or items of clothing in state primary and secondary schools, as well as all state-run buildings like town halls.

Defenders of the 2010 law, brought in under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy, argued that its main aim was as a security measure to bar anyone from being able to hide their identity in public. Supporters also said it would help promote freedom and respect for women.

But left wing critics at the time argued that the law was simply brought in to win votes and pander to what they labeled the Islamophobic right.

When it introduced the burqa ban in 2010, France was the first European country to do so. Denmark and the Netherlands have since followed suit.

Forest fire destroys 60 hectares in Île-de-France

Connexion

A forest fire has destroyed 60 hectares of land and vegetation in Essonne (Évry, Île-de-France).

No homes are at risk, and no-one has been killed or injured, firefighters said. The closest road is the National 6, but there are no plans to close it at present.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.

The incident began in the Forest of Sénart on Wednesday October 10 at around 17h and continued as night fell. Around 100 firefighters were still working to contain the blaze at 21h, reports said.

Paris tops rankings for scooter accidents

Scooter users are increasingly bold, venturing from the safety of the pavements and onto the roads, in order to save time. Many scooters are now electric allowing them to going faster.

According to new road safety data, scooter injuries are up 23 percent on the streets of the French capital in just one year.

That’s News About France on this Friday, October 12th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

MALLORCA FLOOD DEATHS: Tuesday Emergency services -- ten victims

Eclipsed by Hurricane Michael in Florida… we should have reported yesterday that

EMERGENCY services have found ten victims officially confirmed dead following the freak floods that swept through Spain’s Balearic Island Tuesday night.

The ten deceased comprised of six men and four women.

Two Spanish women died and four Spanish men.

There were also three foreign victims including a British couple and a Dutch woman.

One male person hasn’t yet been identified but is presumed to be a foreigner.

The emergency services went on to say three of the victims were found in Sant Llorenç and Son Carrió and two each in Artà and s’Illot.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has visited the island today and said in a Tweet: ” I want to convey our gratitude to the emergency services, who work tirelessly to serve all those affected.”

Hurricane Michael is the fourth strongest after Andrew in 1992, Camille in 1969 and a Labor Day Hurricane in 1935

At least six people have been killed in separate incidents, including an 11-year-old girl

_______________________

Florida Panhandle pummeled by record-breaking Hurricane Michael

by Reuters

Thursday, 11 October 2018 02:59 GMT

By Rod Nickel

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Michael, the fiercest storm to hit Florida in more than 80 years and the third-most powerful ever to strike the U.S. mainland, battered the state's Gulf coast on Wednesday with roof-shredding winds, raging surf and torrential rains.

Michael, whose rapid intensification as it churned north over the Gulf of Mexico caught many by surprise, made landfall early in the afternoon near Mexico Beach, about 30 km southeast of Panama City in Florida's Panhandle region, with top sustained winds reaching 155 miles per hour (249 kph).

The storm came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale, the biggest storm on record to strike by Florida Panhandle. Sustained winds were just 2 mph (3.2 kph) under an extremely rare Category 5.

The storm's intensity diminished steadily as it pushed inland and curled northeasterly into Georgia after dark. It was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, with top sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), about eight hours after it made landfall.

The governors of North and South Carolina urged residents to brace for more heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds as Michael plowed northward up the Atlantic seaboard. The Carolinas were still reeling from severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence less than a month ago.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm would pass through the Carolinas on Thursday, dumping as much as 8 inches of rain in some areas. Up to a foot (30 cm) of rain was forecast in Florida.

Gadsden County sheriff's spokeswoman Anglie Hightower said a "male subject" was killed by a tree toppling onto his house in Greensboro, Florida, in the first fatality related to the hurricane.

Severe flooding, structural damage, uprooted trees and downed power lines appeared widespread in coastal areas near where the storm made landfall.

A video posted on Twitter showed winds ripping apart a house on Mexico Beach, its debris washing up to adjacent properties. Governor Rick Scott said there was a "lot of roof damage" in the storm's path.

Bill Manning, a 63-year-old grocery clerk, fled his camper van in Panama City for safer quarters in a hotel only to see the electricity there go out.

"My God, it's scary. I didn't expect all this," he said.

Without power, the city was plunged into darkness at nightfall and its flooded streets were mostly silent and devoid of people or traffic.

Television news footage earlier in the day showed floodwaters up to the roofs of many homes in Mexico Beach. The fate of about 280 residents who authorities said defied evacuation orders was unknown.

'ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE'

Twenty miles to the south, floodwaters were more than 7-1/2 feet (2.3 meters) deep near Apalachicola, a town of about 2,300 residents, hurricane center chief Ken Graham said. Wind damage was also evident.

"There are so many downed power lines and trees that it's almost impossible to get through the city," Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Tuesday an estimated 500,000 Florida residents had been ordered or urged to seek higher ground before the storm in 20 counties spanning a 300-km stretch of shoreline.

But Brad Kieserman of the American Red Cross said on Wednesday as many as 320,000 people on Florida's Gulf Coast had disregarded evacuation notices.

An estimated 6,000 evacuees took cover in emergency shelters, most of them in Florida, and that number was expected to swell to 20,000 across five states by week's end, Kieserman said.

Bo Patterson, the mayor of Port St. Joe, just south of Mexico Beach, rode out the storm in his house seven blocks from the beach.

"It feels like you don't know when the next tree is going to fall on top of you because it’s blowing so ferociously," he said by telephone. "It's very, very scary. We have trees being uprooted, heavy, heavy rain."

Patterson was one of about 2,500 of the town's 3,500 residents who ended up staying put, many of them caught off guard by the storm's rapid escalation as it approached. "This happened so quickly," he said.

FEMA head Brock Long acknowledged that early evacuation efforts in the area were slow in comparison to how quickly the hurricane intensified. Michael grew from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane over the course of about 40 hours.

"Satellite images of Michael's evolution on Tuesday night were, in a word, jaw-dropping," wrote Bob Henson, a meteorologist with weather site Weather Underground.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, freeing up federal assistance to supplement state and local disaster responses.

Huge Victory for Christian Bakers' Religious Rights at UK's Highest Court

CBN News 10-10-2018 Benjamin Gill

After a four-year legal battle, Christian bakers in Northern Ireland have won their case at the Supreme Court in the United Kingdom.

The owners of Ashers Baking Company came under fire for refusing an order for a cake from a gay rights activist who wanted them to make a cake saying "Support Gay Marriage."

The court ruled Wednesday that Ashers acted lawfully and did not discriminate against anyone. The judges held it was the message the bakery objected to, not the customer.

"It is deeply humiliating, and an affront to human dignity, to deny someone a service because of that person's race, gender, disability, sexual orientation or any of the other protected personal characteristics. But this is not what happened in this case," the Supreme Court ruled.

Daniel McArthur, general manager of Ashers bakery, says it's never been about denying service to anyone.

"We didn't say no because of the customer. We'd served him before and we'd gladly serve him again. It was because of the message. This has always been because of the message," he said.

Peter Lynas, director of Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland, said, "This is a win for everyone. No one should be forced to say something that they disagree with. It is disappointing that this case has been pitched as Christians versus the LGBT community. This ruling affirms that this was never the case."

McArthur is giving thanks to God for the victory, saying this ruling protects freedom of speech and freedom of conscience for everyone in the UK.

"I want to start by thanking God. He has been with us through the challenges of the last four years, and through the Bible and the support of Christians, He has comforted us and sustained us. He is our rock, and all His ways are just."

_____________________________