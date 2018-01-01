WEATHER FORECAST Friday Oct 12th

Friday, October 12th

Mostly Sunny today, following burn off of fog patches on the Plateau. Max Temp 21 C on the Plain. 24 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains, shifting to the NW.

Saturday

Fair weather ! Some morning fog patches on the Plateau. 20 C. 23 in Valais.

Sunday

Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving by afternoon. Some light rain in the evening. Max Temps 19 to 22 C.

Monday

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of some light rain. 16 to 18 C.

Tuesday

Sunny ! ...and dry. 16 to 18 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Maybe Partly Sunny with some light rain at times.

That's the weather on this Friday, October 12th from family life RADIO 74