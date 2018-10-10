News About France - Monday, October 15th

TAX DAY TODAY

A reminder for French residents… you have taxes due today.

- Residence Tax (tax d’habitation) for all not exempt by virtue of low income.

- Property Tax for everyone who owns real estate.

Council tax: The 55 French towns where bills are going up in 2018

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 12 October 2018

The French government announced earlier in the year that council tax (taxe d'habitation) was set to drop for 80 percent of France's households in 2018 - but despite this some people will in fact end up paying more. In 55 towns, tax payers will pay more.

The French government is aiming to abolish council tax (or residence tax) by 2021 and as part of the phasing out period this year, 22 million French households should have seen their council tax go down by 30 percent.

But there's a catch. But some local authorities have decided to increase their rates, included in the bill, as a way of pulling in more cash before the tax is completely abolished in a few years.

"Local authorities were always going to have the opportunity to remove some existing allowances or increase rates," Anne Guyot-Welke, spokesman for the union of tax officials, Solidaires Public Finances, told Le Parisien.

According to a parliamentary report published this summer, at least 5,680 municipalities have increased their tax rate in 2018, so in many cities and villages taxpayers will see their bills rise despite the discount from the government.

Unsurprisingly, the government isn't happy that local authorities have found a way to take the shine off their reform and have published a list of the cities "guilty" of increasing taxes in 2018 and by how much.

In 55 French towns with more than 10,000 residents, people will see their council tax bills go up first published by Le Parisien.

__________________________

London, Paris, Berlin demand 'credible' Khashoggi probe

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 14 October 2018

Britain, France and Germany insisted Sunday that "light must be shed" on the whereabouts of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as they called for a credible investigation into his disappearance.

In a joint statement, Britain's foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany's Heiko Maas said whoever was responsible for the Saudi journalist's disappearance must be held to account.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain official documents for his upcoming marriage.

While expressing support for joint Saudi-Turkish efforts to look into his disappearance, they said the Saudi government must provide "a complete and detailed response", indicating that such a message had been conveyed "directly" to Riyadh.

Turkish officials say they believe Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi mission, and lurid claims suggesting he was tortured and even dismembered have been leaked to the media.

Saudi Arabia warned Sunday it would retaliate against any sanctions imposed on the oil-rich kingdom over Khashoggi's disappearance, as the Riyadh stock market plunged on growing investor jitters.

From tech tycoons to media giants, a host of Western companies are now distancing themselves from the Gulf state, imperiling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's much-hyped economic reform drive.

________________________________

French prosecutors move to drop probe into 1994 Rwanda presidential attack

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 13 October 2018





French prosecutors have requested the dismissal of a probe into the deadly 1994 attack on former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, which sparked the country's genocide, according to legal papers seen by AFP Saturday.

The long-running probe has been a major source of tension between the two countries following accusations that a Tutsi militia headed by current Rwandan President Paul Kagame was responsible for the attack on the plane in April 1994.

In a statement dated October 10, prosecutors demanded that the charges be dropped against seven suspects because investigators had not been able to gather "sufficient evidence".

The final decision now lies with the investigative magistrate.

Lawyers for Habyarimana's widow Agathe called the prosecutors' move "unacceptable" and "largely politically motivated".

The missile strike on Habyarimana's plane near Kigali's airport in April 1994 triggered 100 days of bloodshed that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, mostly members of the Tutsi minority.

Kigali has long accused France of complicity in the genocide by supporting the Hutu regime, training the soldiers and militiamen who carried out the killings.

Ties had been on the mend until 2014 when Kagame repeated accusations that French soldiers had been involved in the bloodbath.

The relationship took an even worse turn when the French judiciary decided in October 2016 to reopen an investigation into the attack on the plane, as the French crew were among the victims.

_______________________

Le Pen ready to accept help from former White House strategist Bannon

By RFI Issued on 13-10-2018 Modified 13-10-2018 to 11:06

Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, has met with former White House strategist Steve Bannon and signaled her interest in his project to help European populist parties.

Louis Aliot, a vice president of Le Pen’s National Rally party, who is also her companion, said Friday on BFMTV station that she met with Bannon a day earlier in Paris.

According to Aliot, Bannon wants to provide “technical assistance” for nationalist parties ahead of next year’s European elections but that he “doesn’t want to play a (political) role.”

Following Donald Trump’s successful campaign to become U.S. president, in which Bannon was instrumental, he has his sights set on Europe where he is planning a foundation, called The Movement, to assist populist parties.

“We’re not going to say ‘no’,” Aliot said with regard to getting help.

Meanwhile, Le Pen remains in difficulty in a case over payments to parliamentary assistants in the EU parliament who reportedly worked elsewhere, including at her party headquarters.

Le Pen stepped down from her post as a European parliamentary deputy to become a French lawmaker after last year’s legislative elections, but remains shadowed by a case involving some 15 people under investigation, including Aliot.

On Friday, a judicial official said Le Pen was now being charged with misappropriation of public funds rather than breach of trust. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked for anonymity.

Le Pen said Friday that an investigation has also been opened over her September Twitter post of a court document ordering she submit to a psychiatric exam in the case. She has refused to do it.

“This judicial harassment is becoming terrifying!” she tweeted Friday.

_____________________________

Glance around France: Mayors resign en masse and a dark day for wolves in Provence

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 12 October 2018

Hunters have shot and killed two wolves in the foothills of the Alps near the Provence town of Grasse. Photo: AFP

Our round-up of the stories from around France on Friday includes mayors in mass resignation in central France, wolves being shot in Provence and a street is named after a policeman hero in a Paris suburb.

70 furious mayors and councilors resign to protest maternity closure in Indre

Seventy elected local officials, including 19 mayors and 50 deputy mayors, have resigned in protest at the closure of a maternity ward in the town of Le Blanc in central France.

The move was meant to express “despair at not being listened to by the government,” said Le Blanc’s Socialist mayor Annick Gombert, adding that President Macron’s administration showed “profound contempt for rural territoires.”

The maternity ward was shut in June, meaning that women about to give birth have to make an hour-long journey to maternity wards in the towns of Châteauroux or Poitiers.

Hunters shoot two wolves in Provence

Hunters have shot and killed two wolves in the foothills of the Alps near the Provence town of Grasse. They were killed as part of a national plan to limit the number of wolves in France, where many farmers are angry at losing sheep to them.

Forty-one wolves have been killed under the scheme out of the planned total of 43 for this year.

Last month around 25 sheep and lambs were killed at a farm in the Provence region, which has suffered a total of around 300 wolf attacks since the start of the year.

Hunting wiped out the grey wolf in France during the 1930s and they only returned in 1992 via Italy -- currently home to around 2,000 wolves -- before spreading into Switzerland and Germany.

Currently there are less than 400 wolves in France.

Several people taken ill after exposure to pesticide in western France

Emergency workers were called in after several people were taken ill when they were exposed to the pesticide metam sodium in a village near the city of Angers.

Five locals and four pompiers - firefighters who also work as ambulance workers - were treated in the village of Mazé-Milon after they were exposed to the product that a farmer was spreading on his nearby fields.

The product he was using was identified as having the same molecular structure that a few days earlier caused dozens of people to fall ill in the village of Brain-sur-l’Authion, just a few kilometers from Mazé.

Authorities shut down a road near Mazé while the farmer took measures to stop the spread of the metam sodium, notably by watering the land it had been used on to stop it spreading in the air.

Paris suburb names street after heroic policeman Arnaud Beltrame

A street in the Paris suburb of Créteil is to be named after the heroic French policeman who was killed after he offered himself in exchange for a hostage in a jihadist siege at a supermarket in March this year.

The southeastern suburb of Créteil will on Sunday baptize a new pedestrian thoroughfare as the Avenue Beltrame.

Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, age 45, took the place of a woman who gunman Radouane Lakdim was holding hostage in the Super U store in the quiet southwest town of Trebes.

Lakdim, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, shot and stabbed him, prompting a police raid that left the attacker dead. Beltrame later died from his wounds.

Paris zoo hails arrival of two snow leopard cubs

The mini-zoo in the Jardin des Plantes in Paris has welcomed the birth of two snow leopard cubs.

The cute cubs were actually born in August but the zoo has kept quiet about them until this week, when they started making their first forays around their enclosure.

Visitors are advised that late mornings and late afternoons are the best times to catch a glimpse of the pair of male cubs from the protect species.

______________________________

The world’s first 'fully recycled' road is made in France

FRANCE 24 Text by Sophie GORMAN Latest update : 2018-10-14

French company Vinci has built the world’s first stretch of motorway made entirely from recycled road materials.

The “fully recycled road” is a kilometer long and is part of the A10 motorway between Pons and Saint Aubin in southwest France. It was built by two subsidiaries of Vinci Construction, Eurovia and Vinci Autoroutes.

“The old materials are fully reprocessed to make the new roads at a mobile factory [edit: a plant movable to any site]. The old supplies are then made into the new road,” Eurovia Communications Director, Maxence Naouri, told FRANCE 24.

Vinci said that most of resources used were then ground down from previously built roads and that extracts from quarries were not used at any stage. This therefore lowered the company’s use of natural resources, its carbon footprint and “reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 50%”.

Naouri explained, “The trucks did not need to drive to and from the quarries, greatly reducing our CO2 output.”

The construction of the mobile plant was central to the project’s success as it had previously been impossible to produce asphalt mixes with 100% recycled content outside of regular plants. As a result, the 3,000 tons of material used for the kilometer of road were created on site.

Plastic potholes

This is of course not the first time recycled materials have been used in road construction. In Southern India, the potential for recycling waste into road material has been recognized for a long time. For example, reusable plastic is harvested at landfill sites to sell to road maintenance firms. The plastic is then piled into the often giant potholes that riddle Indian roads before being soaked with petrol and set on fire. The plastic melts into the holes, fills them up and then hardens.

A British company, MacRebur, realized the international potential of this plastic solution and came up with “the innovative idea to take a mix of waste plastics, pelletize them, and add them into the making of an enhanced asphalt road”. Since 2016, the MacRebur solution has been using plastic to build roads from as far afield as Australia to Dubai.

Last month, the city of Zwolle in the Netherlands launched the world’s first bicycle lane composed of waste that would normally be discarded. This involved old plastic bottles, festival beer cups, cosmetic packaging, and plastic furniture. Still in its pilot phase, the bike path contains 70% recycled plastic along its 30 meters. The city hopes to create a bike path made entirely of recycled plastic in the future. What makes this bicycle lane particularly unique is that it is modular and pre-fabricated, which means that it can be installed easily anywhere in the world.

New road feels like old road

However, this new French road is different as it is the first time a motorway has been entirely made out of recycled roads. This research project won the ‘Route to the Future’ award by the French Environment & Energy Management Agency.

Motorists have reported no noticeable change driving on this new surface. The new road feels like the old road.

______________________________

British mountain biker shot dead by French hunter

By RFI Issued on 14-10-2018 Modified 14-10-2018 to 12:50

A 34-year-old British restaurant owner riding a mountain bike was shot dead by a hunter as he sped down a wooded track in the French Alps.

The victim, whose name was not released, had been living for several years in the small town of Les Gets and was shot Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond, according to the local prosecutor.

The victim was "perfectly identifiable" and was on a well-used but hard to access mountain track when he was shot by a 22-year-old hunter who was taken to hospital in shock.

An enquiry has been launched for "aggravated manslaughter", the prosecutor said.

_________________________

Water restrictions in place for 62 French departments

Connexion

A total of 62 departments across France have imposed water restrictions, with eight on high alert for drought conditions.

The restrictions were imposed this week, from October 11 onwards. There are four levels of restriction, with each depending on the drought level in the given region.

To be certain of the level of water restriction in your area, you can check the prefectural decrees for the affected areas on the website Propluvia, an online tool created by the minister for Ecology.

The restrictions must also be displayed at the local Mairie for each affected commune, and also be published in regional and local newspapers.

The aim of the restrictions is to prevent forest fires due to drought, with many departments still feeling the effects of this year’s rather warm summer.

The full list of departments with restrictions in place:

Ain (01), Allier (03), Ardèche (07), Aveyron (12), Cantal (15), Charente (16), Charente-Maritime (17), Cher (18), Côtes-d’Or (21), Creuse (23), Dordogne (24), Doubs (25), Drôme (26), Eure (27), Eure-et-Loir (28), Finistère (29), Gard (30), Haute-Garonne (31), Indre (36), Indre et Loire (37), Isère (38), Jura (39), Landes (40), Loir-et-Cher (41), Haute-Loire (42), Haute-Loire(43), Loire-Atlantique (44), Loiret (45), Lot (46), Lot-et-Garonne (47), Lozère (48), Maine-et-Loire (49), Haute-Marne (52), Mayenne (53), Meurthe et Moselle (54), Meuse (55), Moselle (57), Nièvre(58), Nord (59), Oise (60), Puy-de-Dôme (63), Hautes-Pyrénées (65), Pyrénées Orientales (66), Bas-Rhin (67), Haut-Rhin (68), Rhône (69), Haute-Saône (70), Saône et Loire (71), Sarthe (72), Savoie (73), Haute-Savoie (74), Deux-Sèvres (79), Tarn (81), Tarn-et-Garonne (82), Vendée (85), Vienne (86), Haute-Vienne (87), Vosges (88), Le Territoire de Belfort (90), Yonne (89) Essonne (91), and Seine-et-Marne (94).

________________________

French public: Quality of life has dropped in 20 years

Connexion

The study found that those aged 35-54 and in work were most affected, and male mental health had also dropped

French people believe that their quality of life has gone down in the past 20 years, a new study has found, with working people aged 35-54 especially affected.

According to the results of three surveys - each using comparable sample sets - from 1995, 2003 and 2016, the French public has judged their quality of life to have become lower over time.

Those aged 35-54 and in work felt the change especially acutely.

The report was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Each of the studies across the years used the same questionnaire, using representative samples of the French population each time.

This featured questions on mental and physical health, as well as financial success and outlook.

Question examples included: “How would you say your physical and mental state has affected relationships with your family, friends, neighbours etc, in the course of the past month?” and “How are your movements, when you kneel, bend down or try to reach the floor?”

The study found that the HRQoL reading - aka the “health-related quality of life” measure - had dropped for both genders for people aged 18-54. The largest decrease was among men aged 45-54 and women aged 35-44.

Other significant findings included a drop in mental health for men.

The findings “deserve special attention from health policy-makers”, the report concluded.

Professor Joël Coste, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Paris-Descartes University, and one of the study’s four authors, said: “The studies showed a general lowering in quality [of life]. We can see the impact of the 2008 crisis, which hit these areas of the population with full force.”

Pr Coste added: “For young people, the decrease already seen between 1995 and 2003 has accelerated, whereas for those aged over 65, we see a levelling [of quality of life] or even positive changes, depending on the areas being considered.”

The long-term objective of the study, Pr Coste said, is to create “a large-scale picture of health for the World Health Organization (WHO), which integrates physical, psychological, and social aspects.”

_____________________________

That’s News About France on this Monday, October 15th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

______________________

Guest editorial...

Where has America Come To?

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Oct 10, 2018 07:46 am

I rarely write my own articles. I point to those written by others to show that prophecy is being fulfilled in our time. But today, I decided to write my own.

The political fight over the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has many wondering if America has changed forever. America’s extreme political polarization has pushed it from the rule of law toward the rule of the mob. That, in itself, has prophetic implications. But I have a much larger question.

The “knock-down-drag-out” in the U.S. Congress, in elevators and staircases, and on the streets runs even more deeply prophetic when you think about what has happened to the Democratic Party. They may have proverbially “shot themselves in the foot.” Perhaps no better gift could have been given to conservative Republicans than the self-destructive brawl staged by the Democrats. Nothing could have galvanized and motivated the conservative right quite so effectively than the over-the-top and desperate Democratic attempt to discredit Kavanaugh and prevent his confirmation. Conservatives are now poised to vote en masse. While the outcome of the mid-term election is still future, these events have some of us wondering if the whole despicable mess has much deeper prophetic implications.

While religious conservatives appreciate many of the things that a conservative government does, our enemy has strategically positioned the conservative right to do his will too, only from the opposite side of the political aisle. And they are so blinded by their religious fervor and their prophetic and theological errors that they cannot see where they are headed. The political support generated for the right by the left’s behavior is likely to throw America even more to the extreme right than ever before in American history! This has serious prophetic consequences. Remember, it is a law of nature, that every action requires and equal and opposite reaction.

In order for strong religious passion to sway the government to enact a Sunday law in America, there has to be a uniting of church and state. This is going on rapidly, at the moment, in a reaction to the extreme leftward direction of the Obama administration. And now the religious right strongly influences the Trump administration. And it is getting stronger.

The rising strength of the religious right has been supported by a lot of angry conservatives, whose often dogmatic voices, suggest an underlying forcefulness that will stop at nothing to achieve their goals once they have the power, even if it includes some wrong outcomes.

Some of the leaders of the movement are “Christian Dominionists” that believe that “conservative Christians should take complete control of all the political, secular and cultural institutions in the country.” They believe America is destined to be ruled by Christians and want to impose Old Testament law on all Americans. These include men like Jerry Falwell Jr., Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress, some of Mr. Trump’s closest advisors. They have not only developed the conservative momentum, but they have consolidated their political machine almost completely outside of, and without the help of, the mainstream media, or the political establishment. They have found alternative ways to influence their base than with traditional methods. Anyone who wants to understand that should read the book The Day Christians Changed America, by George Barna.

No wonder the left is desperately trying to prevent the rise of more conservative power in America. No wonder they fought a desperate battle to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. And don’t expect that Judge Kavanaugh will have sympathy for the democrats in his future voting decisions on the nation’s high court.

All three branches of government these days are threatening the left’s ideological system, especially the courts. And Mr. Trump’s conservative nominations for all federal courts has them running scared. You can tell by their behavior. Their frantic efforts to “save the left” will, by popular consent, push the unity of church and state even more deeply and will powerfully drive America even further to the right. And the Democrats have themselves to blame for the reaction. All we need now is a bit of violence that can be blamed on the Democratic reaction and America could become cemented in a religious takeover that will lead straight into the final prophetic events described in Revelation 13. It does not have to be a legal unity between church and state. It can be a defacto unity that will lead to the inevitable Sunday law, just what the papacy has been working toward for decades.

I have already asked a question of some of my friends even before the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh. As I have watched the current backlash to the liberalism that has increasingly driven American law and jurisprudence for the past 50 years, I am wondering if we will ever see a return to a liberal government. It is possible, of course, but prophecy suggests something else.

To achieve a Sunday law, there would likely have to be long-term political control of all the branches of the U.S. government, executive, legislative and judicial. Here is my question. Have the angels who control political affairs on earth been given permission to let the religious right permanently rise to power in America? And how long will it be before the right starts calling for a Sunday worship law in the name of getting the liberals some religion and getting America back to God? Some on the religious right will attempt to cram religion down their throats. And it will be a hard-fisted fight. But the outcome is clear. In order for the U.S. Government to remove some religious freedoms (namely worship freedoms), it has to give much more power to religious conservatives.

As natural disasters become more intense and frequent, especially on the liberal coastal cities of America, watch for more calls to get America back to God, and a more determined and controlling religiously manipulated government. And let me remind my readers that taking political sides is dangerous. We have a much higher responsibility to explain the three angels message to lost and confused people.

Prophetic Link:

“And he [the United States] exerciseth all the power of the first beast [the persecuting power of the papacy] before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. Revelation 13:12