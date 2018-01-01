WEATHER FORECAST Monday Oct 15th

Monday, October 15th

Sunny today! Perhaps some fog patches on the Plateau this morning. Becoming cloudier this afternoon, beginning with the Lake Leman. Max Temps 19 to 23 C. 0 at 3200 meters. Mod to strong S winds in the mountains, weakening this evening. Foehn in the Valleys. Tendency of Bise on the Plateau.



Tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday

Mostly Sunny. Highs 17 to 22 C.



Thursday and Friday

Quite sunny. Stratus possible on the Plateau. Highs 15 to 20 C.



Saturday and Sunday

Partly Sunny days. Some Stratus possible.

Thatâ€™s the Weather on this Monday, October 15th, from Listener Sponsored, Family Life, RADIO 74.



In less than two weeks, the future of RADIO 74 will be decided. Will this exceptional station continue to broadcast in Switzerland, or will it not? The answer is in YOUR hands.

Some 9,000 CHF yet needed to pay our 4th quarter 2018 Swiss DAB+ transmission fees. The deadline is Monday, October 29th. If we fail to pay on time, our contract to broadcast will be lost forever. Failure is not an option. Make your donations on line at www.radio74.org

Or telephone RADIO 74 and request some BVs, the pink bulletin de versement, for sending your cash donations from the Swiss post or a bank. 022 501 78 65.

Thank you for your financial support.