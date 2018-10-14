NEWS ABOUT FRANCE Tuesday, Oct 16th

At least 13 dead in flooding in south of France

By RFI Issued on 15-10-2018 Modified 15-10-2018 to 13:05

According to Le Figaro, Authorities have revised the death toll from 13 to 11 people dead after heavy rain fell on the Aude department in the south of France, on the night of Sunday to Monday. Many roads have also been cut off.

Vigicrues, the state warning service for flood risks, says the flood has reached seven meters, a level not seen in valley of the Aude since 1891.

A woman was swept away by the water in Villardonnel and four other people died in Villegailhenc, Alain Thirion said on French television network BFMTV.

"At least one person was carried away in their sleep – as to the others, we are not quite completely sure what happened at this stage," he added.

In addition, a person was injured in the collapse of a house in Cuxac and brought to hospital, according to police.

"All my condolences to the families of the victims of .the floods," tweeted the Minister of Ecological Transition, François de Rugy, before the death toll increased to six deaths. He also praised "the mobilization of the services of the State, the department and the communes.

In the space of 5 hours, between 160 and 180 mm of water fell on the agglomeration of Carcassonne, the police said.

North of Carcassonne, all roads are cut off, according to the authorities. In this area, schools have been closed. The prefecture and firefighters have asked residents to stay at home.

The municipalities of Villemoustaussou, Villegailhenc, Conques, all of which have flood levels greater than two meters as well as Villardonnel, Floure and Trèbes are the most affected cities, according to the prefect. The water rose 8m in five hours in Trèbes and the flood could reach 10 metres by the middle of the day.

According to Météo-France, the central valley of the Aude experienced "a flood of great magnitude" because of "very consistent input received from the tributaries of the Black Mountain".

In addition to the Aude, six other southern departments were on orange alert Monday morning including: Aveyron, Haute-Garonne, Herault, Pyrenees-Orientales, the Tarn, already on alert since Sunday, and Tarn-and- Garonne.

_____________________________

Macron cabinet reshuffle delayed due to severe floods

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-15

Two weeks after the hasty departure of France’s interior minister Gérard Collomb, Emmanuel Macron's long-awaited government reshuffle was expected to be announced yesterday. But no word yet this Tuesday morning.

The government is blaming the delay on flooding in the Aude.

The president and his prime minister have been weighing the reshuffle for a few weeks, following the departure of three ministers since late August, including Interior Minister Gérard Collomb and Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.

Several ministerial posts could be affected.

Given the recent spate of resignations, observers have questioned why the reshuffle has been so long in coming.

Ministers had been expecting the changes before a cabinet meeting last week. But the Élysée said it would not happen until Macron's return from a visit to Armenia that Friday.

Macron, whose authority has been challenged over Collomb's departure, said he wanted to take his time.

Emmanuel Macron told FRANCE 24 during an interview on Friday in Armenia, where he was attending the international summit of French-speaking countries.

Macron, age 40, faces multiple challenges in carrying out a significant revamp. Not only must he try to maintain the left-right balance that he made a hallmark of his centrist movement, but also find strong candidates from among a relatively shallow and inexperienced pool of loyalists.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, a member of Macron's inner circle, denied the Macron administration was in disarray.

"There is no division in the government or the parliamentary majority on the political line we are pursuing," he said.

Macron's popularity has sunk in recent months as frustration has welled up over a leader many voters see as arrogant and the architect of policies that favor the wealthy.

Opponents branded the reshuffle a "tragi-comedy" that exposed a shortage of political experience in the ruling party.

Macron's République En Marche party, though, holds a commanding majority in the National Assembly (lower house), his presidential term runs until 2022, and the opposition is divided, meaning he faces no immediate threat.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe told baying opposition lawmakers there was "no anxiety, no restlessness" inside an administration committed to social and economic reform including an overhaul of the pension and unemployment benefit systems.

A senior Élysée official said the reshuffle process was taking longer than expected because Macron had redrawn the political landscape and brought in faces from outside politics.

"We're no longer in an age where because someone has 15 years of service under their belt they deserve to become a minister," the official said.

Diminished pulling power

Macron's rivals are not convinced.

"Macron's ability to attract is pretty weak," hard-left lawmaker Alexis Corbière told BFM TV. "Many are asking themselves: 'What should we do in this mess?' They don't want to be finished politically by becoming a minister in a government that risks descending into crisis in less than a year."

In winning power in May 2017, Macron and his En Marche movement demolished France's traditional mainstream parties. He went on to poach senior politicians from both poles and draft in newcomers to build a government "neither of the right nor left".

But as the luster has worn off his young presidency, and the impact of early reforms to the labour code and tax rules have yet to filter through, rivals have sought to depict an increasingly isolated figure with diminished star power.

"That they cannot replace the interior minister highlights chaos inside the Macron administration," said Valérie Boyer of the centre-right Les Républicains party. "Either there's a lack of names, or a lack of candidates in whom the president can trust, and who will stay loyal to his program."

While Macron doesn't face re-election until 2022, European Parliament elections in May next year and municipal voting in France in 2020, could turn into a semi-referendum on his mid-term performance.

Particularly damaging to Macron in recent weeks were comments made by ex-interior minister Collomb. An early convert to Macronism, Collomb said the president and his team "lacked humility" and warned of hubris - a viewpoint which opinion polls show is shared by many voters.

"The issue here is not the government, but the president, a president who is seen by French people as someone who doesn't listen to them, and even belittles them," said Jean-Daniel Levy of pollster Harris Interactive.

__________________________________

French bill flags up severe consequences of no-deal

Connexion

A French bill on contingency planning for Brexit is now available to read, putting into black and white the dramatic consequences of a no-deal – and the need to put emergency measures in place if it occurs

It can be found at this link. No date has yet been set for the bill to be debated although it is hoped the timing will be clarified later this week.

As previously reported the bill aims to give the French government emergency powers so it can make decisions to cope with no-deal by ‘order’ including how to secure the rights of Britons to continue living and working in France. It would mean there would be no need for debate in parliament to pass such measures (however measures so taken would later have to be ratified retrospectively by parliament, or they lapse).

No-deal would mean the UK immediately becoming a third country to the EU (non EU/EEA state), with no transition period, from March 30, 2019.

In preliminary notes the bill outlines the consequences of this including:

“British people currently living in France and their families would find themselves resident illegally, because of lacking one of the residency documents [these are always required for third country residents]”

“British people with work contracts in France could require a residency permit with authorization to work…. Without such a document the employer could be considered to be breaking the law”

The notes also draw attention to such problems as:

British people being unable to continue to work in jobs reserved for French and EU or EEA citizens, such as a doctor or pharmacist or functionaries (including state schoolteachers)

Loss of the EU rules on social security coordination may mean that France may decide to charge British people and their families for healthcare if the UK is no longer paying for them (referring to the loss of the EU S1 form scheme for British state pensioners).

Similarly, loss of the coordination rules would change Britons entitlements to such income top-up benefits as RSA and Aspa

Periods of paying into a UK state pension would not be counted in France towards the ‘EU pension aggregation’ system (which increases a French pension in the case of periods worked in the UK).

UK qualifications would no longer be automatically recognized in France.

The purpose of the bill is to empower the government to quickly make new laws helping avoid the full impact of such problems but it adds that the government may decide that any new rules it creates helping Britons in France “would cease to have effect if the UK does not treat French people in the UK in the same way, by a given date”.

It should however be stressed that Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau has expressed the view that France should protect those Britons who have made their homes in France and officials from the Interior Ministry previously told Connexion they hope that those living stably and legally in France will maintain the status quo.

However officials also told Connexion they expect that Britons already in France would have to prove their status in the same way as is currently required for a carte de séjour. They added that it is expected that those who already have one as EU citizens would either not have to apply for a new one or would have much lightened formalities in order to swap it for a new (non ‘EU citizen’) card.

The best preparation Britons in France can make for Brexit is therefore to obtain a carte de séjour residency card (and/or French nationality, a longer and more complex process).

A Brexit and Britons in France help guide explains more about cartes de séjour and other issues of importance on this topic.

Click here to buy a guide or call 0033 (0)6 40 55 71 63.

_________________________________

Elite French college that produces presidents faces bankruptcy

Telegraph - David Chazan, Paris 14 October 2018 • 6:51pm

The elite college that trains French presidents and top civil servants to run the country is facing bankruptcy after failing to balance its books.

The famous Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), the alma mater of President Macron and his predecessor François Hollande, has reported a deficit of nearly 2.8 million euros for last year — despite receiving an annual state subsidy of more than 31 million euros towards its 41 million euros budget.

The grandest of France’s “grandes écoles” could go bankrupt within four years unless it takes urgent measures to pull out of its financial crisis, according to Le Parisien newspaper, which has seen its 2017 accounts.

Its financial difficulties will fuel criticism that it has failed to train its high-placed graduates to rein in spending on France’s bloated public sector, largely responsible for the high national debt and budget deficit.

ENA’s 117 students, who are guaranteed prestigious public-sector jobs after graduating, each receive a monthly stipend of nearly 1,700 euro in contrast to students at other elite colleges who usually pay fees.

Founded in 1945 to “democratize” the upper echelons of the civil service and government, ENA now faces growing criticism. Bruno Le Maire, the finance minister who is himself an ENA graduate, has argued that it may have outlived its usefulness as France enters “a new world of entrepreneurs, creativity and innovation.”

In response to calls to modernise, it has introduced courses such as “The Lego Serious Play Method”, “Ericksonian Hypnosis” and “Understanding the EU in One Day.”

Mr Macron, who graduated from ENA in 2004, has introduced a series of pro-business reforms aimed at boosting growth and reducing unemployment. However, growth has been weaker than expected, which has increased pressure on France’s budget deficit.

His Europe Minister, Nathalie Loiseau, is a former director of ENA. She sought to broaden ENA’s intake with more women and ethnic minorities.

The ENA was not immediately available for comment.

_______________________________

French government issues advice on online ransomware

Connexion

The French government has issued guidelines for what to do if your computer or portable device becomes infected with a “ransomware” virus and asks you for money to unblock it.

Ransomware is a form of computer virus that renders your machine inoperable until you pay money via the virus screen, to “unblock it” and supposedly regain use of your computer or device.

It is usually spread via email attachments, including archives, programs, and images. It can also be activated if you visit an infected website.

Businesses and individuals can both be affected, and infection rates are said to be on the rise, having soared since 2015.

Should you fall victim to this kind of scam - known as both “ransomware” and “rançongiel” in French - government website service-public.fr advises you to:

Report the incident, including the type of ransomware software shown on your screen and/or that you believe to be in use, on the internet site www.internet-signalement.gouv.fr

Report the incident to your local police station or gendarmerie.

Similarly, the international website nomoreransom.org can also offer free support and practical steps on how to unblock your computer and restore access to your files and photos (available in French and English).

It offers a form asking you to submit information on the virus in question, and it then offers possible solutions to your particular issue.

Ransomware may take many different forms (Nomoreransom.org / Screenshot)

The website itself advises victims not to pay any amount to the ransomware, because “by sending your money to cybercriminals you’ll only confirm that ransomware works, and there’s no guarantee you’ll get the decryption key you need in return”.

To avoid becoming a victim of ransomware in the first place, the government reminds users to install and update antivirus software on your computer.

It also advises that you use an anti-spam software for all communications, and do not open emails or attachments that appear suspicious, or that you do not recognize.

____________________________

Doctors call for higher alcohol taxes in France

Connexion

Doctors in France have called on health minister Agnès Buzyn to raise taxes on alcohol and spend the funds on more awareness campaigns against addiction and excess alcohol consumption.

This week, a group of French doctors and medical professors sent a letter to Ms Buzyn, asking her to tax alcohol more strongly and raise awareness of the dangers of over-consumption.

Currently, wine is taxed at a maximum of 20%, and spirits at 60%. This brings in 4 billion euros per year, a sum that has previously been deemed sufficient by lobbyists.

Yet, the cost of healthcare due to alcohol-related illnesses and conditions costs 120 billion euros nationally.

Campaigners are seeking to remind people that alcohol is the main cause of death for people aged 15-30 in France, and the second-biggest cause of cancer after smoking.

Professor Michel Reynaud, president of addiction fund Fonds Actions Addictions and one of the signatories of the letter to Ms Buzyn, said: “When alcohol producers talk about responsible consumption, they always suggest that we must pass that responsibility on to the consumer.

“But in reality, producers have a social responsibility because they create a dangerous product, which causes much damage. Producers must participate in prevention action too.”

Alcohol producers say that higher taxes will not help.

____________________________

That’s News About France on this Tuesday, October 16th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

____________________________

More dead expected in destroyed Florida Panhandle towns after Michael

By Rod Nickel Reuters•October 15, 2018

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Dozens of people remain missing in the Florida Panhandle communities reduced to ruins by Hurricane Michael as rescuers said they expected the death toll to rise and survivors grappled with power outages and shortages of food and water.

Already at least 18 deaths in four states have been blamed on the hurricane as rescue crews using cadaver dogs and heavy equipment search through collapsed homes in small towns such as Mexico Beach and Panama City for more victims.

So far one person has been confirmed killed in Mexico Beach, which took a direct hit from the massive storm, but rescuers have been hobbled by blocked roads and huge piles of rubble from searching much of the town.

"If we lose only one life, to me that's going to be a miracle," Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey told local media.

Cathey said more than 250 residents had stayed behind when Michael came ashore on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the continental United States since records have been kept.

The mayor told ABC News that 46 people out of the town of some 1,000 remained missing or unaccounted for as of Sunday. Search and rescue volunteers have already located hundreds of people initially reported missing last week across the Panhandle.

Florida Governor Rick Scott, who toured the devastated areas by helicopter with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, said the top priority remained search and rescue efforts.

Scott said crews were also distributing food, water and fuel to residents who have faced long lines for supplies.

More than 1,700 search and rescue workers were deployed, Scott's office said, including seven swift-water rescue teams and nearly 300 ambulances.

In Panama City, one of the hardest-hit communities, Fire Chief Alex Baird said search and rescue teams were now in "recovery mode" after largely giving up hope of finding any more survivors.

Electricity and telephone service are being slowly restored, but it could be weeks before power is restored to the state's most damaged areas.

Two Florida prisons housing a total of nearly 3,000 inmates were evacuated and closed at least temporarily after suffering structural damage from Michael, the Florida Department of Corrections said.

The department said no staff or inmates were injured during the storm and all had access to sufficient food and water.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit both Florida and Georgia early this week to inspect the damage, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, and the White House said late on Saturday the president was fully committed to helping state and local agencies with the recovery.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Port St. Joe, Florida, Bernie Woodall in Florida, Rich McKay in Atlanta and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)