WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Oct 16th

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny today. Maybe some morning gray on the Plateau. Max Temps 21 to 23 C. 0 at 3200 meters. Weak to moderate S winds over mountain ridges. Tendency of Foehn winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday

Quite sunny, but high passing clouds, more numerous around Lake Leman and over ridges of the Valaisannes Alps. Max Temp 19 C. 22 in Valais.

Friday

Sunny ! But morning stratus on the Plateau between 1000 and 1300 meters. Max Temps 18 on the plain. Up to 21 in Valais.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Sunny ! Bise winds on the Plateau. Morning stratus North of the Alps between 1000 and 1300 meters. Cooler. Max temp 16 C. 20 in Valais.

__________________



That’s the weather on this Tuesday, October 16th, from Family Life “RADIO 74”. Sponsored by donations from you our listeners.

Please remember that, in Switzerland, all donations to RADIO 74 are channeled through the Home and Family Life Association.

Your donations are really, really needed now. Details here at our website.

Ring up RADIO 74 and order some pink Bulletin de Versements. BV are used to make cash donation from the Post or your bank. 022 501 78 65.

In France, ring 045 043 74 74