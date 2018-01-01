EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Oct 17th

Wednesday
Sunny today! Some clouds at middle and high altitudes over the Leman and Valais. Some rare morning fog patches on the Plateau. Max Temps 20 to 22. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak E-SE winds in the mountains. Tenedency of Bise on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Thursday
Sunny! Perhaps some morning stratus on the plateau over the west end of Lake Leman. Max Temps 19 on the plain. 22 in Valais Moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Generally sunny. Stratus on the Plateau between 1000 and 1200 meters. Highs between 16 and 21.

Chance of showers on Monday. Cooler temps.

__________________

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Wednesday, October 17th.

Wouldnâ€™t you like to keep RADIO 74 on the air in Switzerland? Weâ€™re confident you would, and we're counting on your financial support.

Following a reprieve, the 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees, are coming due in just 10 days. Some 9,000 CHF must be raised yet to meet the deadline.  Either we pay on time, or lose our contract.

You can donate on line here at our website site. Youâ€™ll also find the account numbers for making bank transfers.  Click on Financial Support tab, above.

Remember that in Switzerland, all donations are collected for RADIO 74 by the Home and Family Association.

Call RADIO 74 for more information and to request some BVs. 022 501 78 65

In France ring on 045 043 74 74.

 
