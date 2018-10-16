NEWS ABOUT FRANCE

Castaner named interior minister as Macron reshuffles cabinet

French president Emmanuel Macron announced the reshuffle of his government on Tuesday, after two weeks of speculation.

Former Socialist MP Christophe Castaner takes up the key position of interior minister.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who has spearheaded Macron's eurozone reform push, and foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts.

The MoDem parliamentary leader Marc Fesneau becomes minister in charge of relations with parliament and replaces Christophe Castaner.

The head of the directorate-general for internal security (DGSI), Laurent Nunez will second the former secretary of state for relations with the parliament and current delegate general of La République en Marche (REM).

The Minister for Agriculture, Stéphane Travert, hands his portfolio to the former leader of the Socialist senators and current senator for the Drôme department, Didier Guillaume

The Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, stays where he is, but sees his portfolio expanded and is joined by a secretary of state for youth and the establishment of the universal national service (UNS), LaRem Gabriel Attal.

Jacqueline Gourault replaces Jacques Mézard at the ministry for cohesion of territories and relations with local authorities, with Sébastien Lecornu and Julien Denormandie appointed state ministers.

The deputy for Agir, Franck Riester, replaces the Minister of Culture Françoise Nyssen, who was weakened by a real estate controversy in recent weeks.

France’s leader had been expected to announce the revamp last week, but said he wanted to take more time to ensure the right decisions were made.

Opponents said that raised questions about the depth of experience in his party. An official in Macron’s office described the new cabinet as “dynamic”.

A slowing economy and concerns about spending power in France, coupled with a series of verbal gaffes that have given ammunition to his opponents, have also served to undermine his popularity.

Macron's polling numbers have slumped to their lowest level since his electoral victory in May 2017, with surveys showing that only around 30 percent of French voters have a positive view of his presidency.

President Macron went on national television last night, humbly explaining his plight and plans, and appealing to the French to continue supporting him.

Saint-Tropez beaches hit by Mediterranean oil spill

By RFI Issued on 16-10-2018 Modified 16-10-2018 to 17:26

Oil has been washing up on the white-sand beaches of the glitzy French resort of Saint-Tropez.

16 kilometers of coastline has been affected by the spill, including the beach where a bikini-clad Brigitte Bardot posed for scenes in the 1956 classic "And God created woman", according to the mayor of the village of Ramatuelle, which lies on the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, as told to AFP news agency.

The pollution has affected "creeks and beaches, particularly banks of seagrass", Roland Bruno said.

Regional maritime authorities said the oil appeared to have come from the spill triggered by a collision between two ships in the Mediterranean nine days ago.

Some 600 tons of bunker fuel leaked from the Cyprus-registered "Virginia" after it was rammed by a Tunisian freighter some 30 kilometers off the northern tip of the French island of Corsica on 7 October.

Officials said most of the spill had been cleaned up, but that some of the residue had become trapped in seagrass that washed ashore in Saint-Tropez.

All the affected beaches were closed for the duration of the clean-up, the municipality of Ramatuelle said on its website.

Frenchman held in Yemen released

By RFI Issued on 16-10-2018 Modified 16-10-2018 to 16:44

A Frenchman held captive in war-torn Yemen for over four months after his boat ran into trouble near the port of Hodeida has been released, the French presidency announced on Tuesday.

Alain Goma dropped anchor in Hodeida on June 3 after running out of water while sailing to India.

Hodeida is under the control of Iranian-backed Huthi rebels, who took him prisoner.

It is not clear whether they made any demands of France in return for the release of Goma, who is in his fifties.

In a statement President Macron thanked authorities in Oman and Saudi Arabia for helping obtain his release.

He described Oman's role as "decisive" but said Saudi Arabia had also provided "assistance."

Goma's release comes as Saudi Arabia battles allegations that officials murdered a US-based Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was critical of some of the policies of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

French police arrest four for suspected involvement in gang rape posted online

By RFI Issued on 16-10-2018 Modified 16-10-2018 to 17:36

French police have arrested four people over a filmed gang-rape of a woman outside a nightclub in southern France which was later posted on social media.

Their identities were not disclosed, but police had said they were looking for four men seen raping the 19-year-old woman in videos posted on Snapchat and Twitter last month.

The footage taken in a club's parking lot in Balma, a suburb of Toulouse, sparked a wave of outrage, with many people claiming to know the identities of the attackers.

Local police were alerted to the attack after the videos were flagged to France's national digital surveillance cell, and the victim herself came forward after learning the videos were circulating on social media.

The videos were deleted by the interior ministry's Pharos program for tracking and removing graphic and violent internet content, and police urged people not to share the images.

Videos of rapes have become an increasingly common problem online due to the spread of mobile phones and social media usage, with cases in the United States, Brazil and India causing disgust in recent years.

People who shared the videos could face up to five years in prison if they are apprehended, while the bystanders who filmed the rape could also face lengthy terms for complicity in the attack.

US car giant Ford under fire in France for factory closure plans

By RFI Issued on 15-10-2018 Modified 15-10-2018 to 14:25

US carmaker Ford came under fire from the French government on Monday over its plans to close a factory producing gear boxes in southwest France that employs 850 people.

After a stormy meeting between management and French officials, economy minister Bruno Le Maire sounded furious at the US group's desire to shut the plant near Bordeaux, rather than sell it to a French buyer.

Ford announced in February that it would stop investing in its Blanquefort plant, which has produced gear boxes since 1972, and the issue has been raised by the French and US governments.

The site has become another battleground between French trade unions and American multinationals that are often portrayed in France as heartless job-slashing capitalists.

Plans by US appliance maker Whirlpool to close a factory in the northern town of Amiens became a controversy during last year's presidential election campaign.

One of Macron's far-left rivals, Philippe Poutou, is a mechanic at Ford's Blanquefort plant, who became a minor celebrity during the election with his angry denunciations of multinationals and a pledge to outlaw redundancies.

Other past factory closures by American companies such as Goodyear and Caterpillar, part of a wider trend of industrial decline in France, have also led to bitterness and public campaigns.

Bordeaux's mayor, former prime minister Alain Juppe, walked out of the meeting with Ford's management on Monday before the end -- and angrily denounced the company afterwards as "leading us on".

Juppe and Le Maire's anger has focused on Ford's reluctance to favor an offer for the site from Punch Powerglide, a manufacturer based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, which would come with pledges of more state aid.

"I spoke to the chairman of Ford last Friday by phone, and the chairman told me that between a purchase of the site by Punch and the closure of the site, Ford preferred closing the factory," Le Maire said.

Four Paris arrondissements fussion

The Local 16 October 2018





The central four arrondissements of the French capital, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th arrondissements have become one. The new name is “Paris Centre.” The changes were decided by referendum.

"There are 15 times more inhabitants in the 15th arrondissment than the first," said deputy mayor, Bruno Julliard, when the change was first announced in 2016.

The residents were given the option of Premiers arrondissements de Paris (First arrondissements of Paris), Cœur de Paris (Heart of Paris) and Paris 1 2 3 4, as well as the winning name... Paris Centre.

Residents also voted on which town hall should represent the newly united district, with the 3rd arrondissement's town hall winning.

Even though the first four arrondissements are grouped together for administrative reasons, the city's postal codes will not change. In other words Paris will continue to have 20 arrondissements.

But from here on, it will only have 17 mayors.

Socialist Mayor Hidalgo's plan faced stiff opposition from the right, who believe the plan to merge four arrondissements is gerrymandering and politically motivated, to ensure the Socialists hold on to power in Paris.

Other French News In Brief…

The Local 16 October 2018





For the first time, diesel motor fuel is more expensive than petrol



Diesel used to be 15 to 20% cheaper then petrol. Now it’s slightly higher in Paris and other regions of France. The government is determined to phase out diesel vehicles by increasing tax on the diesel fuel.

80% of cars in France run on diesel, according to Le Parisien.

Taxes on diesel will rise by 7 centimes yet this year, and 4 centimes on petrol.



Drivers fined near Mulhouse for ogling at road accident

In a bizarre spate of over-reactive policing, 40 drivers near the town of Mulhouse in the Haut-Rhin department were fined last Wednesday for driving too slow!

Police got tough on dozens of drivers who slowed down at an accident on the A36 motorway between Colmar and Mulhouse, caused by a collision between a lorry and a van.

An exasperated cop told France 3 Grand Est, people were slowing down in both directions to take photos or film the accident with their mobile phones, further slowing traffic. Around 40 drivers got fined 135 euros, and will lose 3 points on their driver's license, mainly for gawking and for driving too slow.

Corsica named France's 'champion of poverty'

Corsica, France's 'Isle of Beauty', has the highest level poverty in France, according to analysis revealed on the island's 'day of solidarity' which highlights the region's homelessness problem.

Corsica has a poverty rate of 19.8 percent, ahead of Hauts de France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

In Corsica, most of those affected by poverty are under age 30, with 28.9 percent of the young affected, and 17.5 % of over age 75 also affected.

Drought persists in the east



While SW France is experiencing flooding, the east of France is suffering from drought. Rainfall has eluded the area since last summer.



In September the soil moisture approached levels of 1976, the year of drought of reference in France, said Thiery Beaudenon from France's national weather agency Meteo France.



Predictably, both the flooding and the drought are being blamed on the media as the result of manmade global warming. An “expert” said on FRANCE 2 last evening that we can expect the weather to be both wetter and drier at the same time, all as a result of higher CO2 levels in the air.

Try to figure that one out! A scientific oxymoron!



Snow tires will be obligatory in France's mountains



Drivers in 46 departments including the Savoie and Haute-Savoie in the French Alps will be forced to equip their vehicles with snow tires between November 1st to March 31 each year.



Other Europeans countries have implemented similar measures including Austria, Germany, Estonia and Finland.

Rural authorities attract doctor with a year's free rent

A novel plan to attract medical doctors to practice in rural areas…

In the Ardèche in south eastern France, local authorities are recruiting GPs by offering them one year's free rent on their office space.

So far, at least one foreign doctor has accepted the offer, 39-year-old Anca Don from Romania, will set up in the village of Andance this November and serve a number of villages in the area.

Dow surges more than 500 points, posts best day since March as earnings fuel rally

CNBC.com Published 2018 Oct 16 Updated

Stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after the release of strong quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. companies helped the market recover from last week's sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 543 points.

With Tuesday's sharp gains and following a rally on Friday, the Dow has risen more than 4.5 percent from the lows seen last week.

Venezuela drops US dollar, will use euro for international transactions

RT - Published time: 16 Oct, 2018 18:45 Edited time: 16 Oct, 2018 19:55

Venezuela is abandoning the US dollar, with all future transactions on the Venezuelan exchange market to be made in euro, Tareck El Aissami, the country's Vice President for Economy, announced.

The sanctions, recently introduced by Washington against Caracas, “block the possibility of continuing to trade using the US dollar on the Venezuelan exchange market," El Aissami said, adding that the American restrictions were “illegal and against international law.”

The American “financial blockade” of Venezuela affects both the country’s public and private sectors, including pharmacy and agriculture, and shows “just how far the imperialism can go in its madness,” the vice president said.

Venezuela’s floating exchange rate system, Dicom, “will be operating in euro, yuan or any other convertible currency and will allow the foreign exchange market to use any other convertible currency," El Aissami said.

The vice president added that all private banks in Venezuela are obliged to participate in the Dicom bidding system.

The government is going to sell 2 billion euros between November and December to allow the public to purchase the European currency “at a real, non-speculative rate,” he said.

Washington isn’t hiding its desire to see Venezuela’s socialist President, Nicolas Maduro, whom it’s accusing of a crackdown on the country’s opposition, removed from power. Trump administration even spoke of the possibility of the so-called “humanitarian intervention” into the country.

Last year, the US imposed sanctions prohibiting trading new debt and equity issued by the Venezuelan government and state oil company, PDVSA. The Department of Treasury also introduced several rounds of restrictions againt Venezuelan top government officials. Maduro was among those blacklisted and called it “an honor.”

The US pressure has contributed to the severe social and economic crisis in Venezuela in recent years as it was hit by hyperinflation, the devaluation of the national currency and a shortage of basic necessities.

The harsh situation forced more than 2.3 million to people leave the country this summer in search of better life in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil, according to the UN.

US sanctions policy against Russia undermines dollar's reserve currency position – Goldman Sachs

RT- Published time: 16 Oct, 2018 15:00 Edited time: 16 Oct, 2018 19:19

Washington’s aggressive policy against Moscow could be a sufficient reason behind the recent fall of the dollar’s share of global central-bank reserves, according to economist at US multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Russia’s Central Bank has sold some $85 billion of its $150 billion holding of the US assets from April through June after the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, says Goldman’s strategist Zach Pandl said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

At the beginning of April, Washington expanded its anti-Russian sanction list, including seven Russian tycoons, 12 companies and 17 senior government officials over alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

According to Pandl, the co-head of global FX and emerging-market strategy, the US policy of unilateral tariff hikes and sanctions is putting at risk the greenback that is still dominating the global currency reserves.

“The Central Bank of Russia likely sold a large portion of its dollar-denominated assets, and perhaps all of its US Treasuries held by US custodians, and transferred them to euro-denominated and yuan-denominated bonds in the second quarter,” the economist said.

“This would account for more than half of the decline in the share of dollar reserves during the quarter.”

According to the recent data revealed by the International Monetary Fund, share of the US national currency in the global central-bank reserves declined to 62.3 percent in the second quarter with holdings in the euro, yen and yuan gained as a share of allocated reserves.

“Sanction risk appears to explain a significant portion of the observed decline,” the analyst said. “The dollar’s share of reserve assets could decline further if other large reserve holders were to make similar changes as the Central Bank of Russia over time.”

Media again misquotes Trump on climate change…

Trump questions (manmade!) climate change during hurricane damage tour

Saul LOEB AFP• October 16, 2018 Panama City, FL Edited by Ron Myers

An article in AFP misquoted President Donald Trump as saying that he questioned climate change. In reality, Mr. Trump has never questioned the science showing that the earth has been warming, but rather he does not believe that humans are largely responsible for global warming, and that in any case, there’s probably little that man can do to alter this natural trend.



On Monday Trump met with victims of Hurricane Michael in devastated areas of Florida and Georgia.

Flying in the Marine One presidential helicopter over Florida's Mexico Beach, one of the towns worst hit by the Category 4 storm, Trump surveyed uprooted trees and rows of roofless homes, many of them torn from their foundations.

"It is incredible, the power of the storm," Trump said in televised remarks after witnessing downed water towers and a parking lot where 18-wheel trucks had been scattered like children's toys.

Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's western coast last Wednesday, packing maximum winds of up to 250 kilometers an hour, before continuing through several states, killing at least 18 people, according to US media reports.

Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania , Florida's outgoing Republican governor Rick Scott and Kirstjen Nielsen, head of the Department of Homeland Security, as he inspected damaged homes and businesses.

The president praised Scott, who is running for the Senate in next month's tense midterm elections, for "doing an incredible job."

The governor thanked Trump for federal aid, saying that everything the state asked for had been delivered.

The AP article I’m look at here says that Mr. Trump is a longtime climate change skeptic… which is NOT true. Literally no one questions that the climate is changing or that temperatures have been warming, but Mr. Trump and a host of climate scientists do not believe that the phenomenon is primarily manmade!

"There is something there, man-made or not. There is something there. It is going to go back and forth," Trump said while visiting Georgia, which was also damaged by Hurricane Michael last week.

"We have been hit by the weather, there is no question about it," he said.

Mr. Trump pointed out that there have been violent hurricanes in the past, causing widespread destruction, long before the high use of fossil energy.

"The one that they say was worse, two or three (times) worse -- one was in the 1890s and one exactly 50 years ago. Winds were 200 miles (322 kilometers) an hour. Who knows? That's what the numbers are."

- 'Just survival' -

Florida's Panama City, along with the smaller resort of Mexico Beach, were left particularly devastated, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed.

Power lines and telephone networks remain out of service in many neighborhoods, with only major highways cleared.

Relief workers who arrived in the aftermath of the hurricane set up water and food distribution centers, as cars formed long queues in front of the few gas stations open for business.

More than half of Bay County, which includes Panama City, was still without electricity Monday morning, while several inland counties were more than 80 percent cut off, according to emergency service officials.

"Right now it's just survival," said Daniel Fraga, a resident of Panama City. "The good thing is we all came together, we all help each other. We are in this together."

Tyndall Air Force Base, located between Panama City and Mexico Beach, suffered extensive damage and reports had speculated on the fate of a number of F-22 fighter jets that could not be flown out ahead of Michael's arrival.

Each of the aircraft costs around $150 million, or more than $330 million when research and development are priced in.

"Visually, they were all intact and looked much better than expected considering the surrounding damage to some structures," the Air Force said in a statement.

"Our maintenance professionals will do a detailed assessment of the F-22 Raptors and other aircraft before we can say with certainty that damaged aircraft can be repaired and sent back into the skies."

Trump's tour took him past the base before he took off in Air Force One for Georgia.

Doing it his way: Warren emulates Trump as she taunts him

Laurie Kellman, Associated Press Associated Press October 16, 2018



WASHINGTON (AP) -- She took the DNA test President Donald Trump urged, and he mocked her for it. Now Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking a page from Trump's playbook, hitting back in personal terms and calling him "creepy" on Twitter.

When it comes to challenging the man who redefined the rules of American political combat, the Massachusetts Democrat, who's weighing a 2020 presidential run, is often doing it Trump's way.

And like Trump, she's getting blowback: Jokes. Objections. And grumblings from her own political party about timing, with midterm elections three weeks away.

THE DNA TEST

Trump's mockery of Warren's claim of Native American ancestry — he's called her "Pocahontas" and said he would offer to pay $1 million to charity if she took a DNA test — clearly got into her head.

In what was a long-planned and heavily produced rollout, Warren on Monday released the results of a DNA test that shows she has Native American ancestry between six and 10 generations ago. That would make her between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American, according to The Boston Globe.

Warren has acknowledged listing her Native American heritage on a directory for years, but she and those who hired her have denied that her background was a factor in advancing her career.

What's unclear is whether Warren's DNA gambit will allow her to put the controversy in the past, or whether it endures in jokes and political lore.

TRUMP

The president's initial reaction to Warren's DNA test: "Who cares?" He also denied making the million-dollar donation offer.

Warren promptly tweeted her charity of choice: The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center.

DNA tests are typically done using a sample swabbed from the inside of a person's cheek.

WARREN'S RESPONSE: EWW

"We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? He's scared. He's trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego - but it won't work," Warren tweeted.

The "creepy" description carries extra meaning during the nation's reckoning with sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era. More than a dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct — all liars, Trump says.

BATTLEGROUND TWITTER

The "creepy" tweet was just one of more than two dozen tweets on Warren's campaign account Monday, covering Trump and getting behind Democrats running in the Nov. 6 elections.

Trump clearly noticed.

He started Tuesday with three tweets claiming Warren's DNA test is "bogus" and that she perpetrated a "scam and a lie."

She fired back at Trump within minutes: "You've lost a step, and in 21 days, you're going to lose Congress."

BACKLASH

Warren said in her video that her ancestry is a matter of family folklore and that she understands that only tribes determine tribal citizenship.

That wasn't enough for Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr.

"Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong," he said Monday. "Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."

By the way, Native Americans also have objected to Trump's "Pocahontas" nickname for Ms. Warren.