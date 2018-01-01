EnglishFrançais
Weather Forecast Friday, Oct 19

Friday, October 19th

Fair Weather again today. But perhaps some morning Status over the Plateau and Ajoie, up to about 1000 meters, dissipating by noon. Max Temps 18 on the plain, 21 in Valais. 0 at 3600 meters. Weak E winds in the mountains, light Bise on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Saturday and Sunday
Generally sunny. But morning Stratus on the Plateau up to between 800 and 1000 meters. High 17 to 21.

Monday and Tuesday
Sunny days, with morning Stratus. A bit cooler Highs 14 to 19 C.

Wednesday and Thursday…
Forecast uncertain. But perhaps some showers north of the Alps. Strong winds.

That's the weather on Friday, October 19th, from RADIO 74 "The Answer".

 
