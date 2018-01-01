WEATHER FORECAST Sunday, Oct 21st
Sunday
Sunny. Stratus on the Plateau and in Ajoie up to about 1100 meters. Dissipation by mid-day. Max Temps 16 on the plain. 19 in Valais. 0 at 3500 meters. Moderate NE winds in the mountains. Bise, sometimes moderate on the Plateau, steadier around Lake Leman 2nd half of the day.
Monday
Sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 1200 meters. Strong Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 15 C. up to 18 in Valais.
Tuesday
Sunny. Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Clouds arriving during the afternoon. Max Temp 15 C.
Wednesday
Mostly Cloudy. Some light precipitation, especially along the PreAlps. The snow line lowering to 2000 meters. Max Temp 14 C.
Thursday
Rain ending. Cloudy yet along the PreAlps. Becoming Partly Sunny in other areas, and quite sunny in Valais. Max Temp 14 C. 18 in Valais.
Friday
Mostly Sunny. Morning gray on the Plateau.
Saturday
Probably disturbed weather and considerably colder.
That's the weather furnished by Meteo Suisse
