WEATHER FORECAST Monday Oct 22nd

Monday

Sunny today. But Stratus covers parts of the Plateau and Ajoie up to about 1200 meters. Max Temps 15 on the plain. 18 in Valais. 0 at 3400 meters. Moderate to strong NE winds over mountain ridges. Bise winds on the Plateau, becoming moderate. Strong at times around Lake Leman.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. But Morning Stratus over the Plateau. Increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Max Temp 15 C.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Quite sunny in Valais. Slight chance of light rain along the PreAlps. Max Temp 15 C.

Thursday

Quite Sunny following dissipation of residual clouds and morning Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temp 14 on the plain. 18 in Valais.

Friday

Quite sunny. Morning gray on the Plateau. Weather deteriorating by evening with maybe some raina long the Jura. Max Temp 17 C.

Probably rainy on Saturday and Sunday.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Monday, October 22nd, from family life, RADIO 74.

Itâ€™s Crunch week. After receiving a one month reprieve to pay 16,500 CHF for 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees, only about a third of that amount has arrived. Your donations THIS WEEK are critically needed to sort out this shortfall, and guarantee RADIO 74â€™s future in Switzerland.

Deadline to pay is next Monday, or else our contract to broadcast in Switzerland will be cancelled with no chance of recovery.



You can donate on line at www.radio74.org



Or ring up RADIO 74 and request a bulletin de versement, for donating cash from a Swiss bank or post. 022 501 78 65. If you donâ€™t get through, try again. And if you still donâ€™t get through, ring our French number. 045 043 74 74

The RADIO 74 team salute you and thank you!