News About France Tuesday, Oct 23th

Macron stresses nuclear treaty's 'importance' in call with Trump

By RFI Issued on 22-10-2018 Modified 22-10-2018

French President Macron stressed the importance of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty during a Sunday telephone call with US President Donald Trump, his office said Monday, after the US president announced the US was pulling out of the agreement.

Macron said the treaty was particularly important for European security and strategic stability.

Trump announced over the weekend that the US would exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, known as the INF, which has been in effect with Russia since 1987.

He accuses Moscow of violating the agreement which curbed an arms race between the two countries, defusing a crisis over nuclear-tipped Soviet missiles targeting Western capitals.

Russia in turn claims that Washington has not upheld its end of the deal.

US national security advisor John Bolton was to meet with Russian officials for two days of talks from yesterday, a visit announced before Trump's statement on Saturday.

Washington is specifically worried about Moscow's deployment of Novator 9M729 missiles, which falls under the INF's ban on missiles that can travel distances of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

French Holocaust denier Faurisson dies aged 89

By RFI Issued on 22-10-2018 Modified 22-10-2018 to 13:01

Robert Faurisson, a former French academic who was convicted several times for claiming there was no systematic mass killings of Jews by Nazi Germany, has died aged 89 in his hometown of Vichy, central France, his sister and his editor said Monday.

British-born Faurisson was also a staunch defender of Marshal Philippe Petain, the Vichy French leader who collaborated with Nazi occupiers of the country during World War II.

Faurisson had just returned from England Sunday evening when he collapsed in the hallway of his home in Vichy his sister Yvonne Schleiter said.

A former professor of French literature at the University of Lyon, Faurisson maintained that the gas chambers in Auschwitz were the "biggest lie of the 20th century", saying deported Jews died instead of disease and malnutrition.

He also contested the authenticity of the diary of Anne Frank, the Dutch girl who managed to hide with her family from the Nazis for years before being caught and sent to concentration camps.

After France passed a law in 1990 making Holocaust denial a crime, Faurisson was repeatedly prosecuted and fined for his writings. He was dismissed from his academic post in 1991.

French historian Valerie Igounet, who wrote a book about him, branded him a "anti-Semitic forger" who "lusted after scandal".

"He never stopped applying methods of interpretation and of the reading of historical documents in total contradiction with scientific method," she said.

In 2012, Faurisson received a prize from Iran's president at the time, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for his "courage, resistance and fighting spirit" in contesting the Holocaust.

In 2008, he became close to French comedian and political activist Dieudonne, who has also been convicted for anti-Semitic statements.

Macron rejects 'excessively military' ceremony for Armistice Day, sparking row over commemorations

The Telegraph 22 October 2018 • 8:52pm



Emmanuel Macron has provoked a row by ordering that ceremonies in France marking the centenary of the end of the First World War next month must avoid commemorating it as a military triumph.

Sixty heads of state and government including US President Donald Trump are to attend ceremonies in Paris on Armistice Day, November 11.

Royal sources said it was likely that the Queen, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at the Cenotaph.

The French president will make a speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

But Mr Macron’s office said an “overly military” ceremony would risk offending the French, who now view the First World War as a “mass slaughter” rather than a glorious victory.

An Elysée Palace source said: “The combatants were mainly civilians who had been armed.” About 40 million soldiers and civilians died in the four-year conflict.

Mr Macron decided to downplay the November 11 commemorations communicated to Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, who agreed.

The French President was keen to avoid any homage to Marshal Pétain, a French hero of the First World War who is reviled for his later role as head of the Vichy government that collaborated with the Nazis during the Second World War.

Second French priest commits suicide after abuse claims

By RFI Issued on 22-10-2018 Modified 22-10-2018 to 16:54

A priest in central France accused of sexually assaulting a minor, has committed suicide in his church building, Catholic authorities said on Monday, the second French priest to take his life over abuse claims in a month.

Pierre-Yves Fumery, age 38, hanged himself in his presbytery in the town of Gien in the Loire valley. His body was found on Saturday.

The public prosecutor for the area, Loic Abrial, told the AFP news agency he had been questioned last week by police about allegations of sexual assault involving a child under the age of 15.

Fumery had not been formally charged, but was under investigation because of reports from the community about his behavior, prosecutors said.

Orleans bishop Jacques Blaquart, whose diocese includes Gien, called it a "moment of suffering and a tragic ordeal".

Blaquart said some members of Fumery's parish had brought attention to the priest's "inappropriate behaviour" towards children aged 13, 14 and 15, including a girl "that he took in his arms and drove home several times."

The bishop said the nature of the claims did not require the diocese to report the priest to the authorities and that he had told Fumery to "take a step back", seek counselling and leave town for a little while.

The priest took his advice and returned to Gien after a short break but had not yet resumed his duties, Blaquart said.

He is the second priest in over a month to commit suicide in similar circumstances.

On 19 September, Jean-Baptiste Sebe, also aged 38, hanged himself in his church in the northern city of Rouen after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her adult daughter. No formal complaint had been made at the time of his death.

The Catholic Church has been shaken by a string of pedophile scandals over the past 25 years.

The most senior French Catholic cleric to be caught up in scandal is Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who is to go on trial in January for allegedly covering up for a priest accused of abusing boy scouts in the Lyon area in the 1980s.

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan admits to 'consensual' sex with accusers

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-22

Leading Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, charged with raping two women in France, claimed Monday that he had had consensual sex with both of them after previously denying any physical contact.

Ramadan, a well-known TV commentator, has strongly denied accusations that he raped the women in hotel rooms as an attempted smear by his opponents.

His lawyer Emmanuel Marsigny said the Swiss academic had changed his account of what happened on the basis of text messages that have emerged between him and his two accusers.

The messages "show that the plaintiffs lied and that the sexual encounters were wanted, consensual and even sought again afterwards", Marsigny said.

The unearthing of these messages "has allowed him to acknowledge that he had sexual relations" with the women, Marsigny said.

Ramadan, accused of raping the women in 2009 and 2012, has been in custody since February 2.

He previously insisted he had no sexual contact with his two accusers, feminist activist Henda Ayari, and a disabled woman known in media reports as "Christelle".

Ramadan was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when the rape allegations surfaced at the height of the "Me Too" movement late last year.

The married father of four, whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, has repeatedly sought bail, arguing that being in prison is making it difficult to treat his multiple sclerosis.

The courts have so far rejected his requests, ruling that he can receive adequate treatment in the prison hospital at Fresnes in the southern Paris suburbs.

Last month a computer expert working on the investigation retrieved 399 text messages between Ramadan and Christelle, whom he is accused of raping in a Lyon hotel room in 2009.

The text messages detailed his violent sexual fantasies ahead of the alleged attack.

Afterwards, the records show that he wrote to her: "I sensed your unease... apologies for my 'violence'."

Ramadan previously claimed he was involved in a "game of seduction" with Christelle, online and on the telephone.

But he said their only face-to-face contact was a drink in the hotel bar, and he called her as a "compulsive liar".

Ramadan's lawyers have also provided details of his exchanges with Ayari, whom he is accused of raping in a Paris hotel in 2012.

New pan-EU movement aims at solidarity with British

Connexion

French barrister Julien Fouchet has launched a movement called Pan European Citizens Solidarity (PECS) calling on all EU citizens, including Britons “to rise against Brexit”.

Attendees at the London launch meeting included academics and UK and European politicians.

Mr Fouchet said: “Now is the time to act, before it is too late. It is our duty as European citizens to protect our British friends, our brothers and sisters who want to remain in the EU family.

“We must protect Europe as a democratic, peaceful force in the world.”

He said the launch was held at a venue near Queen Mary University of London, shortly before a conference at the university on EU reform.

Mr Fouchet said they would be seeking support from European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstad “who defends the idea of a pan-European initiative”.

“We hope to obtain his official support so as to help mobilize all the heads of government and the Opposition and Majority politicians in the 27 other EU states.

“For the moment the British feel isolated, and not sufficiently supported by the rest. However at the launch we weren’t just British people, there were people from countries including Germany and the Netherlands and myself from France.

“My wish is to mobilize as many Europeans as possible to offer a different outcome for the UK, and support them in the idea of another referendum.

“My own legal actions are aiming to stop Brexit, but if that doesn’t work another referendum could be the answer."

Mr Fouchet is leading a legal action on behalf of Britons in the EU, including rights campaigner Harry Shindler, age 97, arguing that the Brexit negotiations are illegal, because of the exclusion of many of long-term expatriates from the referendum vote which set the Brexit process in motion.

He is still awaiting a decision from the EU’s General Court.

He has now launched a new legal challenge to Brexit based on the fact that a Briton in a French commune in the Lot-et-Garonne has been excluded from registering to vote in EU elections next year.

“The reason given was uncertainty because in theory the UK is leaving the EU and EU citizenship is required to vote in EU elections. However there is a legal uncertainty as to whether the key moment is when you register or when you vote,” he said.

He is also arguing that if there is a transition period extending Britons’ rights to the end of 2020 then the UK should retain MEPs until then, so Britons can vote for them. “I would like the European judges to give a view on that.

“If it works I will have a second chance to cancel Brexit in front of the judges,” he said.

“My legal cases and the new movement are all about European solidarity. I want to do as much as possible to fend off the catastrophe before it’s too late.”

PECS takes the view that Brexit is illegal for the following reasons (at least):

– Britons abroad for more than 15 years were deprived from taking part in the referendum, as were Britons resident in certain British overseas territories and prisoners

– Election campaign funding irregularities by the Leave campaign

– No reference in the referendum campaign to the UK leaving the Euratom treaty (which is now being imposed by the government)

– PECS argues that the referendum was legally-speaking of an advisory nature and the UK Parliament never explicitly voted to leave on its own sovereign authority.

Jewels of French queen Marie Antoinette on display

Connexion

Precious jewelry worth over €3m belonging to the last queen of France, Marie-Antoinette, is to be on public display in London ahead of being sold at auction in Geneva on November 14.

The jewelry - now at auction house Sotheby’s - has not been on public display for two centuries.

Pieces include a jewel-encrusted crown, a large pearl necklace, pearl earrings, three rings, and a diamond brooch.

After the London exhibition, the collection will be sold at auction, with the necklace alone estimated to go for between 1 million to 2 million US dollars

(868,000 Euros).

One of the rings is monogrammed with the initials “MA” in rose diamonds, and contains a piece of the queen’s own hair. Another is monogrammed with “MD”, for “Monseigneur le Dauphin” - the father of Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette’s father-in-law.

Another ring is decorated with a miniature of the queen herself, surrounded by diamonds.

News In Brief…

The Local 22 October 2018





Powerful pesticide poisons 70 farmers in Loire Valley

Sixty-one farmers and several residents of the Maine-et-Loire department of west-central France have experienced a form of poisoning likened to a “tear gas attack” caused by a powerful batch of metam sodium.

Firefighters and emergency services rushed to the small commune of Brain-sur-l'Authion to tend to the sick, rushing them to the nearby Angers University Hospital.

One local farmer is thought to have unwittingly sprayed too much of the highly toxic pesticide on his land, which once airborne spread across nearby fields and caused residents to experience a severe stinging feeling in their eyes and throats.

Teen runaway from southern France found by parents ... in Paris prison

A 14-year-old girl who ran away from her parents’ home in the southwestern French city of Pau has been found by her elders several weeks after she went missing.

It was no mean feat for the troublesome teenager’s concerned mum and dad, as she was located 778 kilometers from her hometown, in a prison in the Paris suburb of Fleury-Mérogis.

The problematic minor had been put behind bars after carrying out armed robbery in the French capital, and had given authorities a fake name when placed under arrest.

There are now over 2 million millionaires in France. That’s about 1 in 32 of the population. Credit Suisse has announced that this puts France 5th place in the world. By comparison the US has one millionaire for each 25 people, and Switzerland 1 in 11.

Bad news who heat their homes with Natural Gas; price hike from Nov 1st

Regulated natural gas prices in France are to rise by another 5.4% on November 1st, confirmed energy board La Commission de Regulation de l’Energie (CRE). This increase, added to previous price hikes, puts this year’s rise at 16.4%.

It will be the third significant increase since January.

The price of gas is calculated in part using the globally-standardized price of a barrel of oil, which has jumped considerably in recent months.

The CRE has also confirmed that tariff costs have risen due to practices such as energy company Engie importing 99% of its gas, meaning it must pay market prices, which have also risen in recent months.

The price is also affected by factors such as transport and distribution costs, as well as additional taxes.

Around 4.5 million homes in France are still affected by regulated gas prices, accounting for nearly half of gas policies in the country.

Yet, a new law - dubbed la Loi Pacte - is set to end regulated gas prices in France from 2023, to bring them into accordance with European law.

Meat Eating Down in France

The consumption of meat in France has fallen 12% in the past 10 years, according to a study by Credoc, reported in Le Monde daily newspaper. Reasons people give are environmental, the rise in prices, and health concerns.

In 2007, the French ate on average 153 grams of animal products per day. The level had dropped to 136 grams per day by 2016, 18 grams per day less.

The drop in consumption of all other animal products including foul and sea foods fell by an ever greater amount.



But it’s the younger ages, 18 to 24 which continue to eat the highest amount of meat products which remains on average nearly 150 grams per day. The amount of meat eaten gradually lessens with age. People above age 75 consuming around 115 grams per day.



Manual laborers remain the highest consumers of meat in France.

Professionals and more highly educated people are less likely to choose animal products, and to be vegetarian or vegan… or flexitarian… that is, not decidedly either carnivore or vegetarian.

Health concerns were a strong factor in a person’s decision to reduce or eliminate animal products in the diet… notably the fear of cancer or heart disease.



Yet 90% of the French still consider animal products to be necessary to health and they are willing to pay the ever growing price.



But environmental concerns were also expressed by some. For example, the waste of natural resources in raising animals… the vast amount of food and water they eat and drink… and the Methane and CO2 produced. A growing number of people believe that a largely animal based diet is unsustainable, and that the world must shift away from meat to a largely plant based diet.

That's News About France on this Tuesday, October 23rd.

I’m Ron Myers, reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

Jamal Khashoggi 'body double' seen leaving Saudi consulate in leaked video

CNN - Oct 22, 2018

On the day Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, a man walked out of the building apparently wearing his clothes, according to surveillance footage broadcast by CNN.

Key points:

The video shows a man wearing Khashogg i's shirt, jacket and pants

i's shirt, jacket and pants He also appears to be wearing a fake grey beard and glasses

He visits Istanbul's Blue Mosque, and changes out of the clothes in a restroom

The new footage has put ever-increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia to clarify what happened to Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The surveillance video broadcast on CNN showed a man wearing Khashoggi's dress shirt, suit jacket and pants, although he wore a different pair of shoes.

It cited a Turkish official as describing the man as a "body double" and a member of the Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target the writer.

The man is shown in the video walking out of the consulate via its back exit with an accomplice, then taking a taxi to Istanbul's famed Blue Mosque, where he went to a public bathroom and changed back out of the clothes.

He later ate dinner with his accomplice and went back to a hotel, where footage shows him smiling and laughing.

Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT also reported that a man who entered the consulate was seen leaving the building in Khashoggi's clothes.

Saudi Arabia's announcement that Khashoggi died in a "fistfight" at the consulate has been met with international skepticism, and allegations of a cover-up aimed at absolving the kingdom's Crown Prince of direct responsibility.

Turkish media reports and officials maintain that a 15-member Saudi team flew to Istanbul on October 2, knowing Khashoggi would enter the consulate to get a document he needed to get married, and then killed him.

Turkish authorities were prevented from searching a Saudi diplomatic car found in an Istanbul garage on Monday, because they were not given permission from the consulate, private broadcaster NTV said.

CNN Turk said authorities would be able to search the car on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to reveal details of Khashoggi's killing "in all its nakedness" in an address he was to make before parliament on Tuesday.

Jared Kushner contacted Saudi crown prince

White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday that he has urged the Crown Prince to be transparent about Khashoggi's killing, and told him "the world is watching" Riyadh's account.

Mr Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has cultivated a personal relationship with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader and urged Mr Trump to act with caution, to avoid upsetting the country, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Speaking to CNN, Mr Kushner said he had told the Crown Prince: "Just to be transparent, to be fully transparent."

"The world is watching. This is a very, very serious accusation and a very serious situation," he said.

Asked how the Prince responded, Mr Kushner said: "We'll see."

The senior adviser said the United States was in a "fact-finding phase" on the case and had its "eyes wide open". He did not say when or by what means he had communicated with the Crown Prince.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Khashoggi had died in a rogue operation. But some of his comments appeared to contradict previous statements from Riyadh, marking yet another shift in the official story.

One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a car crash on return to Saudi Arabia

Alex Lockie Oct 18th 2018 1:29PM

One of the men named by pro-government Turkish media as one of 15 suspects in the alleged murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has reportedly died in a car accident.

Mashal Saad al-Bostani of the Saudi Royal Air Forces had reportedly been en route to Saudi Arabia.

The report comes from a pro-Turkish government source that has had a lot of scoops from anonymous Turkish officials on the Khashoggi case.

Turkish officials have leaked intelligence to Turkish and US publications, but have apparently not provided key evidence to US intelligence services.

Saudi Arabia is known for its exceptionally high rate of car accidents and fatalities.

Mashal Saad al-Bostani of the Saudi Royal Air Forces, who was named by pro-government Turkish media as one of 15 suspects in the alleged murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, has reportedly died in a car accident on return to the kingdom.

An article titled "Riyadh Silenced Someone" on Yeni Safak, a Turkish newspaper that strongly supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cited anonymous sources as saying Bostani died in a car crash, without giving a specific time or location.

Yeni Safak has proven a major voice in coverage of Khashoggi's disappearance, with daily scoops from unnamed Turkish officials giving gory details to what they allege was a murder within the Saudi consulate on October 2nd.

Saudi Arabia flatly denies any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts or disappearance, but US intelligence officials have started to echo the view that the prominent Saudi critic, who recently took residence in the US, was murdered.

In particular, Yeni Safak has reported having an audio tape of Khashoggi's murder, but Turkish intelligence has not turned over the tape to the US. The US and Turkey are NATO allies with extensive intelligence-sharing agreements.

"We have asked for it, if it exists," Trump said of the tape on Wednesday. "I'm not sure yet that it exists, probably does, possibly does."

Turkey has also become possibly the world's biggest jailer of journalists with few independent voices left in its media scene.

"Let's be honest," Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told Business Insider on Wednesday, "the Turks have leaked some pretty serious allegations through the press that they have not been willing to make public. There are not a lot of clean hands."

"We should acknowledge that most of what we know is through leaks from the Turkish government," he continued. "At some point the Turks have to give us exactly what they have instead of leaking all of this to the press."

The Daily Beast on Tuesday cited "sources familiar with the version of events circulating throughout diplomatic circles in Washington" as saying Saudi Arabia would try to pin the murder of Khashoggi on "a Saudi two-star general new to intelligence work."

This holds with President Donald Trump's suggestion that "rogue killers" took out Khashoggi, and not the Saudi monarchy itself.

CNN and The New York Times on Monday also reported that Saudi Arabia was preparing an alibi that would acknowledge Khashoggi was killed.

But to date, no Saudi alibi has emerged. After a trip to Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State said that the Saudis didn't want to discuss the facts of the case, but that they would conduct an investigation and hold any guilty parties accountable.

Saudi Arabia is known for its exceptionally high rate of car accidents and fatalities.

Hurricane Willa bears down on Mexico as it nears category 5

RT - Published time: 22 Oct, 2018 15:27

Hurricane Willa, a huge and life threatening storm that’s approaching category 5 status, could devastate Mexico’s western coast, forecasters warn.

The hurricane has grown rapidly as it made its way across the Pacific Ocean, its winds increasing from 40mph to 155mph in 48 hours. The US National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm system could “produce life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall” in Mexico on Tuesday.

Willa is expected to reach category 5 status on Monday – the highest classification for hurricanes. Forecasters predict it will make landfall between the resort towns of Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Some areas could see up to 18 inches of rainfall, likely triggering flash flooding and landslides in mountainous areas. A hurricane warning has also been issued for Mexico’s western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan.

Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US

AP News - By MARK STEVENSON Monday, 22 Oct 2018

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants resumed an arduous trek toward the U.S. border Monday.

The caravan’s numbers have continued to grow as they walk and hitch rides through hot and humid weather, and the United Nations estimated that it currently comprises some 7,200 people, “many of whom intend to continue the march north.”

However, they were still some 1,830 kilometers to the nearest border crossing — McAllen, Texas — and the length of their journey could double if they go to Tijuana-San Diego, the destination of another caravan earlier this year. That one shrank significantly as it moved through Mexico, and only a tiny fraction — about 200 of the 1,200 in the group — reached the California border.

The same could well happen this time around as some turn back, splinter off on their own, or decide to take their chances on asylum in Mexico.

While such caravans have occurred semi-regularly over the years, this one has become a particularly hot topic, ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections in the U.S…

Some have questioned the timing so close to the vote and whether some political force was behind it, though by all appearances it began as a group of about 160 who decided to band together in Honduras for protection, and snowballed as they moved north.

Earlier in the day President Trump renewed threats against Central American governments, and blasted Democrats via Twitter for what he called “pathetic” immigration laws.

In another tweet, he blamed Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for not stopping people from leaving their countries. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” he wrote.

Even though the goal is to reach the U.S. border, some said they only want to work, and if a job turns up in Mexico, they would do it. We would do anything, except bad things.”

The migrants… left the southern city of Tapachula in the early afternoon Monday under a burning sun bound for Huixtla, about 40 kilometers away.

In interviews along the journey, migrants have said they are fleeing widespread violence, poverty and corruption. The caravan is unlike previous mass migrations for its unprecedented large numbers and because it largely sprang up spontaneously through word of mouth.

Motorists in pickups and other vehicles have been offering the migrants rides, often in overloaded truck beds, and a male migrant fell from the back of one Monday and died.

Police started stopping crowded trucks and forcing people to get off.

Caravan leaders have not defined the precise route, or decided where on the U.S. border they want to arrive, but in recent years most Central American migrants traveling on their own have opted for the most direct route, which takes them to Reynosa, across from McAllen, TX.

Late Sunday, authorities in Guatemala said another group of about 1,000 migrants had entered that country from Honduras.

Red Cross official Ulises Garcia said some injured people refused to be taken to clinics or hospitals.

Roberto Lorenzana, a spokesman for El Salvador’s presidency, said his government hopes tensions over the caravan decrease after the U.S. elections.

Asked if he thinks Trump will follow through on his threat to cut aid to El Salvador, he said, “I don’t know. Of course the president has a lot of power, but they will have to explain it there to the different government structures.”

Lorenzana added that El Salvador has significantly reduced violence, a key driver of migration, and that the flow of Salvadoran migrants has dropped 60 percent in two years.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said large numbers of migrants were still arriving in Mexico, and were “likely to remain in the country for an extended period.”

Associated Press writers Peter Orsi in Mexico City, Edie Lederer at the United Nations and Marcos Aleman in San Salvador, El Salvador, contributed to this report.

