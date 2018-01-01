WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Oct 23rd

Tuesday - Full Moon tonight

A reminder that this Saturday night Europe returns to winter time. Turn your clocks back one hour. As of Sunday, Europe returns to winter standard time.

Generally sunny today. Some passing clouds. Max Temps 14 to 17 C.

0 at 3300 meters. Moderate to Strong N winds in the mountains. Weak Bise on the Plateau.



Tomorrow Wednesday

Partly Sunny, despite some passing clouds North of the Alps. Quite sunny in Valais. High around 15 C.



Thursday

Fair weather. 14 on the plain. 18 in Valais



Friday

Sunny. But weather deteriorating by evening with some rain drops in the West of the country.

Saturday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line lowering to about 1500 meters. 14 C.



Sunday

Often cloudy, with rain at times. The snow line probably near 1500 meters.



Monday

Cloudy with some rain.

Thatâ€™s the weather on Tuesday, October 23rd, from Listener Sponsored, RADIO 74.



Now, may I have your undivided attention for just a minute.



RADIO 74 must raise from you our listeners some 10,000 CHf in donations this week. The money is 2/3 of whatâ€™s needed in order to pay our 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees. After receiving a reprieve of one month, the final deadline to pay is this coming Monday, October 29th. If not paid on time, RADIO 74 is threatened with the loss of its contract to broadcast in Switzerland.



So this is a critical moment. We thank every RADIO 74 listener for making a donation this week. On line at www.radio74.org Use your bank or credit card.



Or ring RADIO 74 and request some BVs. 022 501 78 65. If that number doesnâ€™t get through, then please call our French number 045 043 74 74.



Weâ€™re counting on your financial support this week as NEVER before. Thank you in advance.