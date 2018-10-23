News About France - Wednesday, Oct 24th

UN committee slams French 'burqa ban' for 'violating' rights

The UN Human Rights Committee on Tuesday criticized France's so-called burqa ban, saying the law "violated" the rights of two women who were fined for wearing full-face veils in public.

The committee called for the women to be compensated and for a review of the 2010 law that forbids people from publicly wearing clothing that conceals their face.

"The French law disproportionately harmed the petitioners' right to manifest their religious beliefs," the committee said in a statement.

It added that it was not convinced by France's claim that the ban was necessary for security and social reasons.

The two French women were convicted in 2012 for wearing the niqab, a veil with an opening for the eyes.

"The ban, rather than protecting fully veiled women, could have the opposite effect of confining them to their homes, impeding their access to public services and marginalizing them," the committee said.

The UN Human Rights Committee, made up of independent experts, ensures countries stick to their human rights commitments but it does not have enforcement powers.

It said the French ban was "too sweeping" but that governments could still make people show their faces in specific circumstances.

'Violated' human rights

The committee's decision reignites a debate that has raged in France for years over Muslim headwear and other religious clothing.

The debate has regularly pitted supporters of the country's secular constitution against those who argue for religious freedoms.

The 2010 law had strong public support when brought in under former president Nicolas Sarkozy. But many said it targeted the minority of Muslim women in France who wear Islamic veils.

Condemned by critics for pandering to far-right voters but backed by many women rights activists, the law made France the first European country to ban garments that cover the face.

An estimated five million Muslims live in France and women who ignore the ban can be fined up to 150 euros.

"The vast majority of cases where people have been stopped for checks and have been condemned to fines... have been women wearing the niqab," committee member Ilze Brands-Kehris said.

"In the context of fewer than 2,000 women wearing the full-face veil in France... (the law has) a vast disproportionate effect on those women."

Other EU countries, including Denmark, Austria and Belgium, have also implemented similar full-face veil bans.

"France violated the human rights of two women by fining them for wearing the niqab," the committee said, adding that measures should be taken to prevent similar violations in future, including a review of the law.

France, which has ratified UN rights treaties, is "under obligation" to comply with the committee's recommendations and act in good faith, Brands-Kehris said.

'Oppression of women'

The committee's stance contrasts with a 2014 European Court of Human Rights ruling which upheld the French ban, rejecting claims that it breached religious freedom.

The court found that France was justified in introducing the ban in the interests of social cohesion as it was "not expressly based on the religious connotation of the clothing".

Explaining the committee's decision, Committee Chair Yuval Shany said a general criminal ban did not allow a "reasonable" balance between public interests and individual rights.

"The decisions are not directed against the notion of secularity, nor are they an endorsement of a custom which many on the committee, including myself, regard as a form of oppression of women," Shany said.

In August, the committee also criticized France over the 2008 sacking of a nursery worker who refused to remove her veil at work, arguing it interfered with her right to manifest her religion.

The so-called Baby Loup case, named after the nursery, had already faced multiple legal battles in the French courts.

Debate about the effectiveness of the "burqa ban" also made headlines earlier this month after it was revealed that French gangster Redoine Faid, who broke out of jail in July using a helicopter and was recaptured three months later, had at times worn a burqa as a disguise.

Police say Faid was caught after officers saw someone wearing a burqa but walking like a man

Police clear 1800 migrants from camp in north of France

Police clear 1800 migrants from camp in north of France

The police have cleared a makeshift camp of 1,800 migrants settled in shelters in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, in the north of France, according to police in the area.

The security forces intervened around the Puythouck woods, where hundreds of migrants, mainly Iraqi Kurds, are located.

In a message on Twitter, the Migrants' Hostel, an association that helps migrants, said there were “many” police and gendarmerie vehicles, as well as riot police and "30 to 40 buses.

The new Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, is expected to visit the area at the end of the afternoon. A press briefing is planned after his site visit.

This evacuation comes after two similar operations in September, where about 500 people were taken in charge on each occasion.

Grande-Synthe has become a rallying point for migrants looking for a gateway to Britain since the dismantling in 2016 of the "jungle" of Calais. "

Aid associations have noted an increase in the number of migrants present in the Dunkirk region since the end of the summer as well as the return of migrants who had previously been moved from the region.

This operation had two objectives, according to police: "On the one hand, to provide migrant people with living conditions that are dignified and respectful of fundamental rights, and on the other hand, to stop human trafficking in these camps where smugglers are active.

France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference

France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference

French and African business leaders gathered in Paris on Monday for a two-day conference to explore new opportunities with Africa, amid intense competition from China and a host of other countries. However, France’s hopes for greater trade ties are still being hindered by negative perceptions of the African continent.

“It’s still very difficult for OECD countries to get away from some of the perceptions of Africa,” says Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, the leading investment bank in Nigeria.

“Some people will not travel to Nigeria because they think they’re going to get kidnapped or killed by Boko Haram,” he told RFI, but insists “Boko Haram is in an area of Nigeria which is 1,300 km from Lagos, and is further than travelling through many European countries.”

Finding common ground to iron out some of these misunderstandings and ensure France becomes a hub for Africa, was one of the primary aims of Monday's Ambition Africa conference held at the French Finance Ministry.

According to organizers’ Business France, Paris is currently Africa's largest European trading partner, and is responsible for 19% of the European Union's exports to the African continent.

“Ambition Africa 2018 will be one of the most important, if not the most important display of France’s economic relationship with Africa,” Christophe Lecourtier, the managing director of Business France, told audiences.

Yet this keen interest in the African continent contrasts with France’s indifference a decade ago.

“French companies left,” points out Mossadeck Bally, CEO of Azalaihotels, a chain of 5 star hotels across the continent. “They thought that the continent didn’t have a future.”

Now, they’re coming back, but to a very different landscape.

New vision for Africa

“The continent is open for business,” Bally said. “But if they [France] come back, they will have to adjust, because today you have African business entrepreneurs who are very savvy investors. And you also have investors from China, India, Turkey, Portugal, Brazil, the whole world now is looking towards Africa, because it’s the last frontier.”

Some are calling it a “new scramble for Africa.” China has been in the lead over the past decade, followed by Brazil and Turkey. France now is playing catch up.

Since President Macron came to power in May last year, he’s sought to reshape France’s vision of the African continent, promising to loosen France’s paternalistic grip in Africa, in his iconic speech in Burkina Faso shortly after he became president.

The 40 year old leader has also stressed that commercial opportunities exist beyond France's traditional francophone stamping ground, but also in English speaking Africa, as his visit to Nigeria in July showed.

“France is willing to have a global approach to Africa,” says Jeremy Hadjenburg, a member of the Presidential Council for Africa, an entity set up to help shape France’s new Africa policy, and who travelled with Macron to Nigeria.

“There are countries where links and roots are long-lasting and should be maximized. But it goes without saying that French companies also want to build with African giants, such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa and their neighbors,” he told RFI.

High risk, high reward

As for Bolaji Balogun, head of Nigeria’s leading investment bank Chapel Hill Denham, “the most important thing to recognize is that what Africa needs is investment, not aid.”

“There’s so much entrepreneurial talent on the continent, all it needs is a trigger,” he says, arguing that improved infrastructure, power generation and transportation will help businesses to thrive.

“If Africa doesn’t develop in a sustainable manner, the sheer demographic size and scale of Africa is such that it will represent a problem for the rest of the world,” he comments, referring to the migration crisis which if not managed could cost trillions.

As for the risks in doing business in Africa, he tells French investors to look at the rewards to be had.

“I think that if you’re a good businessman, you will recognize that while this continent is risky, it does provide tremendous opportunity, and exceptional returns. If you engage with it correctly, you will have a unique opportunity to succeed,” he said.

France clears use of anti-spasm drug to treat alcoholism

France clears use of anti-spasm drug to treat alcoholism

French health authorities said on Tuesday they have approved the use of a muscle relaxant to help treat people addicted to alcohol.

The ANSM national drug agency said it had cleared Baclofen, first developed in the 1970s for alcoholism after a trial period that began in 2014, following years of off-label use in several countries.

But officials warned that the drug could have harmful side-effects, and limited its dosage to 80 milligrams per day, down from 300 milligrams previously.

Critics of the drug says its use to treat alcoholism has not been sufficiently proven, with some questioning the wisdom of trying to stop dependence on a product, by replacing it with a pill.

But a French drug oversight agency said last year that while Baclofen had not been definitively shown to be efficient in treating alcoholism, it had shown "clinical benefits in some patients".

In its trial with 132 heavy drinkers, it found that 80 percent either became abstinent or turned into moderate drinkers.

By comparison, two other drugs that are commonly used to treat alcoholics, Naltrexon and Acamprosate, yielded a success rate of only 20 to 25 percent.

ANSM director Dominique Martin said on Tuesday that the authorization of Baclofen, sold under brand names including Kemstro, Lioresal and Gablofen, was necessary to meet "a public health need".

Refusing the drug "did not seem reasonable to us given the needs and the seriousness of alcoholism, and the fact that tens of thousands of people are taking the medicine for this treatment," he said.

Interest in the treatment was sparked by a book published in 2008 by Olivier Ameisen, a French cardiologist who practiced in the United States.

In Le dernier verre (The Last Drink), Ameisen describes successfully treating his alcoholism with high doses of Baclofen after failing with Alcoholics Anonymous and other standard treatments.

Former French minister Georges Tron goes on trial for rape

Former French minister Georges Tron goes on trial for rape

The conservative mayor and former French minister Georges Tron has gone on trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting two female workers at the town hall of Draveil, south of Paris.

The two women claim Tron, age 61, pressured them into foot massage sessions that evolved into coercive sexual encounters, between 2007 and 2010, aided by former councilor Brigitte Gruel, who is also on trial. Tron and Gruel, who both face up to 20 years in jail for group rape, have denied any wrongdoing.

A junior minister for civil service in the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy, Tron was forced to quit his position after the allegations first surfaced in 2011. His resignation came amid a wave of soul-searching over sexual misdemeanors and secrecy in French public life. It followed the dramatic arrest in New York on sex crime charges of IMF director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, then seen as a frontrunner for the French presidency.

The accusers, now aged 41 and 44, say Tron – dubbed the “Chinese masseur” by his colleagues – told them he was an expert in reflexology and coerced them into taking part in foot massage sessions. They allege the sessions, some of them attended by Gruel, would lead to sexual games and molestation, and were followed by threats to force them into silence. The purported sexual encounters would take place in Tron’s office, in a nearby chateau made available by the town hall, or under restaurant tables.

A dozen other women, including parliamentary workers, have since spoken to investigators about the former minister’s “inappropriate behavior”. Draveil town hall employees have told the French press that Tron had a habit of hiring attractive women who faced financial difficulties or were in otherwise vulnerable situations. One of the two accusers suffered from depression and attempted to commit suicide months before the scandal broke out. The other was fired in 2009 on accusations of theft.

A troubled trial

Tron, who was reelected for a fourth term as mayor of Draveil in 2014 despite the allegations, has described the case as an attempt by political opponents to smear him as a “foot fetishist” and gain leverage from the Strauss-Kahn scandal.

In 2013, judges investigating the case decided to drop charges against Tron and Gruel, citing inconsistencies in the plaintiffs’ accounts. But they were overruled by a Paris court, which welcomed an appeal by the two accusers and the AVFT, a European watchdog that monitors violence against women in the workplace.

A first attempt at holding the trial late last year was derailed amid complaints that a TV documentary on the case, aired as the trial opened, would influence proceedings. In a bizarre twist, the presiding judge confessed to lawyers that, as a man, he felt uncomfortable conducting the hearings in the context of rape allegations leveled at Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the emergence of the #MeToo movement.

The new trial has been moved to a court in the northeastern Paris suburb of Bobigny, away from Tron’s political bastion in the wealthier southern suburbs, where he also served as a lawmaker for almost two decades. The proceedings are expected to last four weeks, with some 50 witnesses summoned to court.

News in Brief…

Two Brittany surfers almost shot by pheasant hunters

Two surfers heading to a beach in Crozon (Finistère department, Brittany) are lucky to be alive after a pair of hunters apparently mistook them for pheasants.

When the chasseurs fired their shotgun, the two surfers scrambled to the ground on the beach path they were on.

When approached by the gun-yielding men, they neither apologized nor gave any form of explanation, choosing instead to nonchalantly leave the scene.

“They fired blindly,” Habasque, one of the surfers, told Ouest France, explaining how there was very little visibility due to the mist and low sun at that time of day.

Earthquake hits tranquil town in central France

The tiny central department of Creuse (Nouvelle Aquitaine) rarely makes it into the French press but in the early hours of Tuesday morning an earthquake (3.2 on the Richter scale) woke up some residents of the usually sleepy town of Guéret.

There was no damage or injuries to report but the phenomenon is still rather bizarre as this isn’t an area of France known for its earthly tremors.

Marseille mayors ban weddings to put a stop to bike wheelie fad

Two mayors from prefectures on the outskirts of Marseille are refusing to let weddings take place in their jurisdictions because apparently it leads to a spike in what the French call “urban rodeos”.

This is an increasingly popular (and dangerous practice) which sees mostly young men perform daredevil stunts on their motorbikes, taking over the roads and putting other pedestrians and drivers at risk.

And whenever there’s a wedding in these two Marseille neighborhoods, it seems that they really pull out all the stops.

Restoration of Nazi concentration camp in Alsace begins

The Nazis’ Natzweiler-Struthof concentration camp (in the Vosges Mountains, close to the Alsatian village of Natzwiller) is undergoing a major two-year restoration plan with the aim of honoring the victims of one of the worst atrocities the world has ever known.

Everything from the lookout decks to the memorial area and the gas chambers will be revamped as the area’s wet and harsh weather conditions have severely deteriorated the site.

Lorraine’s two-year drought recognized as a natural disaster

The drought that’s hit numerous communes in Meurthe-et-Moselle and the Vosges departments of northeastern France for the past two years was on Tuesday declared by national and local officials as a natural disaster.

That means that farmers who had suffered the financial consequences of this exceptionally dry weather, previously deemed as un-insurable damage, can now make a declaration of losses at their local ministry to help them get back on their feet.

Corsican parents set up conference to fix teens’ dangerous behaviour

Worried parents and local authorities Corsica are so concerned about the drug and sex-fueled antics of the island’s teenage population that they’ve organized a conference on risk behavior to try to find solutions to the problems.

French study: Organic food could lower cancer risk

Connexion

Significant consumption of organic food could help reduce cancer risk, the study suggested

Consistently eating organic food, or rather avoiding pesticide infused non-organic foods, could lower your risk of contracting at least two different kinds of cancer, a new French scientific study has suggested.

The study - in association with French agriculture research agency l’Institut National De La Recherche Agronomique (Inra) - polled 70,000 people from French cohort health study NutriNet on their food habits, and followed their life for seven years.

Participants were asked to indicate which, from a list of 16 organic products, they generally eat - whether “never”, “occasionally”, or “most of the time”.

During the years of study, there were 1,340 cancer diagnoses among participants, including breast cancer (456), prostate (180), skin (135), colorectal (99), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (47) and other lymphomas (15).

The study found that a high consumption of organic produce was “inversely related to the risk of cancer”, with high consumers of organic foods having a 25% lower risk of being diagnosed with cancer compared to consumers who only ate organic foods infrequently.

This translates to six more cancer diagnoses per 1,000 people who do not eat many organic products at all.

The effect was especially pronounced for breast cancer - especially for women of menopausal age (34% less risk) - and lymphomas (-76% risk), the study said.

The study said that it had controlled for other possible factors, including lifestyle, socio-economic factors, and family risk. These aspects “did not affect the results”, it said.

The researchers said: “A line from cause to effect cannot be established by just one single study [but] the hypothesis that seems most plausible to us, is that synthetic pesticides [found in non-organic food] play a role.”

They concluded: “The results of the study will need further confirmation, but this suggests that the consumption of organic food among the general population could be a promising strategy to fight against cancer.”

But Emmanuelle Kesse-Guyot, research director and co-author of the study, said that the results should be approached with caution.

She said: “Participants are volunteers, and very interested in nutrition and health. This means we have a tendency to overestimate their risk [of cancer], as they are likely less at risk already.”

The survey has been welcomed by the wider scientific community, but some researchers have said that the conclusion could be overreaching.

According to researchers at US university Harvard, the study shows “significant weaknesses, which mean we must be cautious when interpreting the results”.

Problems with the study include the method through which it measured the consumption of organic food by participants, and it may not properly account for the positive health behavior usually found among consumers of organic food, US researchers said.

They added that the conclusions of the study should not obscure the idea that eating any sort of fruit and vegetables - whether organic or not - is still important.

Consumers should not read this and conclude that only organic food is of any health benefit, they said.

The US statement said: “The current recommendations should continue to emphasize how healthy habits and food can change the risk [of cancer], especially a higher consumption of fruits and vegetables, whether organic or not.”

Now the U.S. Justice Department is probing the Catholic Church or Abuse

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Oct 23, 2018 06:00 am

CNN

On Thursday we learned that federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania have taken a step long-sought by survivors of clergy sexual abuse: They launched a federal investigation into the Catholic Church.

Seven of Pennsylvania’s eight dioceses told CNN that they have received subpoenas and will cooperate with the probe. Separately, the diocese of Buffalo, New York, also received a subpoena regarding clergy sexual abuse in late May, according to a source familiar with the subpoena.

While the scope of the federal investigation is still unclear, groups like the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, which first asked the Department of Justice to launch a probe in 2003, called Thursday’s news unprecedented. There has never been a federal investigation of this size into the abuse of children by priests, and the cover-up of those crimes by Catholic leaders, according to former law enforcement officials and experts on clergy misconduct in the United States.

“It is essential to involve federal resources to fully and finally get to the bottom of a scandal that has been going on for decades, and I say that both as a former federal prosecutor and a Catholic,” said David Hickton, who was US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania from 2010-2017. “There is no excuse anymore for the church policing itself.”

But there are still a lot of questions about the federal probe. The Justice Department has declined to comment, as has the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which issued the subpoenas, according to the Associated Press. Here’s what we do and don’t know thus far.

The subpoenas were issued by US Attorney William McSwain, according to the AP, and ask for years of internal church records, including any evidence that Catholic clergy may have transported children across state lines for illicit purposes, or shared child pornography online or electronically. Prosecutors also appear to be looking for evidence that Catholic leaders covered up priests’ crimes by shuffling them to new parishes, and instructing victims and their families not to tell police, according to the Washington Post. That evidence could be used to bring a racketeering case against Catholic leaders, said Hickton.

“Human trafficking, child pornography, the Mann Act — any of these could be the underlying crimes for RICO,” he said, referring to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a law originally designed to target the Mafia.

The federal investigation originated in Pennsylvania, rather than Justice Department headquarters in Washington, according to the AP. While we don’t yet know the full scope of this probe, we know that seven of Pennsylvania’s eight Catholic dioceses have already received subpoenas: Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Scranton and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The state’s eighth diocese, Altoona-Johnstown, has not responded to requests for comment.

In 2017, Altoona-Johnstown reached a “memo of understanding” with federal prosecutors in Western Pennsylvania. That memo requires diocesan officials to report all accusations of child sexual abuse by clergy to law enforcement within 12 hours of receipt, and maintain an independent advisory board.

Separately, the Justice Department subpoenaed the Buffalo diocese in late May, a source with knowledge of the federal subpoena told CNN. The source said the subpoena sought diocesan documentation regarding pornography, taking victims across state lines, and inappropriate use of cell phones and social media. A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Buffalo said it received a request from the US attorney’s office several months ago to review documents.

“A subpoena was provided and after some discussion, an agreement was reached to produce documents,” communications director Kathy Spangler said. “We have heard nothing since early June. As far as we know, our response has nothing to do with the current Pennsylvania investigation that has just begun.”

In August, a statewide grand jury released a report detailing extensive sexual abuse and cover-ups in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania. Since 1947, the report said, 301 priests had abused more than 1,000 victims. Because of Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations, only two priests were charged with crimes related to the two-year-long probe. Both pleaded guilty.

As part of their report, the 23 grand jurors issued a series of recommendations, including eliminating the statute of limitations for victims to file criminal complaints, and outlawing non-disclosure agreements, which they said were used to silence victims.

News of the federal investigation into Pennsylvania dioceses became public just one day after state lawmakers failed to approve any of those measures. “The action of the Pennsylvania State Senate is shameful,” said Hickton. “It is transparent that they are in the pocket of the Catholic Church.”

Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops did support an independent compensation program for clergy abuse victims.

“We recognize our responsibility to provide an opportunity for sexual abuse survivors whose cases are time-barred from pursuing civil claims to share their experiences, identify their abusers, and receive compensation to assist their healing and recovery,” the bishops said.

Since the Pennsylvania grand jury report, a number of Catholic dioceses have said they have launched internal investigations.

But that may not be enough for lay Catholics, or for law enforcement officials. In September, the New York attorney general issued civil subpoenas for all eight Catholic dioceses in the state as part of a civil investigation into how the dioceses and other parts of the church reviewed and potentially covered up allegations of the sexual abuse of minors, according to a source close to the investigation.

New Jersey’s attorney general has also said his office would form a task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by clergy and any attempted cover-ups.

Attorneys general in Missouri and New Mexico say they are also investigating church files for evidence of abuse and cover ups.

Hickton, the former federal prosecutor, said the Justice Department has preferred to let state officials take the lead in investigating Catholic dioceses.

But like many other Catholics, Hickton said the full scope of the abuse scandal can only be uncovered by a national probe, that would look at all 196 Catholic diocese in the United States, along the lines of Australia’s Royal Commission report. Published in 2017 after a five-year investigation, that report found 4,444 alleged cases of abuse between 1950 and 2009.

“We need something like that here in the United States,” said Terry McKiernan, who runs the watchdog website BishipAccountability.org. “That’s the only way we’re ever going to know the full truth.”

Prophetic Link:

“Wherefore, O harlot, hear the word of the LORD: “Thus saith the Lord GOD; Because thy filthiness was poured out, and thy nakedness discovered through thy whoredoms with thy lovers, and with all the idols of thy abominations, and by the blood of thy children, which thou didst give unto them; Behold, therefore I will gather all thy lovers, with whom thou hast taken pleasure, and all them that thou hast loved, with all them that thou hast hated; I (God) will even gather them roundabout against thee, and will discover thy nakedness unto them, that they may see all thy nakedness.” Ezekiel 16:35-37.

Biometric Facial Recognition to Board Flights Coming

Biometric Facial Recognition to Board Flights Coming

Source: The Intercept

Omnipresent facial recognition has become a golden goose for law enforcement agencies around the world. In the United States, few are as eager as the Department of Homeland Security. American airports are currently being used as laboratories for a new tool that would automatically scan your face — and confirm your identity with U.S. Customs and Border Protection — as you prepare to board a flight, despite the near-unanimous objections from privacy advocates and civil libertarians, who call such scans invasive and pointless.

According to a new report on the Biometric Entry-Exit Program by DHS itself, we can add another objection: Your flight could be late.

Although the new report, published by Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, is overwhelmingly supportive in its evaluation of airport-based biometric surveillance — the practice of a computer detecting your face and pairing it with everything else in the system — the agency notes some hurdles from a recent test code-named “Sprint 8.” Among them, the report notes with palpable frustration, was that airlines insist on letting their passengers depart on time, rather than subjecting them to a Homeland Security surveillance prototype plagued by technical issues and slowdowns.

Demanding flight departure schedules posed other operational problems that significantly hampered biometric matching of passengers during initial testing in 2017. Typically, when incoming flights arrived behind schedule, the time allotted for boarding departing flights was reduced. In these cases, CBP allowed airlines to bypass biometric processing in order to save time. As such, passengers could proceed with presenting their boarding passes to gate agents without being photographed and biometrically matched by CBP first. We observed this scenario at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when an airline suspended the biometric matching process early to avoid a flight delay. This resulted in approximately 120 passengers boarding the flight without biometric confirmation.

The report goes on to again bemoan “airlines’ recurring tendency to bypass the biometric matching process in favor of boarding flights for an on-time departure.” DHS, apparently, is worried that it could become the usual for the airlines: “Repeatedly permitting airlines to revert to standard flight-boarding procedures without biometric processing may become a habit that is difficult to break.”

These concerns, however, are difficult to square with a later assurance that “airline officials we interviewed indicated the processing time was generally acceptable and did not contribute to departure delays.”

The report ends up concluding that this and other logistical issues “pose significant risks to CBP scaling up the biometric program to process 100 percent of all departing passengers by 2021.” And it has some ideas to do something about it, namely “enforcement mechanisms or back-up procedures to prevent airlines from bypassing biometric processing prior to flight boarding.”

As the success of biometric-reliant line-skipping services — like TSA Pre-Check and Clear — have shown, many flyers are happy to swap their personal privacy and irreplaceable biometrics in the name of convenience. The prospect of missing a connecting flight, however, could bring out the pitchforks.

Our Comment

The whole system of surveillance is being increasingly used to manage and control movement. Making identity processing digital would increase government ability to restrict movement by citizens. It could easily be used against citizens who end up on some database as a suspicious person. And that’s not hard to do. And once on a “watch list”, it’s almost impossible to get one’s name removed.

When religious laws are imposed on the nation, travel for those whose convictions run afoul of the law will be literally impossible.

Prophetic Link

We have no time to lose. The end is near. The passage from place to place to spread the truth will soon be hedged with dangers on the right hand and on the left. Everything will be placed to obstruct the way of the Lord’s messengers, so that they will not be able to do that which it is possible for them to do now.” Testimonies for the Church, Vol. 6, page 22.

_______________________