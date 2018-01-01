WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday, Oct 24th

Wednesday

Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais, with some thick clouds at times. Generally cloudy today in the Jura and PreAlps. Brief sunrays at the foot of the Jura. Max Temps 15 on the Plain. 18 in Valais. 0 at 3400 meters elevation. Strong N winds in the mountains, gale force over ridges. Moderate Bise this afternoon around Lake Leman.

Tomorrow Thursday

Morning Stratus up to about 800 meters, otherwise sunny and mild. Highs 16 on the Plateau and in the middle-mountains. 19 in Valais.

Friday

Sunny. Windy second half of the day. Weather deteriorating by evening with rain arriving overnight. Max Temp 16 C.

Saturday

Dark clouds with much needed rain, perhaps some thunder around Lake Leman. Max temp 12 C. 15 in Valais. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. Strong S winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Skies covered with rain, probably abundant rain in the Simplon area. The snow line gradually lowering to below 2000 meters.

Max Temp 8 C. Strong S winds in the mountains.

Monday

Cloudy yet with some rain. The snow line lowering to below 1500 meters.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. But chance of showers.

Thatâ€™s the weather on Wednesday, October 24th, from Family Life, RADIO 74.

