News About France - Thursday Oct 25th

France's Macron evades questions on halting Saudi arms sales

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-24

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday refused to take questions about halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite Germany's calls on its European partners to follow its example and stop arms exports to the kingdom.

Journalists asked Macron during a visit to a naval defense show whether France would follow Germany in halting weapons sales to Riyadh after it admitted to the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its consulate.

"This has nothing to do with what we're talking about. Nothing. So I won't answer that question. I'm sorry but as long as I'll be in office this is how it will be, whether people like it or not," he told reporters, visibly irritated.

"It's not because one leader says something that I must react to it every time. So I won't answer that," he added, after a journalist asked a follow-up question.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called the killing of Khashoggi a "monstrosity" and vowed to halt all German arms exports to Riyadh until the case is cleared up.

Her economy minister, Peter Altmaier, called on other European Union member states to follow its example in stopping arms exports to Saudi Arabia to increase pressure on Riyadh over the death of Khashoggi which has caused an international outcry.

Macron has sought to play down the importance of trade relations with Riyadh, saying that Saudi Arabia was not a major client of France.

However, from 2008-17 it was the second-biggest purchaser of French arms, with deals totaling more than 11 billion euros for tanks, armored vehicles, munitions, artillery.

Canada hedges, US and UK unlikely to end sales

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was similarly evasive when pressed on the issue, saying he is unlikely to cancel a substantial 2014 sale of armored personnel carriers to Saudi Arabia as pressure mounts to hold Riyadh accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"There was a contract signed by the previous (Tory) government that makes it extremely difficult for us to withdraw from that contract without Canadians paying exorbitant penalties," Trudeau said.

The US and Britain – the biggest and second-biggest arms exporters to the Saudis respectively – have both sought to separate their highly lucrative military sales from the Khashoggi case.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC that the killing of the journalist was “terrible”, but that London would maintain its close relationship with Riyadh, which buys hundreds of millions of pounds in weapons from Britain each year.

Highlighting that a "huge number of British jobs" depend on London’s ties with Riyadh, he argued that British influence is best maintained by continuing to talk to the Saudis.

"We have got one of the most rigorous export regimes in the world which makes sure arms are very carefully monitored," Raab added.

This stance echoes that of American President Donald Trump, who has warned against scrapping a multibillion-dollar US-Saudi arms deal.

_________________________

Children of French Islamic State armed group fighters in Syria to be repatriated

By RFI Issued on 24-10-2018 Modified 24-10-2018



About 150 children of French jihadists are to be repatriated to France.

The children have been identified and reported by families in France or in areas under Kurdish control since the collapse of the Islamic State (IS) group in 2017.

Only some of them have been identified and located in the Kurdish area, which will pave the way for their repatriation.

Children, mostly under the age of six, will only be able to leave with the consent of their mother, who will remain there, according to someone close to the story.

France excludes the return of any adults, combatants or wives, considered as activists of IS, much to the annoyance of lawyers representing families in France.

Repatriation, however, looks very complicated. Syrian Kurdistan is not a state recognized by the international community, and Paris does not maintain diplomatic relations with Damascus.

680 French IS fighters

About 40 families, mothers and children, have been reported in Syria.

There is also a few "dozens" - 30 to 40 - French-speaking fighters would also be prisoners of the Syrian Kurds, adds the source quoted, without specifying if any French are among them.

In Iraq, only three families of French jihadists have been identified. One of the mothers, Mélina Boughedir, sentenced to life imprisonment, agreed to let three of her children go.

Of the 680 French jihadists estimated to be involved in the Iraqi-Syrian theater, more than 300 died and a small number joined other countries (Afghanistan, Maghreb, Libya), said Paris. Some of them are still there.

____________________________

French pheasant breeders cry fowl over ferry chick ban

The Local 24 October 2018





French game producers are suing cross-Channel ferry companies for refusing to transport baby pheasants and partridges to Britain, alleging pressure from anti-hunting activists.

Two major producers, Gibovendee and Envol de Retz, are suing French giant Brittany Ferries, accusing them of "discrimination based on political opinion", their lawyer Alexandre Varaut told AFP on Wednesday.

The companies, which sell both chicks and eggs for breeding or to estates for hunting, are also taking on British-based P and O ferries and Danish shipping company DFDS in separate courts for the same reason.

The two firms, both based in western France, allege that the shipping companies have been refusing to carry their chicks since 2015 over fears of harm to their brand image, largely "because of anti-hunting pressure".

Brittany Ferries declined to comment, while P and O merely confirmed that they stopped transporting chicks two years ago.

The producers are also appealing to regulators arguing that the ban means they are unable to compete fairly on the British market.

____________________________

Electric scooters banned from French pavements

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-24

Electric scooters will no longer be allowed drive on pavements (pedestrian sidewalks) in France, and will now have to now have to travel on the roads and follow the Highway Code just like cars and motor bikes in response to concerns about pedestrian safety.

“We will create a new category, so that they will also be travel in bike lanes or zones with 30 km per hour speed limits, as well as roads” Minister of Transport Élisabeth Borne said.

The presence of these scooters on pavements has prompted widespread concern, particularly for vulnerable and elderly members of society.

Currently there are very few clear regulations on these vehicles in France, which are only allowed in cities.

_____________________________

French Police seize another lion cub from Paris suburb apartment

AFP/The Local 24 October 2018





French police seized a six-week-old lion cub from an apartment in a Paris suburb, and arrested its owner, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

The female cub was discovered in a child's bed in the apartment of neighbour of the 30-year-old suspect, who was found hiding in a closet, they said.

The cub was in good health, and was handed over to wildlife officials.

Police were alerted by videos circulating on social media, in which a man offers the cub for sale for about €10,000.

It was not known where the lion came from.

The source said it seemed the suspect had bought the cub with the intention of reselling it, and that it was very likely stolen.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first lion cub to have been rescued by Paris authorities.

Last October, a half-starved lion cub was found in an empty apartment in the gritty Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Sec, after the animal was abandoned by a man who 'hired it' to show off.

____________________________

French News in Brief…



The Locale 24 Oct 2018

Bonus for hunters who kill the most foxes in Charente-Maritime

Hunters in Nouvelle Aquitaine are being rewarded with “merit bonuses” of €500 for handing over 35 or more fox tails.

The department’s Hunting Association defends the controversial scheme by claiming that foxes are predators, and that all they’re trying to do is “regulate rather than exterminate” their population.

Grenoble’s mayor confronts oil giant Total for its carbon emission culpability

Eric Piolle, mayor of Grenoble, is the face of a new campaign by 11 locally elected officials to get French energy multinational Total to own up to its part in greenhouse gas emissions in France.

“Total alone is responsible for two thirds of carbon emissions in France," he argues in a video posted on YouTube.

The Climate Change Alarmist mayor is promising legal action if Total’s CEO doesn’t respond to the group’s demands, arguing that measures are being taken to curb pollution on a local level, so why can’t the oil giant do the same?

Annecy teacher arrested for calling presidential line 195 times in 24 hours

A 38-year-old music teacher from Annecy, Haute-Savoie, is in custody after he launched a 24-hour phone call rampage that might well have a place in the record books.

The man dialed the helpline of France’s Elysée Palace almost 200 times in a day with the aim of speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron.

When his requests fell on deaf hears, he continued to call back, repeatedly insulting switchboard staff for not putting his call through.

A psychological evaluation ruled that the man “knew exactly what he was doing". He is due to appear in court in January 2019.

Teenager beaten to death in Paris suburb

Yet more teenage gang violence in France… this time in the northern Paris suburb of Sarcelles.

A 17-year-old boy died on Tuesday night after receiving a brutal beating from what police believe were three or four adolescent attackers.

The victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest and rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The severe blows the young man received to the head are believed to be the cause of death. Clubs were found at the scene of the crime.

An armed teenage gang in the capital also murdered a 16 year old on Tuesday night, leaving the French public asking what can be done to stop these “irrational” killings.

Steelworkers block mill in northern France to save their jobs

All 281 employees of the Ascoval steel plant near Valenciennes (in France’s Nord region) went on strike and blocked the site on Tuesday, "disgusted by the French State" and the holding group Vallourec for their inability to find a buyer for the struggling mill, currently under liquidation and facing closure.

Steelworkers and trade unionists are hoping the radical action will save their jobs and create even more work in their impoverished town, as they were promised under the conditions of a new company acquisition.

The Strasbourg High Court’s agreed on Wednesday to kick-start a two-week period of negotiations to decide on the fate the Ascoval mill and its workers.

______________________________

______________________________