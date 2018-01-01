Weather Forecast - Thursday Oct 25th

Time Change this weekend

A reminder to turn your clocks back one hour this Saturday night. As of Sunday, Europe returns to winter time for the next 5 months.

Colder Artic air is coming this weekend, with the possibility of snow at low altitudes.

Today, Thursday, Sunny. Some morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 meters elevation. Max Temp 17 this afternoon. 20 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak to moderate W to NW winds in the mountain, sometimes strong over ridges.

Tomorrow Friday

Sunny. Although some morning fog on the Plateau. Max Temp 18 C. Becoming cloudy by evening. Rain beginning overnight.

A change in the weather from Saturday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line lowering to around 1300 meters in the Jura, but remaining around 2200 meters in the Alps. Strong S winds in the Alps. Sustained Bise winds on the Plateau. Much colder. Max Tempo 10 C.

Sunday

Cloudy and intermittent rain, mainly in the Morning. Possible sunrays. Strong to gale force S winds in the mountains. Max Temp 8 C.

Monday

Cloudy and Rainy. Abundant rain in the Simplon area. The snow line lowering to 1200 meters north of the Alps. 1800 in the Alps. Strong SE winds in the Alps. Max Temp 8 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain yet on Tuesday. Milder on Wednesday

That’s weather on this Thursday, October 25th from listener supported, RADIO 74. Please donate to RADIO 74 this week. We still need your donation to help pay our latest Swiss DAB+ transmission fee bill. The deadline is this Monday, October 29th. At last tally about 10,000 CHF was yet needed out of 16,500 required. Remember that there will be no more grace. Either we pay on time this Monday, or else lose our precious Swiss transmission contract. So this is really important.



There are several ways to donate…

On line through PayPal on the front page of our website: www.radio74.org



Or at our website click on the tab “financial support”. Find the IBAN number for making bank transfers to Home and Family Life Association, the only Swiss-based not-for-profit organization we authorize to collect donations for RADIO 74.



Or ring RADIO 74 to get a BV, those pink cards you use to send cash from a Swiss bank or post.

Our phone number in France 045 043 74 74



In Switzerland ring 00 33 450 43 74 74.



Thank you for your most special attention to this urgent need this week. The RADIO 74 team thank you!