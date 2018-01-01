SOS - SOS - SOS

Our contract to broadcast in Switzerland will be cancelled if transmission fees are not paid by Monday, October 29th. Weâ€™re sending out this SOS!



RADIO 74â€˜s financial situation is especially alarming this week. We lack CHF 10,000 of the 16,500 needed to pay our 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees. On October 1st, we were granted a one month reprieve. But since then, our listeners have donated 1/3 of whatâ€™s needed. If we donâ€™t pay by the final deadline of Monday, October 29th, we are threatened with losing our Swiss radio broadcasting contract, with no hope of ever regaining it.

Please pray with us for God to intervene. Feel free to pass on this information to everyone concerned.

When God opened a very wide door four years ago, RADIO 74 became the first radio station of a religious character ever authorized to broadcast on Swiss soil. The Lord gave us the two largest cities, Zurich and Geneva. Later, Lausanne and Sion were added, and weâ€™ve been promised coverage of Neuchatel, Yverdon and Friburg in the near future. By Godâ€™s grace we hope to eventually reach the entire country. What a golden opportunity and privilege to provide Gospel radio programming 24/7, potentially reaching 42% of the Swiss people!

Switzerland is in rapid transition from AM/FM radio broadcasting to DAB+. More than 4 million DAB+ radio receivers have already been sold. OFCOM (the Swiss Office of Communications) is set to deactivate all remaining FM radio transmitters in Switzerland by end of 2024, leaving DAB+ as the only remaining radio broadcasting standard.

Broadcasting in DAB+ is giving us unprecedented opportunity! But it has added CHF66,000 per year to the already tight RADIO 74 austerity budget of CHF250,000. And because RADIO 74 is based in France, it doesnâ€™t yet qualify to receive State funds that all Swiss based radio stations are entitled to, a subsidy of up to 80% of their DAB+ transmission costs. We are diligently working to obtain this status.

Again, thanks for your prayers and financial support. May God bless as, together, we seek to bring Hope to this beautiful part of the world.

Kindest regards,

Ron Myers

RADIO 74

