News About France - Friday, Oct 26th

French court says Sarkozy should be tried over campaign funding

A French appeals court ruled on Thursday that former president Nicolas Sarkozy should stand trial on charges of illicit financing of his failed 2012 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy, age 63, will appeal the decision before the Cour de Cassation, France's court of final appeal, his lawyers said Thursday.

It is one of several legal inquiries which have dogged the politician since he left office.

In upholding last year's decision by a judge to put Sarkozy on trial, the appeals court in Paris rejected arguments from his legal team seeking to avoid a potentially embarrassing public ordeal of a trial as well as up to a year in prison if found guilty.

Prosecutors claim Sarkozy spent nearly 43 million euros on his re-election bid -- almost double the legal limit of 22.5 million euros -- via fake invoices.

Sarkozy has angrily denounced the charges, saying he was unaware of the fraud by executives at public relations firm Bygmalion, who are also facing trial alongside accountants and former officials of his UMP party.

His defense team had also argued that the politician had already been sanctioned for campaign overspending by France's Constitutional Council in 2013.

But that ruling involved just 364,000 euros of overspending, and came before the revelations of the "Bygmalion affair" and fake billings.

Bygmalion executives as well as Jerome Lavrilleux, the deputy manager of Sarkozy's 2012 campaign, have acknowledged the existence of fraud and false accounting.

Sarkozy was president from 2007 until his defeat by Socialist rival Francois Hollande in 2012.

Mr. Sarkozy has been fighting legal problems on several fronts.

He is also charged with corruption and influence peddling for allegedly offering to help a judge obtain a plum retirement job, in return for secret information about another case.

He has also been charged over accusations by former members of Moamer Kadhafi's regime that he accepted millions of the slain Libyan dictator's cash for his first presidential campaign in 2007 -- claims Sarkozy has vehemently denied.

______________________________

Plan to repatriate French IS fighters' children may be unethical

By Christina Okello Issued on 25-10-2018 Modified 25-10-2018 to 09:17

Rights groups have raised concerns about a French plan to repatriate the children of jihadist fighters in Syria, without their mothers. About 150 children are reportedly being held by Syrian Kurdish forces in the northeast of Syria. Their return would depend on mothers agreeing to be separated from their children.

"I don’t think it’s a solution to separate them from their mothers," says Mohamed Alolaiwy, who heads the NGO Syria Charity.

"Children cannot be held responsible for their father’s crimes or mistakes. Syria is not their home; it’s definitely not their home. They should be brought back home with their mothers,” he told RFI.

Current government policy stipulates fighters and their wives are not allowed back in France, but now Paris is mulling how to deal with minors.

Their mothers, reportedly about 40, would be left to be prosecuted by local authorities, French officials said.

"Do mothers not deserve to be brought back to France to rebuild their lives too?" asks Scott Lucas, a professor of International Politics at Birmingham University in the UK.

"Are they to be considered as jihadists, as outsiders, as criminals? Immediately there's an artificial division over who gets to come back," he told RFI.

"It really has to be a case by case determination," reckons Iolanda Jaquemet, spokesperson of the International Red Cross for the Middle East.

"In general, we would prefer children to stay with their mothers, given the trauma the separation might lead to. The over-arching principal must be the best interest of the child," she told RFI.

Syrian Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria are reportedly holding about 150 children. Most of them are under the age of five.

"We can't wait much longer. Winter is coming and the conditions are extremely difficult," comments Sophie Mazas, a French lawyer representing a mother who wishes for her two children to be returned to her parents in France.

The mother, Saida, fled Raqqa with her two children, after the fall of the IS capital in 2017, and travelled to the Kurdistan region of Iraq. She is currently living in a refugee camp called Roj in northeastern Syria.

"They're in danger because of the conflict," continues Mazas, "Conditions inside the camps are dire, so they need to be brought back rapidly."

Ball in Kurds' corner

Bringing the children back from Kurdish forces, according to Professor Lucas, represents a political victory for the Kurds in their quest for autonomy.

"France is at least acknowledging that the responsibility, the authority inside Syria for determining who is a criminal, who is dangerous, lies not with the Assad government in the Kurdish areas. It lies with Kurdish authorities," he says.

France is "attributing to them the decision making over these women and children in terms of if there will be repatriation,” he adds.

Paris is concerned that if these minors are left in the war-ravaged country, they could eventually also become militants.

The country has suffered a wave of deadly militant attacks over the past three years, and is grappling with the threat of homegrown militancy.

"I think the French authorities are taking the line of well children under age, under the age of responsibility, will get more public sympathy for that, than if we bring adults back," comments Lucas.

The first children could return from Syria by the end of the year, although the complexity of the situation may push back the timeline.

The problem is that Kurdish northern Syria lacks a functioning legal system.

When France brought back three children from Iraq last December, belonging to a French woman who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, it was at least able to deal with authorities in Baghdad. Not this time.

"As challenging as the problem may be, solutions must be found," concludes Iolanda Jaquemet of the International Red Cross.

"They must be both in line with legal obligations of the state and obviously with humanitarian imperatives," she said.

___________________________

France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan

FRANCE 24 - Latest update : 2018-10-25

French President Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday.

Macron's offer came after a meeting in Paris with Nadia Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this month for her campaign to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Murad was one of thousands of Yazidi women captured by IS jihadists before they were driven out of Sinjar and other parts of Iraq, starting with campaigns by Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition forces.

Macron said that in response to Murad's request, 20 of the refugees being held without access to care in Iraqi Kurdistan would come to France by the end of this year, and the remainder in 2019.

He said he would also back Murad's launch of a reconstruction fund for Sinjar to build hospitals and schools, hopefully encouraging Yazidis who had fled to return to their bastion.

Murad was in Paris to present a report from the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) on the brutalities inflicted on Yazidi women during the IS siege, in particular those by foreign fighters who had joined the IS jihadists.

More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, the report said.

The federation called on governments to pursue its citizens who fought alongside IS for participating in genocide and crimes against humanity.

_____________________________

Chinese spies fooled 'hundreds' of civil servants and executives, France reveals

The Telegraph Henry Samuel, Paris 23 October 2018 • 2:44pm



Chinese spies using fake LinkedIn profiles have fooled "hundreds" of France’s top civil servants and executives, whose awareness of the threat is “totally insufficient” compared to Britain, the country’s intelligence agencies have warned.

The alert over an “unprecedented threat to national interests” follows similar warnings that hostile foreign powers were using the popular online CV website to tap sensitive information from America, Germany and Britain.

According to a note leaked to Le Figaro newspaper by the DGSI and DGSE, the Gallic equivalent of MI5 and MI6, French businesses and state administration have been guilty of “culpable naivety” over the foreign spy threat via the popular online CV website despite clear warnings from UK intelligence as early as 2015.

Some 4,000 individuals have been targeted in recent months and “hundreds” have been bamboozled by offers of jobs or collaboration from fake LinkedIn accounts run by Chinese spies masquerading as “head hunters, consultants or think tanks”.

One cited by Le Figaro as agreeing to a free diving holiday in Southeast Asia while another agreed to write up short reports based on confidential information in exchange for payment.

“Contrary to what one can see notably among our English neighbour, French awareness of online espionage is indeed totally insufficient, both among our top executives and political elites,” one agent told Le Figaro, adding that the threat had “changed paradigm since 2017” and from now on “we will respond to attacks blow for blow, whatever the consequences”.

In 2015, MI5 issued a “Security Service Espionage Alert” warning that “hostile foreign intelligence services are increasingly using LinkedIn to find, connect with and begin cultivation and recruitment of current and former HMG [Her Majesty’s Government] employees.”

It said it had already identified a “large number of HMG employees connected to known hostile foreign intelligence service cover profiles.”

In August, American counterintelligence warned that LinkedIn was being used to recruit American spies for the Chinese government in a “super aggressive” espionage campaign to contact individuals with access to confidential material.

The German intelligence agency said late last year that Chinese spies had targeted 10,000 German LinkedIn users.

The French intelligence report said 48 per cent of those targeted were in businesses and 52 per cent in the state sector, with key areas including health, computing, nuclear energy, nanotechnology and telecommunications.

To contain the threat, it has issued a set of guidelines on how to spot and evade attempts to lure agents, who it says are “easily recognizable”.

Attractive, presentable "avatars" usually send “standardized messages” offering “generously-paid collaboration opportunities” and an invitation to a free trip abroad to participate in a seminar, give conferences, meet a potential client or negotiate the terms of a contract”.

Once hooked, targeted individuals then receive requests for regular “analysis using confidential information”. Foreign agents were generally easy to detect as they offer only “abnormally vague information” on their company and the cooperation required and quickly ask to correspond via “encrypted messaging applications” to avoid detection.

French intelligence then listed and named 15 “screen companies” it believes are being run by Chinese intelligence, such as China Center of International Politics and Economy (CCIPE). It warned the list was “not exhaustive” as new ones were being created all the time.

By way of advice, it simply advised civil servants to “refuse all connection requests from unknown people on social media”, adding that linking with a Chinese spy helped that agent boost his or her credibility and made it easier to fool others.

LinkedIn is one of the only major US tech platforms to operate in China, where it has a joint venture. Nicole Leverich, spokeswoman for LinkedIn, told Le Figaro: “Our policy is clear: the creation of a false account or fraudulent activity is a violation of our rules.”

In August, Paul Rockwell, the company’s head of trust and safety, said it has a threat intelligence team that focuses on the prevention, detection and mitigation of “bad activity”.

“We’ve never waited for requests to act, and actively identify bad actors and remove bad accounts using information we uncover, and intelligence from a variety of sources including government agencies,” he said.

______________________________

Support for Paris bus driver who helped disabled user

Connexion

A Parisian bus driver, who took the unusual decision to ask all of his passengers to leave the bus to allow a wheelchair user to get on, has said he did it because “no one was moving”.

The wheelchair user - François Le Berre, who has multiple sclerosis - wrote on Twitter that he was waiting to get on the bus in the capital’s 17th arrondissement, but none of the existing passengers were moving to allow him to do so.

Buses in the capital usually only have one or two places where a wheelchair can go, and other passengers should give priority to them by moving out of the way and allowing a user to get on.

A tweet describing the incident from an account named “Accessible Pour Tous” - a disabled support network - has since been Liked over 9,000 times, retweeted over 3,000 times, and has received almost 4,000 comments - most of which are supportive and congratulating the driver.

According to Mr Berre, the driver than said: “Terminus! Everyone off!”, and made all the passengers descend. He then came to him and said: “You can get on first, and the others can wait for the next one.”

Mr Berre said: "No-one wanted to move despite the access ramp. When he saw that, the RATP driver quickly intervened. He got up and said, 'everyone off'. Everyone did it, but some people did grumble a bit."

The driver then said: “Everyone might need a wheelchair one day.”

___________________________

In images: 'French Spiderman' tower stunt grinds London's financial hub to halt

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 25 October 2018





French urban Alain Robert brought parts of London's financial district to a standstill Thursday as he scaled the exterior of the 46-storey Heron Tower -- the area's tallest building.

The 56-year-old so-called "French Spiderman" took around an hour to climb the 230-metre high tower without any ropes or harnesses, while traffic came to a halt as bemused crowds formed below.

"This is what I love to do," Robert told a handful of reporters at a nearby hotel shortly before beginning his ascent.

"I have pretty much dedicated my whole life to climb mountains, to climb cliffs, and now to climb buildings -- but always 'free soloing', meaning I'm not using safety devices."

The maverick climber has scaled more than 100 structures without ropes or other safety equipment, setting a record for "most buildings climbed unassisted," according to Guinness World Records.

Always arrested

The Frenchman soon attracted hordes of mobile phone-wielding onlookers after starting the stunt at lunchtime from busy Bishopsgate on the southwestern side of the building.

Police arrived within minutes and cordoned off nearby roads, quickly clogging traffic in the City of London, the capital's square-mile financial centre.

Robert threw his arms in the air in apparent jubilation after reaching the top before disappearing out of sight. It was unclear if he was immediately arrested.

__________________________

Trump says US will withdraw from nuclear arms treaty with Russia

Experts warn of ‘most severe crisis in nuclear arms control since the 1980s’ as Trump confirms US will leave INF agreement

Julian Borger in Washington, Martin Pengelly in New York and agencies

Sun 21 Oct 2018 02.29 BST First published on Sat 20 Oct 2018 21.17 BST

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the US will leave an arms control treaty with Russia, dating from the cold war, that has kept nuclear missiles out of Europe for three decades.

“We’ll have to develop those weapons,” the president told reporters in Nevada after a rally. “We’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out.”

Trump was referring to the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF), which banned ground-launch nuclear missiles with ranges from 500 km to 5,500 km. Signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, it led to nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles being eliminated, and an end to a dangerous standoff between US Pershing and cruise missiles and Soviet SS-20 missiles in Europe.

The Guardian reported on Friday that Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, a longstanding opponent of arms control treaties, was pushing for US withdrawal. The US says Russia has been violating the INF agreement with the development and deployment of a new cruise missile. Under the terms of the treaty, it would take six months for US withdrawal to take effect.

US hawks have also argued that the INF treaty ties the country’s hands in its strategic rivalry with China in the Pacific, with no response to Chinese medium-range missiles, whould could threaten US bases, allies and shipping.

Bolton and the top arms control adviser in the National Security Council (NSC), Tim Morrison, are also opposed to the extension of another major pillar of arms control, the 2010 New Start agreement with Russia, which limited the number of deployed strategic warheads on either side to 1,550. That agreement, signed by Barack Obama and Dmitri Medvedev, then president of Russia, is due to expire in 2021.

“This is the most severe crisis in nuclear arms control since the 1980s,” said Malcolm Chalmers, the deputy director general of the Royal United Services Institute. “If the INF treaty collapses, and with the New Start treaty on strategic arms due to expire in 2021, the world could be left without any limits on the nuclear arsenals of nuclear states for the first time since 1972.”

Speaking to reporters in Nevada, Trump said: “Russia has violated the agreement. They’ve been violating it for many years and I don’t know why President Obama didn’t negotiate or pull out.

“We’re not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and do weapons and we’re not allowed to. We’re the ones that have stayed in the agreement and we’ve honored the agreement, but Russia has not unfortunately honored the agreement, so we’re going to terminate the agreement, we’re going to pull out.”

Asked to clarify, the president said: “Unless Russia comes to us and China comes to us and they all come to us and they say, ‘Let’s all of us get smart and let’s none of us develop those weapons,’ but if Russia’s doing it and if China’s doing it and we’re adhering to the agreement, that’s unacceptable. So we have a tremendous amount of money to play with our military.”

Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia nonproliferation program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, said: “This is a colossal mistake. Russia gets to violate the treaty and Trump takes the blame.

“I doubt very much that the US will deploy much that would have been prohibited by the treaty. Russia, though, will go gangbusters.”

Russian state news agencies on Saturday cited a foreign ministry source as saying Washington’s move to pull out of the treaty is motivated by a dream of a single global superpower.

The official said that Russia has “many times publicly denounced the US policy course towards dismantling the nuclear deal”.

Washington “has approached this step over the course of many years by deliberately and step-by-step destroying the basis for the agreement,” the official said, quoted by Russia’s three main news agencies.

“This decision is part of the US policy course to withdraw from those international legal agreements that place equal responsibilities on it and its partners, and make vulnerable its concept of its own ‘exceptionalism’.”

Russian senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on Twitter that the move was “the second powerful blow against the whole system of strategic stability in the world, with the first being Washington’s 2001 withdrawal from the anti-ballistic missile treaty”. “And again the initiator of the dissolution of the agreement is the US,” Pushkov asserted.

The Pentagon has been generally supportive of the INF treaty but defense secretary James Mattis warned other Nato ministers earlier this month it would no longer be tenable, if Russia did not withdraw its Novator ground-based missile, which the US has argued for nearly four years violates the INF range restrictions.

Nato ministers issued a joint statement saying the INF agreement “has been crucial to Euro-Atlantic security and we remain fully committed to the preservation of this landmark arms control treaty”. But they urged Russia to come clean about the capabilities of its new missile.

The Chinese arsenal has also been a source of concern for the US Pacific Command. Its former commander, Adm Harry Harris, told the Senate in March: “We have no ground-based capability that can threaten China because of, among other things, our rigid adherence, and rightfully so, to the treaty that we sign on to, the INF treaty.”



Agence France-Presse contributed to this report