Weather Forecast - Friday, Oct 26th

Clock Change this weekend

A reminder to turn your clocks back an hour tomorrow night. As of Sunday, Europe returns to winter standard time. Turn your clocks back an hour Saturday Night.

Get ready for the first blast of winter tomorrow as an Arctic cold front crosses our region.

Today Friday

Sunny! But a few morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Max Temps 18 to 22 C.

Clouds arriving by evening. Rain beginning tonight. Strong SW winds in the mountains. SW winds on Lake Leman this afternoon with gusts of Joran winds at the foot of the Jura.



Tomorrow Saturday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. The snow line near 1000 meters in the Jura. 1600 meters in the PreAlps. Above 2000 meters in the Alps. Strong S winds in the Alps, Sustained Bise winds on the Plateau.

Max Temp 10 C.



Sunday

Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line varying between 1200 and 2000 meters. Becoming generally dry with some sunrays. Gale force S winds in the mountains. Max Temps 8 to 11 C.



Monday

Cloudy. Some rain. Abundant in the High Valais. Snow near 1200 meters North of the Alps. 1800 Meters in the Alps. Strong SE winds in the Alps. 8 C.



Tuesday

Cloudy at first with some rain. The snow line near 1000 meters. WX improving during the afternoon. Max Temp 7 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Foehn winds in the Alps. Some rain in the West. Milder.

