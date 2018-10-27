News About France - Monday, Oct 29th

France steps up vigilance at synagogues after US anti-Semitic shooting

By RFI Issued on 28-10-2018 Modified 28-10-2018 to 09:30

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday "strongly condemned the act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburgh", the US city where a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue. And France stepped up vigilance at places of Jewish worship across the country.

The French leader said in a tweet that his thoughts were with the victims and offered his support to the grieving families.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on social media that he had told local authorities to step up protection of synagogues and "other planned events".

France's half-million-plus Jewish community is the largest in Europe.

It has been hit by a wave of emigration to Israel in the past two decades, partly due to a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in predominantly immigrant neighborhoods.

Attacker detained after firefight

The Pittsburgh massacre took place during a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning when a man later identified as 46-year-old local resident Robert Bowers burst into the building and opened fire.

He was reported to be yelling "All Jews must die!"

Taken into custody after a firefight with police, the suspect was transferred to hospital.

US prosecutors later charged him with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses, including 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religion resulting in death. If convicted Bowers faces the death sentence.

Speaking to supporters at an election rally in Illinois, President Donald Trump denounced "a wicked act of mass murder" and drew loud cheers as he vowed to fully enforce the death penalty for such crimes.

He told reporters in Indianapolis, where he was attending an event organized by Future Farmers of America, that the suspect was “no supporter of mine” and said he would visit Pittsburgh, without specifying when.

Worldwide condemnation

The shooting prompted reactions from leaders across the globe:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared himself "heartbroken and appalled". "We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality," he said in a video message.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed an act of "blind anti-Semitic hatred," saying: "We all have to stand up against anti-Semitism, everywhere."

In the months leading up to Saturday's massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Robert Bowers used a little-known social network, called Gab, to vent his hatred of Jews, calling them the "Children of Satan" as he showed off his "family" of firearms.

His online postings demonstrate Bower’s mental instability. He singled out a Jewish non-profit which he posted a few hours before his attack.

His account was suspended, but screenshots continue to be circulated by SITE, a US-based extremism monitor, as well as by other media outlets.

Bower accused Jews of being responsible for Muslim migration into the United States.

Bowers was not fan of US president Donald Trump who he derisively dismissed as a "globalist" and not a "nationalist."

In one post before the shooting, he said he had not voted for Trump.

- Gun obsessed -

Bowers lived in a low-income apartment complex in the Baldwin Borough suburb of Pittsburgh, less than half an hour's drive south of the Tree of Life synagogue.

The building was raided by authorities Saturday night, forcing other residents to evacuate amid fears Bower's unit may be rigged with explosives.

According to former neighbors from when Bowers lived at a previous address, he had worked as a trucker, kept to himself, and would sometimes stay at home for days at a stretch.

Linda Lohr, a retired paralegal, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she was shocked, saying that although he was quiet, he was also the kind of neighbor who would call to let her know if she left the garage door open.

Bowers has no known criminal record, according to the paper.

Licensed to carry firearms, he had bought at least six guns since 1996, according to an official CNN spoke with. He also professed his love for his "family" of Glock pistols in a post on Gab, where he outlined their technical characteristics.

Three Glocks were recovered from Bowers after his attack, as well as an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle favored in other recent mass shootings in the US.

Bowers remained hospitalized Sunday, after suffering multiple injuries during a shootout with police. Officials said he had been operated on, and was in a stable condition.

"I'm in shock. I can't believe that happened," said Terry Choate, a retired government contractor who told the Post-Gazette he knew Bowers for nearly the suspect's entire life. "I can't believe he did that. I'd like to know what set him off."

Bowers made such an insubstantial impression on his next-door neighbor, Kerrie Owens, that she forgot his name soon after he introduced himself when he moved into his ground-floor apartment 1 1/2 years ago. Bowers said he worked as a truck driver and needed the apartment primarily to store his stuff, Owens said.

“I felt bad because he’d say, ‘Hi, Kerri,’ and I wouldn’t remember his name,” Owens said. “When I saw his picture on the news, my stomach dropped. I couldn’t believe it.”

Owens said she was stunned by all this, echoing the shock of other neighbors who told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Bowers had been a quiet neighbor and had lived with his maternal grandfather until the grandfather died in 2014.

The apartment building where Bowers had most recently lived is one of 11 in the grandly named McAnulty Acres, a ramshackle two-story building that includes the offices of a plumbing company.

Law enforcement officials cordoned off the street Saturday and robots entered Bowers’ apartment, said a neighbor, Jerry, who declined to provide his full name. On Sunday, there were no more signs of police or FBI activity.

Bowers seemed to leave for work for a few days at a time, but when he was home, neither Bowers nor his teal-blue sedan moved, Owens said. Her fiancé, Chris Hall, age 28, said he sometimes came home late from work to see Bowers sitting in his car, smoking and apparently listening to the radio.

“There was nothing about him, not even a bumper sticker on his car,” Hall said.

Owens would sometimes hear him through her wall, chatting with the landlord when he went to drop off his rent — in cash — at the landlord’s office around the corner.

But he had no guests. He lived alone. He watched television late into the night sometimes. He used a post-office box instead of the mailboxes at the apartment complex. But nothing about his behavior concerned her, and their conversations never went beyond pleasantries, Owens said.

“I don’t know if he had any friends, anywhere,” Hall said.

Owens said she last saw his car when she went to work Friday morning, but doesn’t know whether he was there when she returned that night. Like much about him, the memory is opaque.

Algerian-born French right-winger denounces hate campaign

By RFI Issued on 28-10-2018 Modified 28-10-2018 to 17:03

An Algerian-born spokeswoman for France's mainstream-right Republicans has said she has been the victim of death threats and vicious messages by radical Islamists in an article published after a man was found guilty of hate speech in tweets to her this week. Lydia Guirous also attacked the left for failing to come to her defense.

"I'm a young woman of north African origin and right-wing," Guirous, who was born in Algeria's Kabylia region in 1984, wrote in Sunday's Journal du Dimanche. "For some people that's too much."

She has been targeted because of her political allegiance and her "tireless battle against radical Islam and the veil, a symbol of the subjection of women", she claimed.

She has received death threats, insulting references to her Kabyle origins and accusations that she has "sold herself to the Zionists", on social media, she says, as well as being abused and spat at on public transport.

Suspended prison sentence

A 21-year-old man was given a six-month suspended sentence on Wednesday for sending Guirous hate messages on Twitter.

She accuses left-wing anti-racists and feminists of failing to speak up in her support.

"This silence betrays a refusal to accept that a woman coming from elsewhere, who is a Muslim, can be a fiercely republican patriot," she writes in the paper. "To deserve their support should I have played the blame game or insulted France?"

Four-nation Syria summit calls for lasting Idlib ceasefire

The Local 27 October 2018





The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday called for a ceasefire around the last major rebel-held bastion of Idlib in Syria to be preserved.

A joint statement adopted at the end of a major summit in Istanbul said the countries were committed to working "together in order to create conditions for peace and stability in Syria".

It also "stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire" in Idlib, while hailing "progress", following a deal last month between Syrian-government supporter Russia and rebel-backer Turkey to create a buffer zone around the northwestern province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke for several hours with Russia's Vladimir Putin, France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Syrian conflict, in which more than 360,000 people have been killed since 2011.

Their statement, read by Erdogan, called for a committee to be established to draft Syria's post-war constitution before the end of the year, "paving the way for free and fair elections" in the war-torn country.

It also said there was "the need to ensure humanitarian organizations’ rapid, safe and unhindered access throughout Syria and immediate humanitarian assistance to reach all people in need".

'Prevent humanitarian disaster'

The talks came after a week of escalating violence in Idlib culminated in Syrian regime artillery fire killing seven civilians on Friday, the highest death toll there since the fragile ceasefire began last month.

Following the joint news conference in Istanbul, the leaders spoke separately, with Macron urging Russia to pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to bring about a "stable and lasting ceasefire in Idlib".

"We rely on Russia to exercise very clear pressure on the regime which depends on it for survival," he said.

But Putin warned that if "radicals" were to "launch armed provocations from the Idlib zone, Russia reserves the right to give active assistance to the Syrian government in liquidating this source of terrorist threat".

Teens charged in 2 Paris murders as gang violence rises

By RFI Issued on 28-10-2018 Modified 28-10-2018 to 16:24

Six youths aged between 15 and 20 have been charged over two murders in the Paris region last week. One appears to be related to gang-related violence that has killed a growing number of youngsters in or near the French capital this year.

The murders - both of 17-year-old boys - took place on Wednesday night, one in eastern Paris's 20th arrondissement, the other in Sarcelles, in the northern suburbs.

Although the killer in the Paris fight has yet to be identified, three youths, aged between 17 and 20, have been charged with gang violence.

Two of them also face weapons-related charges, while one is accused of providing a false identity to the police.

Another trio, aged between 15 and 16, have been charged with murder in relation to the Sarcelles violence.

Police in that case say they have yet to establish a motive but that it is unrelated to a recent rise in gang warfare.

According to France Info radio, the victim had accused his assailants of a rape in the area three weeks before.

Deaths rise in 2018

The Paris city murder was clearly a case of gang warfare, involving a group from neighboring arrondissements in the poorer parts of the city.

On Thursday Interior Minister Christophe Castaner visited the 20th arrondissement and vowed to crack down on gang violence, which has led to about 10 deaths across the country this year, compared to just one in 2017.

A 13-year-old boy was murdered in a fight in Lilas, just to the east of the Paris ring-road, last week, and three other teenagers have been killed in the Paris region since the beginning of the year.

“Weapons” used include a cordless drill, baseball bats, teargas canisters, knives, hatchets, iron bars and pieces of furniture.

A total of 159 clashes between gangs have been recorded in France this year, according to Le Parisien newspaper, a slight rise on the previous year but with more deadly consequences.

Admitting that he could not explain why the phenomenon is growing, public prosecutor François Molins declared, "To me it's completely irrational."

Today social media provide a means to organize fights, but that does not explain the latest rise in killings, according to police.

Nor are the gangs associated with drug-trafficking, which has given rise to turf wars, notably in the southern city of Marseille.

Belgium's purchase of US-made F35 jets 'against European interests', Macron says

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-26

President Macron on Friday criticized Belgium's decision to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets, instead of European planes, saying that "strategically it goes against European interests".

The Belgian government announced Thursday that it would replace a fleet of ageing F-16 jets with the F-35 made by Lockheed Martin, rejecting rival offers to buy Eurofighter Typhoons or Rafales from the French group Dassault.

"…strategically it goes against European interests," Macron told journalists during a visit to Bratislava.

"Europe won't be strong unless it is truly sovereign and knows how to protect itself," he said, citing a need to develop "a genuine European defense capacity".

"I will do everything possible to promote European offers in future contracts," Macron added.

Critics said the choice of Lockheed would leave Belgium dependent on maintenance and operational systems firmly in US control, while also assailing a blow to Europe's efforts to unify its defense capacities.

Belgium justified the decision by saying the F-35s offered better value for money while best allowing it to meet its NATO commitments.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said his country would be purchasing equipment from both US and European suppliers, as it bolstered defense spending.

On Friday, the French defense ministry announced that Belgium had confirmed an order for 442 Griffon and Jaguar armored vehicles for around 1.5 billion euros.

The deal had been expected, but the announcement appeared timed to

allay tensions between the two NATO allies.

Rising petrol prices prompt anger across France

Connexion

Sentiment is growing across France against the rise in petrol prices this year, with campaigners seeking to protest on November 17, and a petition on the issue which has already gathered over 300,000 names. It is aiming to reach 500,000.

A petition calling on the government to do something about the “high rise in the price of petrol” since January 1, and to address high taxes and profit margins at petrol pumps, has been started by Seine-et-Marne resident Priscillia Ludosky.

She said: “I am not surprised that people are so unhappy. Everyone who lives in the suburbs or in rural areas, who use their car every day, can no longer stand these [price] rises. What does surprise me, in contrast, is that all these people have decided to do something, and sign my petition."

______________________________

Study: French company bosses receiving record pay

Connexion

Bosses of large companies in France are taking home record levels of pay, according to a new study, to reach an average high of €3.8 million.

Directors of the top companies in France - those in the stock market index SBF120 - saw their pay rise by 10% in 2017, according to the study by financial analysis agency Proxinvest.

Similarly, bosses of companies in stock market index CAC40, have had a 22% increase in remuneration from 2013-2017. Pay for presidents of these companies has risen even higher; by 14% to an average of €5.1 million.

The best-paid boss in France is Bernard Charlès, director general of software company Dassault Systèmes, who receives a package worth €24.6 million, the study said.

In second place, Gilles Bogin, founder of energy company Rubis, with an estimated €21.1 million; and third is Carlos Ghosn, CEO of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan, who received €13 million in 2017 plus 5.6 million from Nissan alone - although his pay dropped last year following a rejection from shareholders.

That's News About France on this Monday, October 29th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

Gold demand up 42% as countries abandon US dollar in expectation of geopolitical shift

RT - Published time: 27 Oct, 2018 06:36

Central banks around the world are turning to gold as an alternative to the US dollar, which they see as being undermined by America’s aggressive trade policy and geopolitical uncertainty.

Demand for gold was up 42 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2018 among central banks, the World Gold Council (WGC) statistics say. Russia and Turkey are the largest net buyers.

Central banks added a net total of 193.3 tons of bullion in the half of 2018, an 8 percent increase from the 178.6 tons bought in the same period last year. This marks the strongest six months for central bank gold buying since 2015, the WGC notes.

As of the first half of 2018 central banks increased their gold holdings to $1.36 trillion, around 10 percent of global foreign exchange reserves, the WGC said. An analyst has told RT that the reason behind the move is a wish to diversify from the greenback.

“The United States has long used the dollar to put pressure on competitors. This has always caused anger in the world community. And now the fight against the dollar has reached Europe,” said Eldiyar Muratov, President at Singapore Castle Family Office.

“Russia has stepped up buying gold in its reserves in the face of new US sanctions, and a possible disconnection from the dollar system,” added the analyst.

According to Muratov, a similar strategy is now being observed in many countries in Europe and Asia. China, Turkey, Venezuela, Iran, Qatar and Indonesia, are aimed at de-dollarization of economies and foreign trade. All these countries are significantly increasing their gold reserves, the expert says.

As the WGC notes in its report, gold buying is not only about hedging currency risks. “In an environment of heightened geopolitical tensions, gold is an attractive asset because it is not anyone else's liability and does not carry any counterparty risk,” the report says.

“Gold is already a familiar asset class for central banks, but the changing nature of the gold market – with ever-growing consumption coming from developing economies – means that gold is increasingly aligned with emerging market economic patterns. Central banks may increasingly recognize that the rules of the game are changing.”

‘We are preparing for war’ Russia issues SHOCK warning over US withdrawal from INF Treaty

A LEADING Russian official has warned that Russia is preparing for war in the wake of the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), in a sign of growing tensions between the two foes.





By Matthew Robinson PUBLISHED: 05:25, Sun, Oct 28, 2018 | UPDATED: 05:40, Sun, Oct 28, 2018

Trump announces plan to pull out of Russian nuclear deal



Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Minister, raised concerns over potential future conflict between the US and Russia, stating that Moscow will defend its territorial integrity and principles in response to US aggression.

Mr Belousov made his remarks after the First Committee of the UN General Assembly voted against a draft resolution to the INF proposed by Russia in support of the treaty.

He said: “Here recently at the meeting, the United States said that Russia is preparing for war.

“Yes, Russia is preparing for war, I have confirmed it.

We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people

Andrei Belousov

“We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people - we are preparing for such a war.”

However, Mr Belousov underlined that Russia was merely defending itself against increasing threats, and accused the US of being the catalyst of aggression.

He said: “Linguistically, this difference is in just one word, both in Russian and in English; Russia is preparing for war, and the US is preparing a war.

“Otherwise, why would the United States withdraw from the treaty, build up its nuclear potential and adopt a new nuclear doctrine?”

He also took aim at the UN General Assembly for refusing to hear Russia’s draft resolution to the INF, which was aimed at protecting the landmark treaty.

The Russian official warned that if the US does withdraw from the treaty, the world will witness increasing danger and instability.

He concluded: “If the United States comes out of the treaty and starts building up its nuclear potential in an uncontrolled manner, we will face another reality.”

The INF Treaty was established in 1987 between the leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan at the height of the Cold War.

Donald Trump nevertheless accused Russia of breaking key commitments of the accord; an accusation that Russia has denied.

The US insists Russian has been cheating. Since 2014 Russia has been in violation of the treaty, because of the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile. Tests of the noncompliant missile go back to 2008, and the Obama administration first told Congress of its concerns in 2011.

Speaking at a rally in Nevada, he said: “Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out.

“We’re not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we’re not allowed to.”

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the treaty has drawn sharp criticism from Mr Gorbachev, who warned that it increased the risk of nuclear conflict and a new arms race.

Writing in the New York Times, Gorbachev said: “I am being asked whether I feel bitter watching the demise of what I worked so hard to achieve.

“But this is not a personal matter. Much more is at stake.

“A new arms race has been announced.”

Mattis: Military already moving equipment to southern border

AP - By LOLITA C. BALDORtoday





PRAGUE (AP) — The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.

Mattis told reporters traveling with him that details of the deployment are still being worked out but he should have them Sunday night. They will include exactly how many forces are needed. It was unclear when the details will be made public.

The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there. The new forces are expected to provide logistical assistance such as air support and equipment, including vehicles and tents.

National Guard troops routinely perform those same functions, so it is not clear why active duty forces are being used.

President Donald Trump for the past week has been calling attention to the caravan heading by foot into southern Mexico, but it is still hundreds of miles from U.S. soil.



A report in the Washington Times says the Caravan of several thousand people, mostly from Central America, has stopped after the abduction of a child.

The National Guard is often used by states to help with border security. But active duty troops are rarely deployed within the United States except for domestic emergencies like hurricanes or floods.