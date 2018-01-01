Weather Forecast - Mon Oct 29th

Monday

Thick clouds today with intermittent rain North of the Alps, sustained rain in Valais, and exceptionally heavy rain in the Valaisannes Alps and Upper Valley.

The snow line rising to 1800 to 2500 meters, then lowering to 1000 meters tonight in to Tuesday. Max Temps 5 to 8 C. 0 temporarily at 3000 meters, then lowering to 1000 to 1500 meters tonight. Gale force SE winds in the Alps, Strong in Upper Valley. Bise north of the Alps, sometimes moderate, then moderate SW winds arising tonight.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Cloudy yet in the morning. Rain subsiding. The snow line near 1000 meters. Becoming sunny and dry Tuesday afternoon in all areas. Max Temps 8-10 C.

Sustained SW winds on the Plateau and along the Jura.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness North of the Alps. Showers possible in the West. Quite rainy in the Upper Alps and on ridges over the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above about 1500 meters South of the Alps. Max Temps : 9 on the plain. 15 in Foehn affected valleys. Tempestuous S winds in the Alps with Foehn possible.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness with Foehn winds in the Alps. Some rain possible in the West, frequent over ridges of the Valaisanne Alps Max temp 10 C. on the plain. Up to 16 in Foehn affected Valleys.

Friday

Variable cloudiness. Partly Sunny and generally dry. Some gray possible on the Plateau. Cloudier with some rain over ridges of the Valaisanne Alps. 12 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Variable weather. Some rain possible. Quite mild.

