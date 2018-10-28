News About France - Tuesday Oct 30th

Swathes of France on alert for snow and storms as early winter chill bites

Winter arrived early this year. Swathes of France have been on alert overnight for snow, or storms, flooding and high winds.

28 departments in central France were on orange alert -- the second highest weather warning -- for snow and ice, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France, and storm warnings were issued for other parts of the south.

Corsica has been on red alert for high winds, with gusts exceeding 170km/h. Residents there were advised not to travel by car and stay indoors.

The departments placed on alert for snow and ice are Ain, Allier, Ardèche, Ardennes, Aube, Côte-d'Or, Drôme, Isère, Marne, Haute-Marne, Nièvre, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire and Yonne.

Also remaining on orange alert for ice and snow: Creuse, Puy-de-Dome, Loire, Correze, Cantal, Haute-Loire, Lozere, Aveyron, Tarn.

Meanwhile Var and Alpes-Maritimes were on orange alert for storms and floods while Haute-Corse and Corse-du-Sud were both on red alert for storms, flooding and high winds.

Strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall, locally with hail, were forecast by Meteo France.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 100 to 130 km / h were expected to hit the northern half of Corsica before moving across the island.

"This level of wind is unusual for Corsica," said Météo France, adding that these high winds could lead to surging, a temporary rise in sea level leading to flooding at vulnerable points on the coast, with the city of Bastia particularly at risk.

The alerts took effect Monday at 6 am, continuing through this Tuesday morning at 6 am.

In the Massif Central in central France, snow fell above 600 to 800 meters overnight from Sunday to Monday, as it did here in the Haute-Savoie early Sunday morning.

By this morning many areas of France above 800 to 1000 meters will have 15 to 30 cm (locally 50 cm) of snow, and at least 5 to 10 cm above 500 meters, lower in places.

________________________

Charlie Hebdo protection cop suspended over radicalisation suspicions

By RFI Issued on 29-10-2018 Modified 29-10-2018 to 15:18



A police officer charged with protecting the editor of France's controversial Charlie Hebdo paper, has been suspended because of suspicions he might have been attracted to radical Islamism, according to press reports.

The officer, who has not been named in the reports, was suspended from the team guarding Charlie Hebdo chief editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau last month after a routine check of personnel, BFMTV says.

His gun has been confiscated.

He has appealed against the move.

The investigation found that the man, a Muslim, consulted Islamist websites while he was responsible for the protection of Hassen Chalgoumi, the imam of a mosque in Drancy, near Paris, known for his opposition to fundamentalism.

Some of his colleagues also reported behavior and contacts they considered "worrying".

A "highly placed" source told BFMTV that, although the activity did not mean he was a terrorist, it was "abnormal" and "incompatible with the close protection of well-known people".

In January 2015 Chérif Kouachi and Saïd Kouachi attacked Charlie Hebdo's office, killing 12 people and injuring 11 others.

The paper had been attacked previously, after publishing cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad and has continued to receive threats.

________________________

Le Pen welcomes Bolsonaro win, most French MPs not so sure

By RFI Issued on 29-10-2018 Modified 29-10-2018 to 15:22



French far-right leader Marine Le Pen wished Jair Bolsonaro good luck after his victory in Brazil's presidential election Sunday. But politicians from France's ruling party and the left-wing opposition warned that freedom and social justice are threatened by his win.

President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Bolsonaro on his victory on Monday morning, but called for cooperation between the two countries to "respect democratic principles".

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen tweeted, "Good luck to the new President #Bolsonaro, who should put right the very troubled economic, security and democratic situation in Brazil."

Brazilian voters have punished the "generalized corruption and terrifying crime rate, that prospered under extreme-left governments", she added in another message.

Former minister Eric Woerth, of the mainstream-right Republicans, echoed the latter point in a television interview on Monday morning.

While admitting he did not known much about Bolsonaro's political program, he put his victory down to "econimic crisis, corruption, incredible violence", which mean that "the people need to feel there is authority at a certain point and often choose an ultra-authority, ultra-right in this case".

Aurore Bergé, a spokeswoman for President Emmanuel Macron's Repulic on the Move (REM) party, expressed a different point of view.

"No democracy is safe," she tweeted, adding that "democrats and liberals have to come up with results" to counter popular reaction.

Bolsonaro's victory is "another setback for freedom and social justice", REM MP Sacha Houlié tweeted, hailing Macron as the leader of Europe's "progressives" against "nationalists".

Eric Coquerel, of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), claimed that Lula, who was found guilty of corruption during the election campaign, was eliminated by "pseudo-justice".

Green Party leader David Cormand, warned of a "brown shadow that is spreading".

_____________________________

France warns on Russian arms and advisers in Central African Republic

The Telegraph Alec Luhn, Moscow 29 October 2018 • 5:50pm



France has warned that the growing presence of Russian military advisors and weapons in the Central African Republic could exacerbate tensions in the war-torn nation.

The statement comes after a rebel leader demanded Russia explain the presence of its “mercenaries” in the country.

A French colony until 1960 and one of the poorest countries in the world, the CAR has suffered from fighting since 2013, when mostly Muslim rebels overthrew the government, but were pushed back by Christian militias.

The United Nations Security Council allowed Russia in 2017 to begin delivering arms to the country's new Christian president, and Moscow sent 175 instructors to train CAR troops earlier this year. The president's personal guard is now reportedly made up largely of Russians.

Last week Moscow said it would send more arms and instructors in the greatest show of influence in Africa since Soviet times.

“Africa belongs to Africans, and no one else, no more to the Russians than the French,” French defense minister Florence Parly told the weekly Jeune Afrique. “Russia has asserted its presence in the Central African Republic in recent months, it is true, but I am not sure that this presence and the actions deployed by Moscow, like the agreements negotiated in Khartoum at the end of August, help to stabilize the country.”

Armed groups signed a tentative agreement in August that Russia and Sudan helped to broker. French peacekeepers are in the CAR as part of a UN mission.

After a Muslim assembly leader was kicked out by a censure vote on Friday, Abdoulaye Hissene, head of the National Defense and Security Council (CNDS), which includes former rebel groups, demanded all state officials and Russian “mercenaries” leave areas under CNDS control.

He accused the Russians of being involved in the “parliamentary coup” against the Muslim leader and said Moscow must explain the “dangerous” role that Kremlin-linked mercenaries were playing in the country.

Suspicions have previously been raised that Russians are cutting deals with rebels, and deploying mercenaries to guard the extraction of gold, diamonds and uranium. The foreign ministry said earlier this year Russia and the CAR had agreed on joint “exploratory mining concessions”.

Three Russian journalists were killed in the CAR this summer while investigating mercenaries linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate known as “Putin's chef”. The large amount of cash the journalists were carrying was not stolen, nor was their equipment.

____________________________

Court orders Paris tenant to pay all Airbnb earnings to landlord

The Telegraph David Chazan, Paris 28 October 2018 • 12:42pm



A court has ordered a tenant who regularly sub-let her Paris flat on Airbnb to pay all her earnings to her landlady, as France cracks down harder on holiday rentals.

The tenant must pay her landlady nearly £42,000 earned from short-term rentals since 2011, in addition to £1,800 in damages and legal fees. She breached the law by failing to obtain written consent from the property owner.

Like other cities around the world, Paris is restricting holiday rentals in an attempt to alleviate a growing housing crisis, but it is the first time a French court has handed out such a severe punishment to a tenant.

Paris property owners have been fined a total of more than £1.15 million for illegal holiday rentals this year. The average fine has been £10,700.

Since December, residents wishing to offer a Paris property for holiday rentals have had to register with the city authorities. They may not rent out a residential property more than 120 nights per year without being considered a business, subject to stricter regulations and additional tax.

Ian Brossat, a deputy mayor in charge of housing, said: “Judges are coming down harder on this now because they feel that people should know the rules by now.”

The stakes are high as France is the world’s most visited country and Paris is reportedly Airbnb’s single biggest city market.

Mr Brossat, a communist, said holiday rentals limit the number of properties available for residents, drive up rents and can turn city neighbourhoods into tourist areas.

Paris officials are frustrated that so far only users of websites such as Airbnb are being punished for illegal listings, rather than the online platforms themselves. Barcelona fined Airbnb more than £530,000 last year and Paris has since filed lawsuits against Airbnb and a German rival, Wimdu.

A bill now before the French parliament would introduce fines for platforms that fail to remove unregistered listings from their websites.

Other cities that have cracked down on Airbnb and similar services include Berlin, San Francisco, Palma de Mallorca and Amsterdam. Japan has also introduced stricter regulations.

Airbnb said all its tenant hosts in France are asked to request the consent of their landlord before sub-letting their homes via the platform. The website reminds them that this is a legal obligation.

Airbnb said it had launched a partnership in France with the real estate agency Century 21 to allow tenants to rent out their homes under the supervision of a professional estate agent.

_______________________________

French slaughterhouse boss sentenced over video revelations

By RFI Issued on 29-10-2018 Modified 29-10-2018 to 16:24

The former director of a slaughterhouse in south-west France was given a six-month suspended sentence on Monday, and four employees were fined, because of a video published by animal-rights militants.



France’s draconian animal protection laws mean that Gérard Clémente, head of the Mauléon abattoir in 2016, could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to 300,000 euros.

Lucky for him, the court handed down a suspended sentence and a fine of just 180 euros for misrepresentation of product.

The four employees were fined between 80 and 910 euros for mistreating animals. The charge of cruelty to animals, which could have led to imprisonment, was been dismissed.

The business was ordered to pay 10,000 euros to consumers' rights group Que Choisir. And of course there were legal costs to pay.

In March 2016 animal rights and vegetarian campaigners L214, circulated a video showing what they called mistreatment of animals, that included a lamb being cut into quarters while still alive, sheep being bled while conscious, and other animals insufficiently stunned when slaughtered.

The abattoir, which employs 35 people, closed for two months after the charges were leveled.

Another animal rights group, Animal Cross, complained about what they termed inadequate verdicts.

A lawyer for three of the employees, Antoine Tugas, praised the court for "putting aside dogmatism", while the abottoir's lawyer, Denise Pombieilh, called the judges "pretty moderate and fair".

Clémente argued in court that it was difficult to recruit well-trained personnel, given that no specific training exists.

The employees, trying to defend themselves, asserted that the company was understaffed at the most busy times, provided inadequate tools and gave insufficiently detailed instructions.

____________________________

Daylight clock change this weekend could be last ever

Connexion

It appears that the Brussels “Clock Tinkerers” are awakening to the unpopularity of changing clock times twice a year.

The European Commission (EC) says it’s considering ending the clock change system, and in September, EC President Jean-Claude Juncker proposed the idea to end the change definitively.

A European-wide public poll on the issue over the summer received 4.6 million responses. 80% of respondents would favor ending clock changes, to remain on “summer time” permanently.

Yet, any move would need to be voted in and adopted by the European Parliament and the EU Commission to come into force, and require support from the individual nations.

Each has until April 2019 to submit their choice on the matter, and also to decide whether they would prefer to be permanently on “winter time” or “summer time”.

Countries who wish to stay in “winter time” permanently will have one last chance to change their clocks in October 2019, after which any seasonal time changes will no longer be permitted.

France has not yet made a definite decision.

On Friday (October 26), François de Rugy, minister for Ecological Transition, said he would be “in favour” of reducing the gap between the clock and natural sunlight hours, and would therefore support France going into “winter time” permanently.

He said: “We must discuss the concrete effects it may have on everyday life and energy use.”

But another outspoken voice on the issue would support France staying in “summer time”.

Olivier Fabre, mayor of Mazamet in the Tarn (Occitanie), is founder of the group l’Association Européenne Pour l’Heure d'Été (European Association for Summer Time).

Mr Fabre believes that remaining in summer time would have positive environmental effects in terms of energy use, and reducing greenhouse gases by 2030, and reduce danger on the roads.

He also said that people’s changing lifestyle habits - such as getting up later and going to bed later - would mean the “summer time” hours would be more conducive to everyday life.

He said: “If we have to only keep one hour, let’s make sure it is the summer one. We are seeing a move in lifestyle habits towards the evening; we start work later and social and family life takes place more in the evenings.

The clock change has been in effect in Europe since 1981.

________________________

That’s News About France on this Tuesday, October 30th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for “RADIO 74” The Answer.

________________________

Other leading stories...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has surprised Europe's political landscape on Monday (Oct 29, 2018) by resigning as head of Germany's leading party, CDU, after 18 long years. The dramatic losses of the government coalition parties - most recently in Bavaria and Hessen - added to the mounting pressure. At this hour some are asking that Merkel also steps down as German Chancellor.

A politically weakened and visibly burdened Mrs. Merkel said that she would be willing to remain as chancellor for the remainder of her term. The way she worded it, expresses her willingness to finish her term, but it does leave the "door open" for her to resighn, should the country demand it. Her words were cautiously chosen and underpinned by the necessity to assume the full responsibility for the dramatic decline in support for Germany's established parties (CDU, CSU and SPD) and the government. The Left, the Greens and the right wing AfD are advancing while the once powerful parties that dominated Germany since WW2 are in crisis.



Who might replace Merkel?

The firm favorite appears to be from Merkel’s own Christian Democrats Party (CDU) – its secretary-general Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has been a close ally of her embattled leader, who faced a disastrous result at the ballot box recently.

Today, CDU sources said Kramp-Karrenbauer said she will put herself forward for the top job at the party’s conference in Hamburg in December.

Born in 1962, Merkel’s potential successor has been dubbed “AKK” in the German media and became the first woman ever to govern the German state of Saarland.

___________________________

Gunman Shoots Out Windows Of GOP Office In Florida

12:56 PM 10/29/2018 | US

Daily Caller - Chuck Ross | Reporter

A gunman in Florida fired at least four shots into the Volusia County Republican Party’s offices, police said Monday.

South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham told reporters that nobody was injured in the shooting, which occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. A suspect has also not been identified, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

No one was hurt

Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of the Volusia Co. GOP, told WFTV news station that a volunteer found the window’s shattered on Monday morning. Four bullets had pierced the drywall in the office, he said.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican’s got any reason to come attack our location,” said Ledbetter.

The shooting follows a series of politically-motivated attacks in recent weeks.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was arrested in southern Florida for sending at least 12 pipe bombs to various Democratic politicians and personalities, including Barack Obama, the Clintons and Eric Holder.

And on Saturday, Robert Bowers killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Bowers’ social media posts showed that he embraced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Republicans have also been targeted with acts of violence. A vandal in Bakersfield, California, threw a giant boulder through the offices of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 22nd.