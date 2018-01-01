Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct 30th

Tuesday

Cloudy today. Some precipitation until noon. The snow line as low as 800 meters North of the Alps, near 1200 meters in the Alps. Brief sunrays possible this afternoon. Max Temp 7 on the plain, 10 in Valais. -4 at 2000 meters. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains, strong on the Plateau and Jura.

Tomorrow Wednesday

Variable cloudiness, some sunrays. Intermittent precipitation in the Alps and in the Upper Valais. Snow above 1500 to 1800 meters. Max Temp 11 C. 14 in Valais. Strong Foehn winds in the Alps.

Thursday

Cloudy. Some Rain. Intermittent rain over the Alps. Snow above 1500 to 1800 meters. Max Temp 11 on the plain, 15 in valleys effected by Foehn winds.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Max Temps 11 to 14 C.

Saturday

Quite sunny. Highs 12 to 15 C.

Sunday and Monday

Partly Sunny. Some morning gray. Highs 12 to 16 C.

That’s the weather on Tuesday, October 30th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, a listener sponsored broadcasting service.

_________________

Did we make it? Almost...

At last tally, RADIO 74 was still about 3000 CHF short of paying its 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees. 12,000 of the 16,500 CHF due was sent Monday. That calmed the storm for a few days. Yesterday I spoken with our creditor and promised the remainder of the money will be sent this week. They accepted on condition that all the remaining funds due arrive at their Zurich office this week.



Please make your donations today on the RADIO 74 website: www.radio74.org



If you’d like to know more, or to request a BV, ring RADIO 74 on French number 045 043 74 74.

In Switzerland 00 33 45 043 74 74.