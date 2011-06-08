News About France - Wednesday, Oct 31st

Priest, bishop on trial in French paedophila case

Issued on 30-10-2018

A French priest faced trial in Orleans on Tuesday in the latest pedophilia case concerning the Catholic church in the country. The city's former bishop also faces charged for failing to report the case to the legal authorities, but failed to turn up in court.

Abbé Pierre de Castelet has admitted sexually abusing boys at a Catholic holiday camp he was managing in 1993.

The case came to light when one of the victims, Olivier Savignac, wrote to Orleans's then bishop, André Fort, in 2010 after discovering that Castelet was still being put in charge of holiday camps for children.

Under the guise of medical examinations, Castelet touched his and other boys' genitals, he wrote.

Fort promised to send the abbé for psychological examination and stop him working with young people.

But a year later Savignac found Castelet's name on the list of speakers at a seminar on pedophilia in the church, and wrote a letter to Fort's successor, Bishop Jacques Blaquart, who notified prosecutors.

Castelet, who is now 69, confessed when he was questioned in 2012, saying "I did not realize the harm it could do them."

Six men have said that they were abused by Castalet, and three of the six are civil plaintiffs in the case.

Bishop in the dock

Fort, who is one of several bishops accused of hushing up abuse by priests, denies knowing that he had a legal obligation to report it to the authorities.

The 83-year-old did not turn up in court on Tuesday because he was "weakened by illness after an operation", according to his lawyer, Benoir de Gaullier.

The presiding judge, Gaëlle Reverter, said she had been informed he would not be there "in a letter under the door" of her office.

Fort's predecessors, René-Lucien Picandet (1981-1997) and Gérard Daucourt (1998-2002), also knew about the abuse and failed to report it, according to Le Monde newspaper.

The plaintiffs "aren't asking for prison or exorbitant fines", Savignac told La Vie newspaper. "We want legitimacy and recognition of our status as victims so that we can turn the page."

Dealing with the accusations inside the church "leaves the secret of their suffering weighing on the shoulders of the victims", their lawyer, Edmond-Claude Frety said.

Priest suicides

In France, as elsewhere, the Catholic Church faces a number of accusations of sexual abuse and cover-ups, a situation that has led Pope Francis to issue a letter condemning child sex abuse and efforts to hide it.

The former bishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, faces charges for failing to report cases of pedophilia in his diocese.

Bayeux bishop, Pierre Pican, was given a three-month suspended prison sentence in 2001 for not reporting abuse.

On 18 September a priest in Rouen, Jean-Baptiste Sèbe, hanged himself in his church after a woman accused him of inappropriate behavior towards her adult daughter.

On 20 October Pierre-Yves Fumery, a priest in central France, was found hanged in his presbytery after the opening of an inquiry into "suspicion of sexual assault" on a minor.

The French bishops' conference is set to update its register of sexual abuse this week.

In January 2017 it counted cases against or convictions of 70 of the 15,000 priests and deacons in the country.

The quiet suicide epidemic plaguing French farmers

In France, one farmer commits suicide every two days. Dairy farmer Michou from the Loire-Atlantique region agreed to talk to us about the quiet epidemic that’s affecting his community.

“I’m the one who found him. It was awful. When I phoned him and he didn’t pick up but I saw his car I thought, something has happened to Raymond. Something really bad.”

On June 8, 2011, at around 5.45am, Michou’s friend and business partner for 20 years hanged himself on the wooden beams of the barn on their farm. “He tied his hands together, to make sure it worked,” leaving Michou “abandoned and alone”.

Michou, age 56, who asked not to be filmed, lives on his own in a small house in the countryside near Nantes. All over the walls are pictures and souvenirs of the Senegalese capital, Dakar, which he visited during one of his rare holidays. On the kitchen cupboard, there is a photo of Raymond at dinner with friends. It reminds Michou of happier times.

In Michou’s town, no one calls him by his real name: Jean-Michel. But they all know and respect Michou, the dairy farmer who was born without his hands but who took on the family farm despite his physical disability.

'What did I not do? What did I not say?'

“I asked myself a lot of questions. Was it my fault? What did I not do? What did I not say?”

When someone takes their own life, their friends and families face agonising questions. Why that particular day? What could I have done to prevent it?

For farmers in the Loire Atlantique region, suicide has become an everyday matter. “There are lots of suicides,” Michou told us, wearily. “I have a neighbour who committed suicide, and also my cousin is going through a rough time. The pressure to produce, to earn a living, it’s just crazy. And there’s the alcohol too."

Raymond’s suicide was not linked to alcohol. Michou believes it was a culmination of exhaustion, stress and the drought. That year, the animals’ fodder had dried out under the harsh sun.

“We’d just worked 365 days non-stop, getting up every morning at 5am. And at night he would be with the cows during calving too. We went from having 120 cows to 180, and that’s not easy. Each animal still demands the same amount of attention. You can see there was a problem! A real problem!"

Every two days, one farmer in France commits suicide

Dairy farmers have a suicide rate that is 50% higher than France's national average. The problem is most acute in Brittany and the Loire region.

As well as their everyday tasks, farmers also have to care for the animals day and night, all year long. Christmas, wedding celebrations and birthday parties all get cut short, because the milking still needs to be done. The work never lets up.

Years of hard, outdoor labour are marked on the faces and bodies of those who have dedicated their lives to farming. Talking about what is inside, opening up about their feelings, is not something many farmers are comfortable with.

In this tight-lipped community, Michou has tried to break the taboo linked to mental health. “I always told myself I must not end up like that. And I can tell you, I’ve got plenty of reasons to. So from the start, I got help."

Help is out there

In 2011, the French government delegated the task of developing an action plan to the Mutuelle Sociale Agricole (MSA). A free hotline was introduced in 2011 (09 69 39 29 19). Counsellors specialised in dealing with suicidal situations man the phone 24 hours a day. So far, they’ve fielded 4,000 calls.

In the Nantes office of Solidarité Paysans, a charity set up more than twenty years ago, we met Isabelle Grégoire, a social worker, and Véronique Louazel, a public health researcher. They’re working with eighty farming families in the local area. Most are in financial debt and need advice and support.

“From what farmers tell us, psychological suffering and suicide occur when there’s a feeling of hopelessness, as if there’s no other choice. That could be not being able to pay back a bank loan or pay the vet bill. Why is that happening? Put simply, the price they can sell their produce for is not enough to cover their expenses. And so they work harder, hoping to earn more money. But then they become exhausted. And the debts continue to pile up and they think: ‘what else can I do? I’m working harder but I can’t get out of this.'"

For Grégoire, “the causes are multiple and in addition to the financial reasons, loneliness among farmers also comes into play. The feeling of isolation can lead to suicide."

Social pressure is also a key factor. “There’s the shame, they struggle to admit when they’re in trouble. They don’t want to fail where previous generations have succeeded. So when they ask for help, it’s often very late down the line.”

Michou has decided to retire before total exhaustion takes hold. He hopes to hand over his farm to his nephew. Not for the money, but so that his long hours of labour will not be lost in a wasteland.

Furious French drivers to block roads in fuel price protest, but are they right to?

Furious French drivers are planning road blocks in 60 cities across France in protest against rising fuel prices on November 17th, blaming the government's tax hikes for the jump in prices.

After months of rising fuel prices in France, a significant number of French drivers have reached their limit; calling for road blocks on November 17th to protest against the situation which they say is lowering the spending power of ordinary households across the country.

In just one year the price of petrol has shot up by 15 percent while diesel prices have gone up by 23 percent.

And in October diesel prices overtook petrol prices in one-fifth of gas stations nationwide for the first time in a country where 80 percent of cars runs on diesel.

There are calls on social media asking for a day of mobilization in 60 cities across France, with at least 44,000 drivers in Paris planning to take part in a go-slow operation.

In Lyon, protesters want to block the entrances to the city, and other similar protests are also being planned in Rennes in Brittany, Frejus on the Côte d'Azur, Nice, Bordeaux in the south west and Caen in Normandy, among many others.

"When we consume more taxes than fuel, it is not the car that must be changed but the government," said an online message which was shared more than 80,000 times in two weeks. Crude oil costs about the same today as in 2007, about $65-80 per barrel. But the pump price in France has increased some 50%.

And adding to motorist’s anger is that next year Fuel is set to get even more expensive as France's ecology tax is hiked again, intended to modify consumer behavior towards cleaner fuel options.

According to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, diesel taxes will rise by 6.5 cents per liter next year, while petrol taxes will rise by 2.9 cents.

It currently represents 61 cents of the price of a liter of diesel and 69 cents in a liter of petrol, and many French drivers are hurting and fed up.

But an article in Le Monde says that the main cause of the steep jump in the cost at the pumps is a general rise in the price of crude oil since the start of the year.

French doctors call for ‘action plan’ on scarce drugs

Doctors and medical associations in France have called for an “urgent plan of action” to ensure that pharmacies in the country don’t run out of drugs.

In an open letter published in newspaper Le Parisien, patient associations and neurologists said that medicines for treating diseases such as Parkinson’s are frequently in too-short supply across France.

Medicines for conditions such as cancer of the bladder, blood, and ovaries are also reported as scarce, as are vaccines including DT Vax (diphtheria and tetanus), Imovax (polio), Ticovac (encephalitis) and the BCG (tuberculosis).

In 2017, national medicine agency l'Agence Nationale du Médicament received 530 reports of a severe lack of stock; which is counted every time a pharmacy or clinic is unable to dispense a prescription medication within 72 hours of a request.

Between 2008-2018, the number of unavailable medicines has risen tenfold, according to figures from health agency l'Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM).

This is usually due to “production difficulties”, it said, including “delays or incidents at the source of manufacture”. Difficulties in sourcing raw materials for certain medicines account for 17% of stock delays, it said.

The open letter read: “The globalization of the production and demand [of drugs plays a role]. 70% of main active ingredients are made in the USA or Asia, on a small number of sites. One little problem in a factory, and it’s a catastrophe [for everyone else].”

One manufacturer of Parkinson’s drug Sinemet, based in the USA, the letter said, was “forced to close its doors” temporarily to deal with the rising backlog.

Vaccinations can also pose problems. Due to their being a living, biological product, it can take between 18 and 24 months to produce them, so “when there is a lack of vaccinations, we cannot just replace them the next day”, the letter explained.

Laboratories are also reportedly reducing stocks to save costs, and may offer more drugs first to markets that pay higher prices than France. Some labs have stopped producing older medicines, the letter alleged, because their price has been deemed as too low.

Despite certain delays, members of the public are advised against buying medicines online or from other sources, even for drugs that appear scarce, as ANSM judges the risk of counterfeit and unsafe products to be too great.

Physicians and doctors are advised to seek alternative types of treatment in the event that a specific medicine is not available, although these may also be scarce, depending on the drug.

That’s News About France on Wednesday, October 31st.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

