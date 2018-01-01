Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct 31st

Wednesday

Generally cloudy today. Perhaps a few sunrays on the Plateau and in the Alps. Intermittent rain south of the Alps and in the Upper Valais, intensifying this afternoon. The snow line rising to 1500 meters. Max Temps 8 C on the Plain, up to 15 in the Rhone Valley. +4 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous S winds in the mountains, Foehn in the Alpine Valleys.

Tomorrow Thursday

Cloudy north of the Alps, partly sunny on the Plateau. Perhaps a sprinkle. Sunnier and dry in Central Valais. Rainy in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line between 1500 and 1800 meters. Max Temps 11 C on the plain. 15 in Foehn effected valleys.

Friday

Partly Sunny in all areas and generally dry. Highs 12 to 15 C.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Quite Sunny, but patches of gray on the Plateau. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps between 12 and 15 C.

That’s the weather on the last day of October (31st) from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, the listener sponsored radio service.

_______________________

At latest tally we still need nearly 2,000 CHF to make the final payment on our Swiss DAB+ Transmission fees for the fourth quarter, as promised to our service provider. In good faith, they’ve extended our deadline to this Friday to make full payment. Just 2,000 to go. We thank you for responding today.



www.radio74.org 00 33 45 043 74 74 to have a BV mailed to you.



This is really, really important, to avoid serious consequences for RADIO 74. We thank you for responding.