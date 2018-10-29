News About France - Thursday, Nov 1st

Nationwide probe to investigate France's malformed babies

France has launched a nationwide probe into incidents of babies being born with either missing or malformed arms.

Abnormal rates of deformations were detected in several regions of the country, a top public health official said Wednesday.

Francois Bourdillon, head of the Public Health France agency, told RTL radio that the probe was "underway" and the results would be known "in about three months."

A relatively small number of cases have been detected so far -- about 25 over the past 15 years in the department of Ain, and the regions of Brittany and Loire-Atlantique. But the defects have caused public alarm, and have been widely reported by the French media.

11 cases not made public

On Monday evening, health authorities reported an additional 11 cases in Ain between the years 2000 and 2014 which had not previously been made public.

Officials had already said the number of cases in Brittany and the Loire-Atlantique areas, on France's west coast, were statistically "excessive" and Health Minister Agnes Buzyn had vowed to investigate further.

So far, no explanation has been found for the deformations despite tests on the mothers to see if they were exposed to common substances.

Some environmentalists have claimed pesticides could be to blame, but there is no scientific evidence at this point to back up the claims.

The defects could also be genetic.

Seven of the babies in Ain had all been born within 17 km of the village of Druillat during the time period.

"We cannot content ourselves with saying we didn't find the cause, that's unacceptable," Buyzn said earlier this month.

In the 1950s and 1960s, thousands of babies around the world were born with missing or stunted limbs linked to the use of the drug thalidomide, which was used to treat nausea in pregnant women. It was banned in the 1960s.

How laser eye surgery was discovered - RFI's interview with 2018 Nobel laureate

By Dhananjay Khadilkar Issued on 31-10-2018 Modified 31-10-2018 to 16:14

French Nobel laureate for physics Gérard Mourou, one of the inventors of the laser technology with which eye-correction surgery is done, talks about the incredible accident that led to its discovery.

Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work lasers that have allowed millions of people to have corrective eye surgery.

In an exclusive interview with RFI’s Dhananjay Khadilkar, Professor Mourou talks about his reaction on winning the Nobel Prize as well as the development and applications of his laser technique.

Here are some excerpts:

What does winning the Nobel Prize mean to you?

"It has always been a dream but you don’t really think that one day you are going to get it. You work because you like physics.

"I work because physics is my passion, but it’s not for the Nobel Prize.

"But if you are good at what you are doing this is what can happen.

"You come up with some brilliant idea and get the Nobel Prize."

Can you describe the chirped pulse amplification technique?

"A laser is a very powerful beam of light.

"It turns out that when the power is too high you can damage the components that constitute the laser.

"So you cannot go higher in terms of intensity, in terms of power.

"In 1983, we invented a way where you could harness the full power from your laser.

"You have to trick the components a little bit by generating short pulses.

"These pulses have a really small amount of energy. You then stretch it, say, a million times.

"Because you stretch it, you decrease the intensity by a million times.

"So you can extract the energy a million times.

"And once the energy is extracted, you have a lot of energy, the pulse is long because you have stretched it.

"Then you have to compress it to the original value of a femtosecond [1/1015 of a second]

"As a result, you have huge peak power for short periods."

What are some of the applications of this technique?

"At the beginning, we were not really expecting so many applications.

"We were interested in reactions of atoms to very high power of light.

"And then we discovered that we could use it for making new accelerators, micromachining, medical applications like in ophthalmology.

"And the reason why we could really do that is because the pulses are very short.

"You deposit the energy in a material, like the cornea in your eye, for an extremely short time.

"So there is no time for any damage to occur.

"What we have invented, so to speak, is the perfect scalpel.

"We can make cuts that are extremely precise and without any collateral damage.

"That’s the reason why it is so important for eye surgery for instance."

How did your technique get applied in ophthalmology?

"It came totally by accident. And it was a real accident.

"One of my students was working on the new laser.

Accidentally, he got the laser beam in his eye.

Of course we took it very seriously and took the student to the hospital. The ophthalmologist looked at his eye and was very surprised.

"He asked 'What kind of a laser do you have?'.

"They are familiar with lasers and this was a new type of laser. The student replied 'why do you ask?”

"The doctor said 'because your damage is perfect'.

"Immediately, we realized we had something.

"The ophthalmologist called me a few days later and said he wanted to work in our group to do femtosecond ophthalmology.

"That was in 1993.

"And now it’s a huge business.

"You have about 10 million people who get the procedure every year.

Air France profits soar after labour union deal

By RFI Issued on 31-10-2018 Modified 31-10-2018 to 11:12

After a pay-raise deal earlier this month between management and labour unions, Air France-KLM 's profits soared, ending one year of financial woes caused by internal discord.

Air France-KLM, hit badly earlier this year by strikes and management upheaval, reported Wednesday its third quarter net profit jumped nearly 23 percent year-on-year to 786 million euros ($900 million).

Ben Smith, who took over the reins in September, said the airline could look forward to "new perspectives" after a crucial pay deal with staff brought much-needed stability to the carrier.

"Air France-KLM posted a solid performance... reflecting the commitment of all its staff, its commercial strengths and the attractiveness of its brands," Smith said in a statement.

"In the coming months, I am confident that we will be able to leverage our Group's strengths and assets to build an ambitious and innovative strategy to ensure the success of our airlines and reposition Air France-KLM as the leader of our industry."

The wage deal signed on October 19 followed a series of strikes in early 2018 which cost the airline an estimated 335 million euros and saw CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac forced to leave.

Third quarter operating profit came in at 1.06 billion euros, little changed from a year earlier but achieved despite higher fuel costs.

Revenues were up 4.0 percent at 7.54 billion euros.

The airline said fuel costs for the full year will come in at 5.0 billion euros, 500 million euros more than in 2017 and expected to rise further to 5.9 billion euros next year.

Why chrysanthemums are the French ‘flower of the dead’

Connexion

As the festival of Toussaint and honouring the dead approaches, the chrysanthemum flower spikes in popularity. But why is this flower the French symbol of the dead?

Over 25 million pots of chrysanthemums are sold in France every year, many of them around Toussaint (November 1) - with florists estimating that the variety makes up 15-20% of business at this time of year.

A reminder: the Catholic festival of Toussaint celebrates “all saints” on November 1 - followed by the festival to honour all “faithful dead”, on November 2 - with the first of the month always a national holiday.

Chrysanthemums are likely to be seen on gravestones and as decorations on both days, as well as later in the month for the First World War Armistice remembrance day, on November 11.

The flowers’ association with graves is the main reason why it is not advised to buy a bouquet of the blooms when visiting a new friend or someone’s house in France.

Yet, the association is not as old as one may think.

It began in France in 1919, during the first ever celebration of the 1918 armistice.

Then-President Raymond Poincaré and Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau ordered that all graves in France be decorated with flowers, replacing the older tradition of decorating them with candles (which used to symbolise “life after death”).

Not many flowers are still in bloom at this time of year, but chrysanthemums are still flowering in autumn, and come in several varieties.

As a result, they were used to honour the First World War dead on November 11. Since then, the tradition has spread, and now begins with Toussaint on November 1.

The flowers have become a symbol of immortality and longevity, with horticulturalists ensuring their autumnal blooms by beginning their crops in early spring.

When an incomplete address is not incomplete...

Connexion

Letters and packages, as we all know, go astray all the time.

Those with return addresses are sent back to whoever posted them with an explanation over why the mail could not be delivered. Those without return addresses are sent to a mail recovery centre in Libourne, where staff are permitted to open mail in a last bid to find a recipient or sender.

One particular piece of mail, which was returned to sender because the address was 'incomplete', was sent back for redelivery with a rather waspish response.

The redelivery note from the sender read: "The Château de Blois has not moved since construction started in the 13th century. It is also one of the most well-known chateaux in France (except, clearly, for your delivery person)."

It is not as if the Château Royal de Blois is hard to find. The former residence of kings is now a renowned museum and art gallery is something of a tourist attraction in the town on the banks of the Loire.

Total immigration to U.S. ties all-time record

By Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times - Wednesday, October 31, 2018

The U.S. tied its all-time record for new immigration — both legal and illegal — in 2016, with 1.75 million arrivals, according to a new study Wednesday.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which is releasing the report, says the increase is part of a post-Great Recession rebound that’s quickly changing the demographics of the U.S.

The surge was driven chiefly by Latin America, which saw its numbers double from about 335,000 in 2011 to 668,000 in 2016, pushing it past Asia as the top-sending region.

“The dramatic increase in new immigrants settling in the United States in recent years is primarily driven by the nation’s generous legal immigration system, both long-term temporary visa holders (e.g. guest workers and foreign students) and new permanent residents (green cards),” wrote Steven A. Camarota, research director at the center.

Mr. Camarota used data from the American Community Survey to calculate the numbers. The 2016 data is the most recent available.

The 1.75 million tied with 1999 — just before the tech-bubble recession — as the highest year of all time. It was up from 1.62 million in 2015, and just 1.08 million in 2011, the trough of the Great Recession dearth.

__________________________

Mexican Ambassador to U.S.: Some in Migrant Caravan ‘Very Violent’

Breitbart - 30 Oct 2018





Leftist media are pushing the narrative that the thousands of migrants from Central America and elsewhere are just ordinary people fleeing violence in their homeland. But during an interview with National Public Radio on Monday, Geronimo Gutierrez, the Mexican ambassador to the U.S., described some of them as “very violent.”

“I want to begin with the facts here,” Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep said. “Seven thousand or so people, which is a lot of people – looks like a lot on TV.”

“But I do know it’s part of this much larger, somewhat ordinary flow of migrants,” Inskeep said. “So how serious a situation is this in the view of your government?”

Gutierrez called it a “humanitarian crisis,” and said the Mexican government is “urging people” to enter the country in accordance with its immigration law and that migrants can seek refugee status in Mexico.

“There was an effort to stop them at the border with Guatemala,” Inskeep said. “And in the end, the government more or less let them in. Is that right?”

“We have been trying to avoid, at all costs, violence in the border,” Gutierrez said. “Unfortunately, some of the people in the caravan have been very violent against authority, even though that they have offered the possibility of entering in compliance with immigration law and refugee status.”

“So police there is simply to uphold our laws,” Gutierrez said. “There is presence of the human rights commission of Mexico and also of several NGOs that can testify to the fact that the police has acted appropriately.”

“But nevertheless, we want to make sure that our laws are enforced,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez told NPR that the number of migrants in Mexico at the time of the interview was around 3,500.

“Out of those, we have 1,895 people that have requested – presented a request for refugee status – 1,435 of them are being processed, and about 422 have actually been repatriated to the states,” Gutierrez said, adding that some migrants “clearly intend to get to the U.S.”

“We have close cooperation with U.S. authorities to handle this in the best possible way,” he said.

Breitbart Texas reported on Tuesday that some of the migrants are indeed reportedly violent:

Mexico’s immigration authorities issued a warning about individuals in Guatemala who are building Molotov cocktails and other makeshift incendiary devices, to be used against federal police officers guarding their southern border. The alert follows an incident where a group of migrants in what’s being dubbed the second caravan threw rocks at officials at the Guatemala-Mexico Border, and tried to break through international barriers. Mexican law enforcement confirmed that some of the protesters in the clash carried firearms.

The warning was issued by Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). The agency claimed it learned of various individuals in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, were building Molotov cocktails with the intent of using them against Mexican border authorities. In a public statement, INM asked the Guatemalan government to intervene, adding the violent actions were those of “criminals and not of a vulnerable migrant population.”

The Trump administration announced it is deploying 5,200 members of the U.S. military to the border to deal with the potential migrant invasion.

Is China Banning all Religion from the Internet?



ACP Suisse - 31 Oct 2018

After introducing new ever more restrictive law on religious life in China, the government is proposing 35 articles concerning religion on the internet.

Determined to “maintain religious and social harmony”, the Chinese minister of religious affairs has hardened his political stance concerning « religious propaganda ». He’s proposing a string of new laws to prohibit the transmission on the internet of videos, photos and texts of religious ceremonies, including prayer, preaching, the reading of sacred texts, and the burning of incense.

Organizations which still desire to transmit religious content must request an authorization, and must adapt their message to Chinese Socialism, so as to preserve ethnic unity and social stability.

To obtain authorization, the candidate must be recognized by authorities to be in good moral health and politically acceptable (correct), and must not use the words religious or Chinese national in the title of the site.

Finally, the candidate can only function on internal networks, where each “member” must be registered under his true identity in order to have access to the site’s content.

Concerning foreign organizations, they must see to that forbidden content is filtered from their services.

If these proposed new laws are applied to all religions, they represent nothing less than another restriction to the free exercise of worship in China.



China’s Xi tells military to prepare for war as US Navy warns of high seas encounters

Published time: 30 Oct, 2018 12:30 Edited time: 30 Oct, 2018 12:46

Chinese President Xi Jinping told military officials responsible for the disputed South China Sea to be better “prepared for war” as tensions with the US are rising. Beijing may be bracing for a worst-case scenario with the US.

Xi made the blunt remarks last week as he was meeting the Southern Theatre Command, the military officials responsible for one of China’s five strategic war zones. The calls were made on Thursday as part of his four-day visit to Guangdong province, but the Chinese state media reported them only on Friday.

“It’s necessary to strengthen the mission… and concentrate preparations for fighting a war,” President Xi said. “We need to take all complex situations into consideration and make emergency plans accordingly.

We have to step up combat readiness exercises, joint exercises and confrontational exercises to enhance servicemen’s capabilities and preparation for war.

One of the key responsibilities of the Southern Theater Command is protecting China’s interests in the South China Sea, where Beijing claims sovereignty over a number of islands. The sea is of strategic importance to Chinese trade. The US rejects the territorial claims and has been sending so-called Freedom of Navigation missions through the waters and airspace, which Beijing considers its own, as a gesture of defiance.

Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said Tuesday the US and China “will meet each other more and more on the high seas” as the two nations confront each other in the South China Sea.

Xi’s remarks are a sign of irritation that the Chinese government has accumulated about the policies of the Donald Trump administration, believes Victor Gao, director of the China National Association of International Studies.

“The US has been pushing China around, humiliating China, imposing unilateral tariffs on Chinese exports, and also declaring China as its rival and a major threat to the US survival,” he told RT. “Xi is preparing for the worst scenario.”

Gao said Beijing is not certain about Washington’s policies vis a vis China, so the military will be right to “prepare for a final showdown with the United States.” Considering that both nations have nuclear weapons, an open war conflict may lead to an “Armageddon involving mankind as a whole,” he added.

The expert said it’s up to the US to abandon its “bullying tactics” towards China.

“China does not want to have a trade war with the US. China does not want to have an armed conflict with the US. But if the US really wants to impose these things on China, the Chinese people will be fully mobilized behind the Chinese government,” he explained.

The US is currently engaged in a… trade war with China, which resulted in both sides imposing tariffs and other restrictions on each other’s products. Washington also recently cited a threat from Chinese missiles as a justification for abandoning a key nuclear arms treaty with Russia, further undermining the Cold War era non-proliferation mechanisms.

Amid the growing tension, Beijing has been injuring America’s position as the holder of the only world currency, selling out US treasury securities and switching out of dollar in its trade with third countries.

Tree of Life Rabbi to CNN: Trump ‘Always Welcome’ at Our Synagogue, ‘He Is My President’

Breitbart - 29 Oct 2018

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on Monday refused to blame anyone for the shooting that took 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue over the weekend.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked the Tree of Life rabbi if he blamed anyone “beyond the gunman” for the attack.

Myers instead blamed hate.

“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers told Camerota. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

Camerota then questioned, “What lights the match of hate?”

Myers replied, “I think you’re raising one of those great questions that people far smarter than I can answer.”

Later in the interview, Camerota pressed the rabbi, apparently hoping he’d say something negative about President Trump, asking Myers if he wanted President Donald Trump to come. Rabbi Myers brushed aside the intended innuendo by simply responding….

"The President is always welcome here. He is my President."



AUDIO TRACK: Rabbi Myers, Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburg, after shooting.

WikiLeaks' Assange says Ecuador seeking to end his asylum

Reuters By Alexandra Valencia October 29, 2018

QUITO (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy, and hand him over to the United States, citing new rules governing his residence at the Andean nation's diplomatic mission as evidence.

Assange spoke from the embassy via teleconference at the first hearing in Quito of his lawsuit challenging the Ecuadorean government requiring him to pay for medical bills, phone calls and clean up after his pet cat.

He took refuge in the embassy six years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden, in a sexual assault case that was later dropped. He remains there to avoid being jailed by Great Britain for violating the terms of his bail, which he has said would result in his being handed over to Washington.

During the hearing, Assange said the new rules were a sign Ecuador was trying to push him out, and said Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno had already decided to end his asylum, but had not yet officially given the order.

The South American country's top government attorney, Iñigo Salvador, did not directly respond to Assange's allegations. Last week, Salvador told reporters Assange was welcome to stay in the embassy with the new rules. He also said the United Kingdom in August had assured Assange he would not be extradited if he left the embassy.

Ecuadorean officials have in the past said he is welcome to stay as long as he follows the embassy rules.

Staff had complained of Assange riding a skateboard in the halls of the embassy, of playing soccer on the grounds and behaving aggressively with security personnel.

Ecuador's government also objected to his making online commentary about sensitive political issues in other countries, including publishing opinions about the Catalonia separatist movement in Spain.

The new set of rules were meant to address these concerns, Salvador said.

Ecuador's Foreign Minister Jose Valencia told Reuters last week that the government was "frustrated" by the lawsuit, and that it would no longer intervene with British authorities on Assange's behalf.

(Reporting by Alexandria Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)