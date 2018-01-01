Weather Forecast - Thursday, Nov 1st

Thursday, November 1st, All Saints Day, a Catholic holiday across Europe, in France, and most cantons of Switzerland (but not in Geneva and Vaud).

M/Cloudy this morning with some rain. Continuous rain in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 1700 meters. Rain ending by mid-day. Partly Sunny this afternoon, but then rain returning towards evening. Max Temps 11 on the Plateau. 16 in Valais. +2 at 2000 meters. Southerly winds, gale force over mountain ridges, weakening this afternoon. Foehn winds in the Alps.

Tomorrow Friday

Partly Sunny in most areas, but rainy in the Simplon region by evening. Max Temps 12 to 13 C.

Saturday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau lowering to about 1000 meters elevation. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alps with some rain in the Simplon area and over ridges of the Alps. Maximum Temps 11 C. on the Plateau and in the middle mountains. 15 in central Valais. 0 near 3500 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Quite sunny, but perhaps foggy on the Plateau. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alps with yet more rain in the Simplon area. Highs 12 to 14 on the Plateau and in the middle mountains. 17 in Central Valais. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Some gray on the Plateau. Cloudier in Valais. Rain on mountain ridges and in the Simplon area. Max Temps 12 to 14 C on the Plateau, 17 in Central Valais.

Tuesday and Wednesday

P/S and generally dry. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alps. Chance of shower over mountain ridges and Simplon. Max Temp 12.

That's RADIO 74 weather on this Thursday, November 1st.



