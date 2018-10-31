News ABout France - Friday, Nov 2nd

France celebrates All Saints' Day as grave prices skyrocket

France celebrated Toussaint (All Saints' Day) on Thursday, as families visited cemeteries all over the country to pay respect to their lost ones. Meanwhile in Paris, the rising prices of burial plots have been forcing people to bury their dead outside the French capital.

France celebrated Toussaint (All Saints' Day) on Thursday - a public holiday in the country.

The Catholic All Saints' Day historically celebrates all saints in the Catholic Church, both known and unknown.

According to scholars, it was in the 8th century AD that Pope Gregory ordered the festival to be held on November 1st, to coincide with the Celtic festival of Samhain.

November 2nd became All Souls Day, which later merged with Samhain to become modern-day Halloween, thus losing its Catholic connotation.

Samhain is believed to have Celtic pagan origins. Samhain was an ancient Celtic festival that marked the coming of winter each year, and honored the world of the spirits.

During Samhain, rituals around a bonfire opened up the material world to the world beyond.

Thus the honoring and celebrating of the dead during All Saints Day and Halloween was a carryover of ancient pagan rituals into the Catholic Church.

Death lies all around. The minute we are born, we begin to die. Everyone eventually dies. Life expectancy in France is 82.4 (6th place in the world). In Switzerland 83.4 (2nd place)

The current world population 7.66 billion, and nearly 60 million people die each year. That’s 164,000 who die on planet Earth every day.

But where to bury all the dead? Nearly 60,000 people die each year in France, and burial plots are become scarcer and more expensive. For example, a burial plot in Paris now costs 16,000 euros, well above what all but the rich can afford to pay. Many people are choosing to bury their dead outside of Paris where grave plots are less expensive, and cremation is becoming popular.

On All Saints' Day, French newspapers highlighted the rising prices of graves in Paris.

Paris's Père Lachaise cemetery, for example, has 70,000 graves, but they are all reserved for the wealthy or the famous.

Famous figures like, Frédéric Chopin, Edith Piaf, Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison are all buried there.

According to the Paris city hall, the situation dates back to the 18th century, when there was a steep rise in Paris' population.

To counter the situation, burial plots in Paris are now being let out (rented out) for a limited number of years or decades, rather than forever.

Macron calls to fight Europe's nationalist "leprosy"

By RFI Issued on 01-11-2018 Modified 01-11-2018 to 13:26

French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled national aspirations in Europe a "leprosy" and he fears that it’s spreading. In an interview Thursday, the fiercely globalist president wants to "fight back" against nationalism, to unify Europe into a single country, with less dependence on foreign powers for Europe's security, meaning the United States.

Macron fears Europe might return to the 1930s, in an interview published Thursday.

Macron, who is about to start a week-long visit to north and eastern France to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, has recently criticized fellow European Union members for giving up on EU principles.

He singled out Hungary and Poland whose nationalist governments have clashed with Brussels, as well as Italy which now has a populist government including the far-right League party figures.

Looking ahead to his tour of World War I battlefields, the president said he was looking for the lessons of history, while seeking to promote "a more sovereign and multilateral" Europe.

"That is to say having its security depend on US choices, having China play an ever greater role when it comes to essential infrastructures, and Russia sometimes tempted to try its hand at manipulation, and financial interests and markets which sometimes play greater roles than that of states."

But many French disagree with Macron’s view, saying that European States are not seeking to extend, but to preserve their national sovereignty.

Rallying support for his vision of Europe

Macron, who has been losing ground in the opinion polls, is attempting to position himself as the champion of centrist politics and multilateralism in the run-up to European parliamentary elections in seven months' time, saying he expects the duel to be one between "progressives" and "nationalists".

According to the latest Vivavoice poll, released on Tuesday, Macron has lost 10 points since August with his approval rating now at 26 percent.

The poll, carried out between October 19 and 22, with a margin of error of between 1.4 and 3.1 percent, also suggested that nearly two out of three people have a "poor opinion" of him.

New Caledonians poised to cast long-awaited vote on independence from France

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-01

New Caledonia, an idyllic French island territory in the southwestern Pacific, votes Sunday on whether to seek full independence from Paris, 18,000 km away

Thirty years in the making, Sunday’s referendum will call 174,154 voters to the polls to test the appeal of remaining a part of France, a vector of state subsidies but also, some feel, a kind of neglect.

France took possession of the tropical archipelago in 1853, and the Pacific territory – like Australia, located 2,000 km to the west – began its colonial period as a penal colony. Declared a French Overseas Territory in 1946, New Caledonia is one of 13 such overseas territories -- the so-called “confetti of the French empire” – scattered around the globe.

Nickel-rich, New Caledonia is home to 269,000 people, 39 percent of whom are indigenous Melanesians, known locally as Kanaks, while 27 percent are Caldoches, descendants of French settlers, alongside a smattering of other minorities from Polynesia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

In the 1980s, longstanding resentments between Kanaks and Caldoches, not least over indigenous land seizures by colonists, boiled over into deadly violence that claimed more than 70 lives. In 1988, between the two rounds of the French presidential election, a violent attack and a two-week-long hostage-taking by Kanak separatists on Ouvéa Island left four gendarmes, two soldiers and 19 separatist militants dead.

The French-brokered reconciliation that followed sought to rebalance wealth and political power. Subsequent accords gave New Caledonia its own special status that has allowed for gradually increasing autonomy. A local assembly based in the capital, Nouméa today administers its own affairs in many areas, although Paris still controls the islands’ defence, foreign affairs and higher education policy. For some, New Caledonia’s relative autonomy today is reason not to fear an independent future. For others though, that autonomy dilutes the need to make a clean break from France.

Economic interests lie at the heart of the debate. Opponents of independence argue that New Caledonia, aided by French subsidies, has a higher standard of living than say, neighboring Vanuatu. Kanaks supporting independence though complain of endemic discrimination and the high price of goods and real estate, which are pushed up by the high wage levels of French civil servants.

A tight, but peaceful race

The lead-up to the high-stakes referendum, observers note, has been relatively peaceful, considering the fraught, decades-long lead-up to Sunday’s vote.

“We really sense a certain serenity in the end, as if the referendum wasn’t going to be all that important, when it is after all punctuating a 30-year process of peace and decolonization,” the Université de Nouvelle-Calédonie’s Pierre-Christophe Pantz told FRANCE 24 on Thursday. “But it is precisely because of that, of those 30 years, that people can’t see anything other than peace and can’t imagine that anything else could happen.”

Few expect New Caledonia to vote in favour of independence from France on Sunday, with polls suggesting that as many as 69 percent of voters could turn down the prospect of parting ways.

“We have everything we need with France – schools, hospitals,” suburban Nouméa homemaker Marceline Bolo, who describes herself as “proud to be French”, told Agence France-Presse.

Indeed, for “no” voters, one argument for staying on with France is the 1.3 billion euros that Paris injects into New Caledonia’s coffers annually and fears over what that loss would represent.

New Caledonia boasts a quarter of the world’s known supply of nickel, a core component for manufacturing stainless steel, electronics and coins. But it has suffered of late from its dependence on a natural resource that lost half of its value between 2011 and 2016.

“We are eager for this election to happen. It has frozen investments and the intentions of business leaders, who no longer have any visibility,” Daniel Ochida, president of New Caledonia’s Medef business confederation, told AFP, highlighting fears over lost French subsidies should independence prevail at the ballot box. “Most business leaders want us to continue with France so as not to disrupt the economy,” he added.

But not everyone agrees that the dividends of the current association with Paris ultimately warrant remaining French. “This vote is a farce because it has been announced in advance that the no-to-independence side is going to win, so there is a real credibility problem with the vote,” Bernard Alleton, a member of the Solidarité Kanaky collective told FRANCE 24 on Thursday.

Doubts have also been raised over voter lists since only indigenous Kanaks and New Caledonians who have been residing in the territory since at least December 31, 1994 will be able to vote.

The 1998 Nouméa Accord requires France to allow an independence referendum by November 2018; it also provided for two further referenda to be held before 2022 in the event of a “no” result after this first vote.

Alleton notes that separatists favor moving forward on Sunday’s vote anyway with an eye to tabulating support ahead of the subsequent referenda planned.

“What is legitimate is the Kanak people’s demand for independence, in order to have its rights, to recuperate its land and to be able to develop and keep its culture,” said Alleton, who argues that Kanaks remain marginalized in New Caledonian society.

As for the big picture, there is also a geopolitical argument for maintaining the link with a major European economic and political power, even one halfway around the world.

There are concerns that China could take advantage of a newly independent New Caledonia to increase its influence in the Pacific. Some observers fear that a newly independent New Caledonia is more susceptible to being drawn into Beijing’s orbit – as has happened in neighbouring Vanuatu.

“It’s a trade war,” Chérifa Linossier, president of New Caledonia’s small- and medium business confederation, told AFP. “Even with France and Europe, I don’t think that we are armed in the face of China, which invests $3 trillion in the Pacific every year.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken of the importance of ties between France and New Caledonia in containing the threat of Chinese hegemony in the region.

Still, on a visit to Nouméa in March, Macron told a crowd six months before the referendum that he would not take a side in the campaign. “It isn’t up to the head of state to take a stance on a question that is put to Caledonians alone, and such a stance actually would only disturb and bias the debate,” the French leader said, before adding, “What I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart… is that France would not be the same without New Caledonia.”

Macron is due to speak just after the results on Sunday’s vote are announced. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, for his part, will travel to New Caledonia on Monday with Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin.

French regional accents: Source of pride or discrimination?

Latest update : 2018-10-31

The French accent may be considered one of the most pleasant in the world, but like other countries, there are many different accents depending on which part of the country you come from. Though accents can be the source of regional pride, they can also be somewhat of a ball and chain. Some lawmakers have gone so far as to call for legislation to fight against linguistic discrimination.

Last chance to support bid for Britons' rights

Campaigners for British people in other EU countries are making one last appeal to Britons to support a bid to protect their rights after Brexit.

As the chance for a Brexit deal enters the final weeks and a no-deal Brexit looks more likely than ever, members of the British in Europe coalition groups are joining the 3 million group for EU citizens in the UK, and British public service union Unison in a final lobby to MPs – which people can support in a few minutes online or in person in London on Monday November 5.

Those going in person to The Last Mile lobby are contacting their MPs to ask them to meet them in Westminster, while the e-lobby, which people can join at this link involves signing up online, and pledging to email or tweet the MP for the last British constituency where registered.

The campaigners say the reason for the lobby is that with no deal Britons will become third country citizens after March 29, without the guarantees of their rights to live and work in the countries where they have made their homes that have been outlined in the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement. They are therefore calling on MPs to give their support to a final push to ask the UK and EU to ‘ring-fence’ the citizens’ rights part of the agreement, whether or not a deal is made on the other elements.

The campaigners are also asking MPs to support improving the rights in the deal, as they fail to protect all of the current rights enjoyed by Britons abroad or EU citizens in the UK.

