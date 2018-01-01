Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov 2nd

Friday

Mostly Cloudy today, with a few sunrays. Perhaps some sprinkles on the Plateau, Jura and the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 1600 meters.

Max Temp: 12 C. 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate S winds in the mountains. Bise winds north of the Alps beginning this evening.

Tomorrow Saturday

Stratus on the Plateau topping out at 1500 meters, not expected to dissipate except locally this afternoon. Sunny above. Cloudier in the Valaisannes Alps with some rain. Snow above 2200 meters. Moderate Bise on the Plateau. Max Temps 11, up to 15 in Valais.

Sunday (Expat Expo Day in Geneva - Starling Hotel adjacent to Pal Expo 11-5 Free Admission! Bring the kids!

Low stratus or fog on the Plateau up to between 800 and 1000 meters, largely dissipating by afternoon. Sunny above. But cloudier in the Valaisannes Alps with some rain there. Foehn winds in the Alpine valleys. Highs 12 to 14 on the Plateau. Up to 17 in Valais.

Monday and Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Morning gray on the Plateau. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alpes with some rain. Snow above 2000 meters. Foehn in the Alps. Max Temp around 13 C. 17 in Valais.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent rain. Snow above 2000 meters.

Thursday

Residual showers then weather probably improving.

That’s the weather on Friday, Nov 2nd, on RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



We are delighted that so many of our listeners participated in our mini-campaign the past few weeks to raise funds to keep RADIO 74 broadcasting on DAB+ in Switzerland. I’m pleased to announce that the entire amount of 16,500 CHF has been raised and the payment made for our 4th quarter transmission fees.



Now through the end of the year, we need to raise some 60,000 CHF to reduce overdue operating debt to zero. The next critical deadline is December 1st when we must pay 10,000 Euros for two years of past due rent at our main FM and DAB+ transmitter site in the Geneva area. The site owner has threatened to bull-doze down our tower and antennas on the Jura if we don’t comply.



Learn more at the RADIO 74 website www.radio74.org

Of ring up RADIO 74 and request a few BVs, the bulletin de versements, needed when you make cash donations at any Swiss post or bank.



00 33 45 0 43 74 74



In France 045 043 74 74

Thank you for your continued support to keep RADIO 74 on the air in your area.