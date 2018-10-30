News About France - Monday, Nov 5th

New Caledonia votes to stay with France

By RFI Issued on 04-11-2018 Modified 04-11-2018 to 15:09

Voters in New Caledonia rejected independence for the Pacific archipelago in a referendum on Sunday, with just over 56% choosing to keep ties with the mainland. It was a closely-watched test of support for France in one of its most remote territories.

On the final count, 56.4 percent of people had rejected the proposition that New Caledonia become independent, in a clear but smaller-than-expected victory for loyalists to the mainland.

As the results came in, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of his "immense pride" that the Pacific islanders had voted to remain part of the French Republic.

"The majority of Caledonians have chosen France: it's a sign of confidence in the French republic, in its future and its values," Macron said in a televised address from the Élysée Palace.

The landmark referendum had been promised as part of a deal signed two decades ago to end a violent campaign by separatists from the indigenous Kanak people.

It was seen as a test of the appeal of remaining part of France for such far-flung territories, which are heavily dependent on state handouts but where many feel overlooked by Paris.

Located some 18,000 kilometers from the French mainland, New Caledonia is home to a quarter of the world's known supplies of nickel -- a vital electronics component -- and is a strategic foothold for France in the Pacific.

Some 175,000 people were eligible to vote, with officials reporting turnout at over 80%.

Some polling stations in Noumea, the capital, closed about an hour late because they had large lines of people still waiting to vote at the planned closing time.

A previous referendum in 1987 was undermined after Kanak's boycotted the vote claiming the terms of voter eligibility were unfair. This time round only residents of 20 years or longer can vote, excluding many white European migrants with a weak connection to the territory.

The village of Farino was the first to declare, voting by a margin of 9 to 1 against independence, with nearly 95% of registered voters casting ballots.

But support for independence from France was much stronger in areas with a large indigenous population, with the vote “playing out largely along ethnic lines”, said FRANCE 24’s correspondent Jack Hewson.

In his televised address, Macron said his government would be meeting with Caledonian leaders in the coming weeks, with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and Overseas Minister Annick Girardin due in Noumea on Monday.

There were fears the referendum could inflame tensions between Kanaks, who tend to favor independence, and the white population, which boiled over into violence in the 1980s.

The quasi-civil war claimed more than 70 lives. It led to the 1998 Noumea Accord which paved the way for the steady devolution of powers as well as Sunday's referendum.

Under the 1998 deal, two further referendums on independence can still be held before 2022.

__________________________

World leaders to descend on France for WW1 commemorations

By RFI Issued on 04-11-2018 Modified 04-11-2018 to 11:58

France began a week of World War I commemorations on Sunday, with some 80 leaders from around the globe preparing to fly in for a ceremony marking a century since the guns fell silent.

French President Emmanuel Macron is gearing up for a busy week of diplomacy that will see him play host to leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He will also be criss-crossing northern France, visiting the battlefields where hundreds of thousands of men lost their lives in the trenches.

The commemorations will culminate in a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday, November 11.

The ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Champs-Elysees avenue will be held under tight security.

Remembrance events begin yesterday, with a concert celebrating friendship between former wartime enemies France and Germany in the border city of Strasbourg, attended by Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Macron will then spend the week visiting the Western Front battlefields, from Verdun to the Somme.

On Tuesday, in honour of the "black army" of former colonial troops who fought alongside the French, he and Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will visit Reims, a city defended by the African soldiers.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will join Macron on the Somme on Friday, while on Saturday he heads to the village of Rethondes, where the armistice was signed, with Merkel.

Macron's war on nationalism

War commemorations aside, Macron is set to use his tour of northern France to visit areas hit hard by industrial decline, where far-right leader Marine Le Pen performed strongly in last year's presidential election.

"After paying homage to those who died for their country it will be back to dealing with social and economic problems," said Bruno Cautres of political think-tank CEVIPOF.

Macron -- who has struggled to shake off an image as a "president of the rich" -- will zip through 17 towns, holding Wednesday's weekly cabinet meeting in the Ardennes, an area which was battered by the war and today suffers high unemployment.

The 40-year-old president, whose approval rating is languishing at a dismal 21 percent according to a YouGov poll released Thursday, has dismissed rumors that he is suffering from burn-out.

___________________________

Le Pen's National Rally pulls ahead of Macron's LREM in EU voting intentions

By RFI Issued on 04-11-2018 Modified 04-11-2018 to 13:39

France’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party jumped ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM for the first time in a poll of voting intentions for May 2019 European Parliament elections.

An Ifop poll published on Sunday showed the centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) with 19 percent of voting intentions compared to 20 percent at the end of August, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s RN rose to 21 percent from 17 percent previously.

Together with the seven percent score of sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and one percent each for “Frexit” parties led by former Le Pen associate Florian Philippot and Francois Asselineau, far-right parties won a combined 30 percent of voting intentions, up from 25 percent end August.

The poll asked nearly 1,000 French people on Oct 30-31 who they would vote for if the European Parliament elections were to be held the next Sunday.

The conservative Les Republicains party led by Laurent Wauquiez slipped two percentage points to 13 percent, while the far-left France Insoumise led by Jean-Luc Melenchon fell from 14 to 11 percent.

Melenchon was widely criticized and mocked after yelling at police officers during a raid of his party offices as part of an anti-corruption inquiry.

In an Odoxa-Dentsu poll released mid-September, Macron and Le Pen’s parties were neck-and-neck at around 21 percent, while the conservative Les Republicains came third with 14 percent and Melenchon’s France Insoumise fourth with 12.5 percent.

In an Ifop poll in May, the LREM was seen winning 27 percent of the EU parliament vote, well ahead of the far right’s 17 percent and more than Macron’s 24 percent in the first round of France’s April 2017 presidential elections.

The European elections are shaping up to be a major battle between centrist, pro-EU parties like Macron’s LREM and far-right formations that want to stop immigration and globalization.

The European Parliament elections determine who leads the major EU institutions, including the European Commission, the bloc’s civil service, and are also important as a bellwether of sentiment among the EU’s 500 million people.

__________________________

In France, spate of homophobic attacks on record is just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

FRANCE 24 - Text by Bahar MAKOOI Latest update : 2018-11-04

An increasing number of victims of anti-LGBT violence in France have spoken out over recent weeks, as rights groups warn of a spike in attacks and the government has confirmed a 15 percent increase since the start of 2018.

In a photo taken two days after his assault in the northern city of Rouen on October 24, Romain* still bears the marks of the attack. He was ambushed while leaving a nightclub and forced into the back of a car, where he says they hit him in the face, all over the body, everywhere – at one point, his head hit the rear window like a bullet […] he thought he was going to die, this 30-year-old homosesual told the site Gayviking.

The Rouen prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on October 29 for kidnapping and homophobic assault.

The attack on Romain is reminiscent on those against Arnaud, in September, and Guillaume, in October, both in Paris. In their cases, their swollen faces were widely shared on social media, giving an impression that the number of and violence experienced during homophobic attacks is increasing.

‘The tip of the iceberg’

The latest figures on this, released by the French interior ministry on October 30, confirm it. At the national level, complaints of homophobic attacks have increased by 15 percent since the beginning of 2018 – although, according to the Paris prefecture, the same figure has decreased by 11.7 percent in the French capital.

According to rights group SOS Homophobie, only 4 percent of victims of LGBT-phobic insults in France file a complaint.

In response to this issue, the French government’s inter-ministerial task force responsible for combatting racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred launched a program to educate trainee police officers on the matter. “Eventually, every police officer will be trained to deal with this type of complaint,” promised committee member Frédéric Potier, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

The government will have decided how exactly this program will work by the end of the year. In the meantime, it plans to provide each police station with a point of contact on LGBT issues, as well as making it easier to file a complaint online.

Public debates a cause of spike in violence?

Zamora-Cruz attributes this spike in violence to the political climate: “Fueled by debates on particular issues of LGBT rights – such as the question of giving medically assisted reproductive rights to single and lesbian women – hate speech against the LGBT community has become unbridled,” she said.

However, Potier argued that – perhaps paradoxically – physical and verbal attacks on LGBT people stem from the liberalization of French social mores: “LGBT identity has become increasingly visible – for example, gay people hold hands in the street, and that has created a backlash.” Meanwhile the inter-ministerial task force has observed a proliferation of hate speech during major events tied to gay identity, such as Gay Pride or the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the victims’ testimonies from this recent spate of attacks is a product of the LGBT community’s increasing visibility. “There has always been violence – but victims didn’t dare to speak about it publicly,” the government task force has stated.

_________________________

Strong French support for road block petrol protest

Connexion

Almost eight in ten French people are in support of the plans to block roads in protest at rising petrol prices on this November 17, a new poll has found.

The online study of a representative sample of the French public found that 78% believe that the call to block roads in protest is “justified”, a high figure that suggests public backing for the movement is particularly strong.

The findings in the poll, conducted by Odoxa-Dentsu consulting for news sources FranceInfo and Le Figaro, contrasted with studies from earlier this year, which showed much lower levels of support for other national movements, such as the civil servants’ strike (52% support) and the SNCF train strike by the cheminot workers (39%).

Support for the road blockage also crosses party lines, with support at 55% even among people who identify as loyal to the ruling party, La République en Marche.

Over two thirds (76%) said that the rise in fuel taxes was “a bad thing”, and 80% said that the rise in prices would have “significant consequences” for their buying power.

Campaigners have called for strong action against rising fuel prices, with many people setting up Facebook groups and other online protests calling for mobilization on November 17.

There are plans for roadblock protests across the country, with the biggest expected to take place on the périphérique (ring road) in Paris.

A petition calling on the government to act has so far gathered over 702,000 signatures - well over its original 500,000 target - and is now aiming to get to one million names.

Petrol prices have risen by 3.8 centimes per liter, and diesel by 7.6 centimes per litre, since January this year - a rise that has especially affected residents in rural areas that are more reliant on their cars.

The new poll also asked the public their opinions about other sources of fuel.

More than one in five (22%) said that rising petrol prices were actually “a good thing, because the French public must, above all else, reduce their reliance on petroleum products, even if it costs more to use them for a while”.

Over half (53%) felt that it would be a mistake to invest in the new “third generation” nuclear power station project, the EPR (Evolutionary Power Reactor) - a plan by energy provider EDF to replace 58 nuclear power stations with EPRs in future years.

In contrast, 46% said the EPR plan was a “good idea”, because “we must renew the current stations”.

Women were more likely to be opposed to the new nuclear plan, as were young people under 25 years of age, with 61% and 70% against the EPRs respectively.

Men, and older people over 65, were more likely to be in favor, at 56% and 59% respectively.

______________________________

Woman gets carte in 'record' time at Nice

Connexion

Many Britons are applying for cartes de séjour so as to be 'in the system' and have proof of legal residency.

In what may be a record for efficiency a woman who applied for a permanent residency carte de séjour at the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture in October this year reports having received her card in 13 working days from handing in her dossier.

Although Connexion continues to hear from readers with concerns about their carte applications around France, news that one applicant at Nice – a prefecture where several readers previously reported difficulties – received hers astonishingly quickly, with one visit to apply and one to collect, is encouraging. It was also her first application for a card, whereas in some cases the prefecture had previously required people to have one or five year cards before applying for a permanent residency one.

The woman arrived two hours early for her appointment - as Nice operates a general four-day-a-week queueing sytem rather than people booking appointments - but reported being in and out in 45 minutes once the doors opened, without any paperwork difficulties.

It comes also as the prefecture has changed its website sections dealing with cartes de séjour so rules for Europeans applying for cards (mostly British people) are clarified.

If any of our readers have received a card so quickly – or quicker – let us know at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

As we report in November’s edition of The Connexion newspaper campaigners for Britons in France were recently assured by the Interior Ministry that they have again communicated with prefectures over the official list of documents that are required and to ensure that none tell British people not to apply because “Europeans do not need cards”.

Meanwhile there have been assurances that prefectures which had especially long waits for an appointment for a card – for example up to two years away in Niort – are introducing new online systems to improve on this.

____________________________

Eels 'could disappear' from French rivers due to black market trade

The Telegraph David Chazan, Paris 2 November 2018 • 6:41pm

Eels are at risk of disappearing from France’s rivers because of an illegal trade spurred on by spiraling prices in Asia.

Sellers in Asia generally look for eels that have been caught before they are fully grown, when they are known as ‘glass eels’ because their bodies are largely transparent.

A prized delicacy in the Far East, where the endangered fish can fetch higher prices than caviar, the baby eels are five to 10 centimeters long and weigh only 0.6 grams.

Organized criminal gangs are believed to have become increasingly involved in the fast-growing trade in recent months, French police believe.

Eels caught in France often transit through several European countries, according to Charlotte Nithart of the French environmental group Robin des Bois (Robin Hood).

“Eels are almost as profitable as cocaine and a lot less risky,” Ms Nithart said. “Glass eels can sell for up to €4,000 in Japan or Hong Kong, which is more than some varieties of caviar. If things continue as they are, there will soon be none left in our rivers.”

A 200kg shipment valued at more than £1 million was intercepted at Heathrow Airport in February last year. The 600,000 eels, hidden in a consignment of frozen fish bound for Hong Kong, had arrived from Spain, which has become a hub for transporting glass eels caught in France, according to Ms Nithart.

French police arrested a network of 13 eel traffickers this year after a five-month investigation involving about 100 officers. But only about 10 per cent of illegal glass eel shipments are detected, according to campaigners.

“We want France and other European countries to step up controls to try to stop the traffickers,” Ms Nithart said. “The European eel is an endangered species. This can be compared to the illegal trade in rhinoceros horns, elephant tusks or tiger parts. The survival of the species is at risk.”

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami which hit the east coast of Japan destroyed eel farms, causing a surge in demand and prices. Eels are used in sushi or grilled and served with rice in Japan.

Catching glass eels is not illegal in France, but it is restricted to professionals and only limited quotas are permitted. The EU bans their export.

Europol estimates that eel traffickers earn more than £32 million a year from illegal exports to Asia. “This trade has led to a big decline in numbers, compounded by legal fishing and pollution of rivers with PCBs [polychlorinated biphenyls, formerly used in electrical equipment],” Ms Nithart said.

_____________________________

Why do French women (and some men) inhale their 'oui'?

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 October 2018





Have you ever heard French women, or men for that matter, gasping for a "oui"?

Spoken French is full of hundreds of tiny sounds and inflections that carry a whole lot of meaning. One phenomenon is to do with some French women and their peculiar way of saying "oui".

Halfway through a conversation with a French woman, you might hear her suddenly inhale sharply, and think she’s gasping in shock.

It might sound like "whhhoui" or "wheeee" (we have no idea how to spell it).

No, she’s not aghast at your comment that French cheese smells too strong, it's just the strange way that many French women (and far fewer French men) say "oui", which of course means "yes".

Basically, the word is said on the inhale rather than the exhale.

These short whistling gasps sometimes punctuate interactions like conversational hiccups.

If you still don't know what we're talking about the listen to this:





So why do they do it? Some French women who do it don't even notice.

Many have no idea why they inhale "oui".

"I do it, but I have no idea why though," language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis from the site French Today tells The Local.

Is there a real reason for the breathed-in "oui"? It's a question bloggers in France have struggled to answer in the past.

"I don’t understand it and they ALL do it, even on TV.

What’s with that?” wrote "Emilie in Paris".

World expert on the subject, Robert Eklund, says, "although it is used in slightly different ways in different countries, there seem to be some common reasons in most places,"

"Basically it’s ‘paralinguistic,’" Eklund said, that means "it doesn’t signal any meaning, but rather signals attitude".

In Sweden, an inhaled "ja", "yes" can be used to change or close a conversation topic, but in Norway, it shows annoyance says Eklund.

So what attitude is a French woman showing?

Well, saying "oui" on the inhale can mean many things but likely depends on the person.

Some French women told The Local they use it when surprised, stressed, reacting automatically, or even when they're cold .

Academics studying the subject of inhaled words found that French women often inhale when saying "oui" to show a doubtful or complaisant yes.

Another researcher suggests that the inhaled "oui" among French women shows reluctance or caution.

So if a French woman or man responds in this way, perhaps they are not totally convinced by what you are saying.

How can I breath in "oui" too?

If you really want to disguise yourself as a French woman, the next time a French person is talking about something you’re not sure you agree with, like "UHT tastes just the same as fresh milk", or "French drivers are the best in the world", start clearing some space in your lungs ready to breathe in quickly.

The "oui" needs to be short and sharp intake of breath, like you’ve accidentally touched a hot stove (just don't use any expletives).

Although bear in mind you might want to use it with caution, because it appears it can get on the nerves of some locals.

"I laugh at people who do it," one young Frenchman told The Local.

By Rose Trigg

_________________________

That’s News About France on Monday, November 5th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74.

_________________________