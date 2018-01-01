Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov 5th

Monday

Quite sunny today. But morning gray on the Plateau. Some rain over the Valaisanne Alps. Snow there above 2200 meters. Max temps 13 on the plain. 18 in Valais. +7 at 2000 meters. Winds, Moderate to Strong in the mountains. Gail force over mountain ridges. Foehn in the Alpine valleys. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Some morning gray on the Plateau. Perhaps some afternoon showers around Lake Leman. Showers over the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 2200 meters. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. Max Temp 12. Up to 18 in Valais.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Morning gray on the Plateau. Becoming cloudy by afternoon Wednesday with showers by evening. Snow above 2000 meters. Foehn in the Alpine valleys. 12 on the plain. Up to 17 in Valais.

Thursday

Residual showers. The snow line at 1800 meters. Becoming quite sunny. 12 C.

Friday

Sunny. But Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, partly dissipating by afternoon. Max Temp 10 C. 14 in Valais.

Saturday

Quite Sunny, despite some passing clouds, especially along the Jura. Morning Fog on the Plateau.

Sunday

Quite Sunny. Morning Fog on the Plateau

Thatâ€™s the weather on Monday, November 5th, from RADIO 74, the listener sponsored broadcasting service of the Total Health Association.

