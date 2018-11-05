News About France - Tuesday, Nov 6th

France issues war crimes warrants for 3 Syrian officials

By RFI Issued on 05-11-2018



France has issued international arrest warrants for three senior Syrian intelligence officials in connection with the deaths of two Franco-Syrian nationals, legal sources said Monday. Targeting National Security Bureau director Ali Mamluk and two others, they were issued for "complicity in acts of torture", "complicity in crimes against humanity" and "complicity in war crimes".

As well as Mamluk, the warrants name Syrian Air Force intelligence chief Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmud, the head of Air Force intelligence in the Damascus district of Bab Tuma.

They are the first international arrest warrants issued by French officials for officials from President Bashar al-Assad's state apparatus.

The accusations arise from the cases of student Patrick Dabbagh and his father Mazen, who worked at the French school in Damascus.

Both had joint French and Syrian nationality.

They were arrested in November 2013 by men claiming to be from air force intelligence and transferred to the al-Mezzeh prison, which is reported to be a torture centre.

Their arrest came to light due to the revelations of a former Syrian military photographer who fled the country in 2013 with 55,000 photographs of alleged victims of torture.

A preliminary inquiry was opened in France in 2015 and one of Mazen Dabbagh's brothers joined rights groups in filing a civil complaint in 2016.

The Syrian authorities declared the pair were dead this summer, leading investigators to include voluntary homicide to the list of accusations against the Syrian officials.

Fake news, real anger - Macron faces petrol tax rise protests

RFI By Tony Cross Issued on 05-11-2018

Truck-drivers staged go-slows on roads in eastern France on Monday ahead of a national day of protest against rises in taxes on petrol. President Macron and his ministers are sticking to their guns, insisting the move is needed to fight climate change, while social media are abuzz with posts on the measure, not all of them true.

About 150 heavy-goods vehicles and trailers disrupted traffic on roads near Reims, Sedan, Troyes and other eastern towns on Monday in protest at a proposal in next year's budget to end cheap diesel fuel for equipment used in construction and industry.

The measure, which the protesters say will mean a 60-percent rise, is part of a wider plan to increase taxes on all petrol, in particular high-polluting diesel, which is cheaper than unleaded petrol.

This year the price of diesel has risen 23 percent and that of petrol 15 percent.

In the 2019 budget the government is planning a rise of 6.5 centimes per liter of diesel and of 2.9 centimes per liter of petrol.

Thousands sign petition

A petition against the price rises had collected over 750,000 signatures at Monday midday and calls to stage go-slows in roughly 60 towns and cities on 17 November have gathered widespread support.

Two major supermarket chains, Leclerc and Carrefour, have announced they will be selling petrol at cost price for much of this month.

"It's the consumer who creates growth," commented Leclerc boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc on France Info radio. "This movement is legitimate."

An opinion poll last week showed 78 percent of the population agreeing with him.

No U-turn from Macron

But Macron is not backing down.

The price of diesel should be the same as the price of petrol, he declared on a trip to the sites of World War I battles on Monday. "I prefer taxing fuel to taxing work."

He went on to claim that "The same people who are up in arms about the fuel price rise, also demand that we fight air pollution because their children are falling ill."

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire made the same assertion.

"You don't suspend the ecological transition, the conversion of France's cars, which is necessary," he said, while promising to help people on low incomes.

Opposition condemns price rises

Opposition MPs have backed the protests, pointing to the effect they are expected to have on people living in rural areas and accusing Macron of being exclusively concerned with the metropolitan elite.

While opposing the call to block roads on 17 November, mainstream-right MPs Guillaume Peltier and Damien Abaud on Sunday slammed an "excessive rise in taxes" on diesel and proposed a 100-euro grant to 13 million people living in areas with poor public transport.

Le Maire has already dismissed that suggestion as a "short-term solution that would increase global warming".

The far-right National Rally, has enthusiastically backed the movement.

Its leader, Marine Le Pen, promised that she and all the party's activists would take part in the protest "to tell the government the situation is becoming impossible".

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc MÃ©lenchon also declared support for a "just and appropriate anger".

Fake news

While fuel prices have indeed risen in France this year and will do so even more if the government's proposals go ahead, not all the increase is because of taxes, as many of the protest's supporters seem to believe.

The price of crude has risen worldwide - leading to a 35 percent this year for diesel and 28 percent for petrol.

That has dragged up VAT, which is now 20 percent on all goods and services.

A rise in an environmental tax this year has added to the increase but, in all, taxes are responsible for only about 26 percent of the total rise.

Rumors have circulated that placing a reflective jacket on your dashboard as a sign of support for the protest would be punished with a 150-euro fine, that Macron ordered the use of force to prevent "agitators" disrupting traffic, and that the head of the gendarmerie threatened to crack down on demonstrators.

They are all false, as is a claim that the police have expressed support for blockades on roads, boosted by an unknown hand adding the police service's logo, to a post by an unofficial group of cops, which styles itself the Union of Independent National Police Officers.

Despite the rumors, tempers have not subsided and France looks set for major disruption on the roads on Saturday, 17 November.

France bans popular pesticide suspected of making dozens sick

The Local 5 November 2018





French health authorities announced on Monday a permanent ban on a widely used pesticide, after alarms were raised when several dozen people fell ill in western France recently.

The ANSES health security agency said the decision to outlaw all products containing metam sodium came after a new safety review launched earlier this year -- before at least three outbreaks of illness were reported in the Maine-et-Loire department beginning in September.

The outbreaks had already prompted the government to suspend the use of metam sodium, a ground disinfectant which is not supposed to come in contact with plants or farm workers.

The product must be used in high doses to be effective, and around 700 tons are used in France annually.

At least 70 people, many of them farm workers, complained of burning eyes and throats and respiratory difficulties near Angers, a farming basin which specializes in lamb's lettuce, also known as corn salad.

One of the most widely used pesticides in the US and Europe, metam sodium is considered a "probable human carcinogen" by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The compound, sold under brand names including Vapam and Sectagon, has been authorized in Europe until 2022, when a new safety review is scheduled.

"There was no other choice but to remove it from the market, whether or not alternatives exist," Weber told the paper.

"We're aware of the difficulties this will present to lamb's lettuce growers, to farmers in general, but public health comes first," she said.

Farmers had already fumed against the government's suspension last month in an area whose economy relies heavily on intensive agriculture.

The region near Nantes produces more than half the 35,000 tons of lamb's lettuce, a popular salad green, consumed each year in Europe.

"There will be much less lamb's lettuce, radishes and leeks" available next season, Philippe Retiere, head of the Nantes growers' federation, told AFP after the suspension was announced last month.

Policeman found dead in garden of French prime minister's residence

The Local 5 November 2018





The body of a French gendarme was found on Monday morning in the gardens of the official residence of the French prime minister, Ã‰douard Philippe, in Paris, according to reports. It is believed he committed suicide.

The body was found at around 9.30 am on Monday morning in the gardens of Hotel Matignon - the French prime minister's official residence - with the officer said to have been in uniform, according to reports in the French press.

Early reports suggest the policeman used his own weapon to carry out the suicide.

It is believed the officer, who belonged to the French Republican Guard and was part of the team charged with protecting prime minister Philippe, was 45-years-old and a father.

An inquiry into the circumstances of his death has been launched and will be carried out by French police body the IGGN (Inspection gÃ©nÃ©rale de la Gendarmerie nationale).

Last August an open letter was published in the French press that complained about worsening working conditions for gendarmes tasked with protecting the prime minister, in part due to the increased terror threat in France.

The French Republican Guard is part of the French Gendarmerie and is responsible for providing guards of honor for the State and security in the Paris area.

The suicide among French police officers is 36 percent higher than the rest of the population, with the devastatingly high rate partly put down to the stresses of the work.

In November 2017, eight French officers including a high-profile former police chief committed suicide in just one week, sparking renewed concern among the forces of law and order and the government.

As part of the government's measures seven extra psychologists were to be recruited for the police forces most in need. More psychologists were also to be recruited in police training schools.

Police officers were to get individual lockers where they can leave their weapon after work in an attempt at stopping officers committing suicide using their service firearms in their own homes.

Five-storey apartment blocks collapse in centre of Marseille

The Local 5 November 2018





10 people are reported missing after two five-story apartment blocks in the historic centre of Marseille completely collapsed on Monday morning. Rescue workers continue searching the wreckage for victims.

The neighboring apartment blocks were located on Rue d'Aubagne in the historic 1st arrondissement of the city.

The cause of the collapse was unclear but it is believed the two old buildings were in very poor condition.

The public have been urged to avoid the area amid fears more buildings are at risk of collapse. Dozens of police and emergency workers were at the scene. One team of firefighters were equipped with search dogs, which are trained to locate victims.

According to the mayor of the 1st arrondissement Sabine Bernasconi, a decree was taken out recently due to the perilous state of the building meaning it should not have been occupied at the time of the collapse.

Although reports on BFM TV claimed that out of the 12 apartments in the collapsed buildings nine were occupied.

Curfew imposed in French town after car fires

Connexion - Montceau-les-Mines

A curfew has been imposed on minors in a SaÃ´ne-et-Loire town after a spate of car fires in recent days.

Youths under the age of 18 must be at home between 10pm and 6am, according to the curfew decree issued by mayor Marie-Claude Jarrot of Montceau-les-Mines,

Numerous vehicles have been torched in the town, and other nearby communes, since Halloween, with a spike in callouts for firefighters over the weekend. The recent autumn spate of fires followed a summer punctuated by similar incidents.

Police reserves from the CRS will support normal police patrols and ensure the curfew is being maintained.

Mrs Jarrot called on parents to 'keep their children at home'.

Prestigious French sail race Route du Rhum to begin

Connexion

The race has begun! â€¦the French transatlantic sailing race, known as the Route du Rhum. This year 124 sailing boats are competing in the race from Saint-Malo to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, in the 40th anniversary edition of the prestigious event.

The Route du Rhum is one of the most popular high-level sailing races in France, and started in 1978. It takes place every four years, and is a solo race; each skipper is sailing alone.

This year marks 40 years of the competition, and will include boats at least 11.8 meters long, split into six classes, depending on style and size of the vessel.

