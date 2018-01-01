Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov 6th

This morning, Fog or low stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 meters, largely dissipating by this afternoon. Quite sunny above and elsewhere. Then cloudier with light precipitation in western Romandie this afternoon. The snow line at about 2000 meters. Max Temp 13 C on the Plateau. Up to 19 in Foehn effected valleys. +7 at 2000 meters, lower to +2 this evening. Strong to tempestuous S to SE winds in the Alps. Foehn sometimes strong in the Alpine Valleys. On the Plateau, winds temporarily moderate SW this afternoon.

Tomorrow Wednesday

Morning Fog on the Plateau and in the Alps, otherwise quite sunny. Cloudier in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the Jura, spreading eastward. Snow above 2000 meters. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. Max Temp 12 C. Up to 16 in Valais.

Thursday

Some rain at first. The snow line near 1800 meters. Becoming quite sunny. Max Temp 12 C.

Friday

Becoming cloudy. Some rain second half of the day. 10 C., 14 in Valais.

Saturday

Partly Sunny at first. Then rainy. Snow above 2000 meters. Westerly winds. 12 C.

Sunday and Monday

Partly Sunny and generally dry.



