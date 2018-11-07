News About France - Thursday, Nov 8th

Sixth body found in collapsed Marseille buildings

By RFI Issued on 07-11-2018 Modified 07-11-2018 to 15:21

A sixth body was found on Wednesday in the rubble of the three buildings that collapsed in the southern city of Marseille earlier this week. The local council has come under fire in the light of the tragedy, with critics citing a 2015 report that found that 13 percent of the city's privately owned accommodation was unfit for habitation.

Rescuers found the body of a man on Wednesday.

They had already found the corpses of three men and two women.

Five residents and three visitors are believed to have been in the one inhabited building when it collapsed, meaning that two have yet to be found.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned on Monday that there was "little chance of finding air pockets" but rescue efforts continued on Wednesday.

The street in Noailles, a poor area in the city centre with many dilapidated buildings, is on a steep slope, leading a third building to collapse after the first two had done so.

The emergency services fear that more could do so and have moved 105 residents of the street to nearby hotels.

City council criticized

Two of the three buildings were empty and boarded up but nine of the 10 flats in the third were inhabited.

The city council, headed by right-wing mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin, has said that heavy rain may have caused the collapse but local housing campaigners have accused the local authority of years of neglect.

Large cracks were visible on the buildings' facades before they collapsed.

One of the empty buildings was purchased by the city council several years ago and the area has been waiting for decades for promises of renovation to be fulfilled.

A report commissioned by the government in 2015 found that 42,400 of the city's 377,000 private homes were unfit for habitation.

Local campaigners called for a demonstration for "decent homes for all", accusing the council of preferring prestige projects and attracting better-off residents to improvements to the housing stock, especially in areas such as Noailles with high immigrant populations.

Castaner told MPs on Tuesday that he had ordered an audit of buildings to prepare an "ambitious program to ensure safe conditions" along with the local authority.

He put the number of lodgings at risk in Marseille at 44,000.

Deportations from France up 20 percent in 2018, minister

By RFI Issued on 07-11-2018 Modified 07-11-2018 to 13:37

The number of undocumented migrants deported from France has risen 20 percent this year, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced on Tuesday. A law passed in September aimed to speed up decisions on asylum applications.

"This government taking office marked a turning point" in combating illegal immigration, Castaner told the National Assembly, taunting the right-wing opposition that Emmanuel Macron's administration had provided extra resources, while "some people prefer talk".

The number of deportations went up 14 percent to 14,859 in 2017 and has risen 20 percent so far this year, he explained.

Castaner recently took over from Gérard Collomb, who has become mayor of the central city of Lyon.

The immigration law, which Collomb piloted through parliament despite vociferous opposition, aims to reduce the time taken to deal with asylum requests to six months, compared to 11 months at the beginning of this year, and was presented as a way of treating justified applicants more fairly while cracking down on false claims.

There were 100,000 asylum applications in 2017, a rise of 17 percent on the previous year.

Two hundred extra places in retention centers have been created since October 2017, Castaner said and 48 million euros are to be invested in them.

The total budget for handling immigration is to rise 13 percent to 1.58 billion euros.

People-smuggler jailed

An Italian people-smuggler was jailed for three years in the south of France on Tuesday.

He was stopped on a French motorway driving a van with 20 people of Pakistani origin, including four children, locked in the back.

An Indian national who was arrested with him has not been charged but has been ordered to leave the country as have the Pakistanis.

The Italian will be banned from entering France for 10 years after he has served his sentence.

Seven activists to stand trial

The trial of seven rights activists charged with helping "the illegal entry of foreigners into national territory" opens on Thursday.

The seven - four French nationals, one Italian, one Swiss and one Belgian-Swiss - could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 750,000 euros.

They are accused of helping about 20 migrants enter France as part of a demonstration that crossed the border from Italy in response to a far-right group's blocking of a nearby mountain pass a day before.

They argue that the migrants joined the march of their own accord and that they all had a right to demonstrate.

A number of activists have faced trial for helping migrants and claimed the right to exercise solidarity as their defense.

One of Thursday's defendants was acquitted last month in a case brought because he helped a pregnant Nigerian woman in weather the court described as "hazardous".

Macron provokes anger over tribute to France's Nazi collaborator Pétain

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 November 2018





President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that it was "absolutely legitimate" that France honors the role of Marshal Philippe Pétain for being a "great soldier" in World War One, even if he did go on to collaborate with the Nazis in the Second World War before being jailed for treason.

Homage will paid to Marshal Philippe Pétain and other World War One French army leaders at a service at Les Invalides in Paris on Saturday as part of the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Macron himself won't be present but the head of France's armed services will be there.

But given that Pétain went on to rule the so-called Vichy France regime which collaborated with the Nazis in World War Two, notably over the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews to death camps, questions have been raised over whether Pétain should be among those honored.

However when asked about the controversial choice, Macron defended Pétain, who was later imprisoned for committing treason, as one of the heros of World War I even if he did go on to make "disastrous choices" during World War II.

"Marshall Pétain was a great soldier during World War One," said Macron. "That's a reality of our country".

As expected Macron's choice of words sparked a furious reaction among many, notably on Twitter where some accused him of "shaming the history of France".

"In 1945, Pétain is condemned to national indignity. In 2018, the French State pays him a national tribute. On top of that Macron claims to fight against the extreme right. Shameful. Never forget," said one tweet that was widely liked and shared.

CRIF, the umbrella group representing Jewish organizations in France said it was "shocked" by Macron's words.

"The only thing we will remember about Petain is that he was convicted, in the name of the French people, of national indignity during his trial in 1945," said in a statement from CRIF.

Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left France Unbowed party said: "Petain is a traitor and an anti-Semite," tweeted , echoing a flurry of angry postings.

"Macron, this time you've gone too far!"

While veteran France correspondent and columnist for The Local John Lichfield disputed whether Pétain is really deserving of the title "great soldier".

Petain remains a controversial and disputed figure in France. While he is heralded by the far right most others do not forgot his role in the death of thousands of Jews. Pétain's tomb has been regularly vandalised over the years.

Pétain was a French general officer who attained the position of Marshal of France -- a position awarded for exceptional military achievements -- at the end of World War One.

During the war he became known as 'The Lion of Verdun' for his role in the Battle of Verdun, one of the Great War's longest and bloodiest battles where some 162,000 French soldiers were killed.

While the Nazis occupied the north of France, Petain led so-called Vichy France in the centre and the south of the country, with its headquarters in the eponymous spa city.

Despite having autonomy from German policies, Petain passed legislation that saw Jews -- around 150,000 of whom had fled to southern France believing it to be safer -- subjected to severe discrimination similar to that in the Nazi-occupied north.

Under Petain, the Vichy regime put to death up to 15,000 people and helped deport nearly 80,000.

After the war Petain was convicted of treason and condemned to death but General Charles de Gaulle commuted his sentence to life in prison.

French Senate passes Brexit law

Connexion

The French Senate has passed a bill allowing the government special powers to make laws – including on the rights of the British in France – in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

It highlights in its first article the importance of creating laws on the residency rights of Britons in France and their right to work and to social security benefits.

The measures taken would be valid until such a time as any other bilateral agreements were made replacing them, the text says.

The bill now has to be debated by French MPs in the National Assembly before it becomes law.

Senator for the French abroad Olivier Cadic told his colleagues how yesterday, on the occasion of the Last Mile citizen's lobby, hundreds of EU citizens living abroad in the UK and Britons who live abroad in the EU formed a human chain from Parliament Square to Downing Street to ask the British government to guarantee their rights in the case of a no-deal.

He said: “I spoke at the Parliament in London to wish that everything possible be done to preserve the rights of the 3million Europeans in the UK and the 2million British in Europe. It is also the will expressed by our government on numerous occasions.

“The nightmare of Brexit started two years, four months and 13 days ago… With only 43 days to go no one knows what Brexit means. As an entrepreneur [who lives and works in the UK] I’m asked to prepare, but what am I preparing for?”

He added that no one is able to plan properly due to the uncertainty. “Five million people are living in great anxiety. This nightmare must cease, we must therefore be flexible and pragmatic.”

Mr Cadic also questioned how ‘democratic’ the Brexit vote was, saying: “Jamaicans, Pakistanis, New Zealanders and Australians were able to vote – but the three million citizens of other EU countries who live in the UK were not able to vote, nor could 60% of the two million British people who live abroad in the EU.

“If they could have voted, there would have been no Brexit today.”

France first nation to sign new global ‘web contract’

France has become the first country to sign a new “web contract” developed by Tim Berners-Lee, which aims to make the internet accessible, safe, and reliable worldwide on all platforms.

Mr Berners-Lee is known for being the inventor of the World Wide Web. He unveiled his contract plan at the 2018 edition of the Web Summit event which began this week.

Secretary of State Mounir Mahjoubi said: “We [France] are the first country to have signed.”

The contract, which is set to be managed and implemented by the World Wide Web Foundation, is expected to lay out terms on issues such as the use of personal data, terrorism and extremist content, online harassment, and competitive commerce.

This could include measures such as a commitment to remove extremist and illegal content from the web as soon as possible, to help curb access to radicalizing media.

Further details are expected to be revealed from the beginning of 2019.

Mr Mahjoubi said: “Everyone has woken up to the idea that we need new regulations and new governance [of the Internet].

“Signatories of this charter are committed to discussing a list of objectives over the next six months. This will include large businesses, start-ups, national governments, and NGOs. Each one will have chance to express their wishes and aims.”

Tech giants Google and Facebook have also joined the contract, Mr Mahjoubi said, explaining that they have already committed to being part of the discussion, and are likely to sign the final agreement too.

It is hoped that France’s early signing of the contract will encourage others to join, with the possibility of sanctions on signatories who do not fulfill their obligations to uphold the agreement terms.

Mr Mahjoubi said: “We will collaborate to push forward progress, and may sanction if the transgressions are serious.”

He added that some online platforms were still too slow to take down illegal or extremist content.

The Web Summit - known as “the Davos for Geeks” - has this year seen over 70,000 attendees, including delegates from over 2,000 start-ups, as well as 1,500 investors looking for new venture partners.

French News In Brief…

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 November 2018





JP Morgan to invest $30 million in impoverished areas around Paris

JP Morgan, the biggest US bank by assets, has said that it has selected impoverished areas around Paris as the first foreign focus of an urban economic development strategy it started four years ago in Detroit, according to a report in Reuters.

The report said that the bank will contribute $30 million over five years to programs to teach job skills and expand small businesses in Saint Denis and other places with high unemployment and poverty, JPMorgan said in a statement provided to Reuters.

Located north of Paris, Saint Denis has the highest poverty and crime rates in France. Dotted with large social housing projects, the area is separated from wealthy Paris only by an extremely congested highway circling the city. The area was in the center of the riots that devastated suburbs all over France a decade ago.

Dijon nominated for World Smart City Award

The city of Dijon’s ‘On Dijon’ project has made it on to the shortlist for the World Smart City Award.

One of seven global finalists, ‘On Dijon’ will connect services such as road signs, street lighting and transport into one online network.

The project also features an app which the city’s inhabitants can use to instantly report issues that might affect the network such as road accidents, signal failures, rubbish pile-ups and broken street lamps.

The winner of the World Smart City Award will be announces at the Smart City Expo World Congress on November 14th in Barcelona.

Homeless people attack volunteers in Cannes

Volunteers from the humanitarian emergency services SamuSocial were insulted, and had their vehicles tagged, as they were delivering food and drink to the homeless in Cannes.

Their attackers were the homeless themselves, who were dissatisfied with being given dehydrated coffee and cold sandwiches and pastries instead of hot food.

Volunteers claim that the homeless could have gone to a night shelter for hot food, and have reported the incident to the police.

Paris looks into cleaning up dirty Metro air

No doubt there will be some relieved commuters out there.

The French capital is on the hunt for ways of purifying the air in its underground Metro and RER stations.

Several experiments have been launched to find a suitable solution to the air problem which will be carried out by five companies.

Each of these companies will test a different technique and AirParif, the air quality monitoring association in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, will evaluate them at the end of 2019, with the hope of finding a solution for the entire network.

And they certainly need to.

According to a report that came out in 2017 the air quality on the Paris Metro is ten times worse than in the streets above.

That’s News About France on Thursday, November 8th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

