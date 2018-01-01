Weather Forecast - Thursday, Nov 8th

Thursday

Often cloudy today. Some rain this morning along the PreAlps. Snow above 1800 meters. But some sunrays this afternoon. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temps 12 on the plain, 15 in Valais. +3 at 2000 meters. Moderate S winds in the mountains. Tendency of Foehn in the Alps.



Tomorrow Friday

Mostly cloudy with intermittent rain, mainly along the Jura. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 12. Up to 15 in Valais.



Saturday

Generally cloudy. Intermittent rain by afternoon beginning along the Jura, reaching Central and Eastern Switzerland by evening. Snow above 2200 meters. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. 13 C. on the plain. 15 in Valais.

Sunday

Becoming quite sunny, with some high passing clouds. Max Temp 14. 16 in Valais.



Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Morning fog on the Plateau, otherwise quite sunny. Max temp 14 C. 17 in Valais. Mild in the mountains.

That’s the weather on Thursday, November 8th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



Learn more about RADIO 74 at our website www.radio74.org.



Or ring up for a chat on French number 045 043 74 74