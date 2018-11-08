News About France - Friday, Nov 9th

France cancels homage to Nazi-collaborator Petain after outcry

The French government said there will be no official French homage to Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain at World War I ceremonies this week, after President Emmanuel Macron drew fire for calling the Vichy leader a "great soldier".

"The marshals whose honour has not been tarnished, and only those, will be honored by the republic," spokesman Benjamin Griveaux posted on Facebook late Wednesday.

"If there was confusion, it's because we weren't sufficiently clear on this point," he said.

A chorus of protests had erupted after Macron indicated Petain would be among the eight marshals honored Saturday for their role in leading the French fight, saying he had earned the country's gratitude.

"It's right that we honour the marshals who led France to victory," Macron said in the town of Charleville-Mezieres, part of a tour of northern France marking the centenary of the end of the 1914-18 war.

"He was a great soldier, it's a fact, he added, though he stressed that Petain had made "disastrous choices" during World War II.

His comments set off a storm of criticism from rival politicians as well as Jewish leaders, who accused the president of discounting Petain's treasonous collaboration with the Nazi occupiers in the 1940s.

"The only thing we will remember about Petain is that he was convicted, in the name of the French people, of national indignity during his trial in 1945," Francis Kalifat of the CRIF association of French Jewish groups.

Macron himself tried to tamp down the controversy later Wednesday, acknowledging that Petain was complicit in "grave crimes."

"I'm not forgiving anything, but I'm not going to erase anything from our history," he said.

French army officials had announced that all eight WWI marshals would be commemorated at the Invalides military hospital and museum in Paris on Saturday.

Macron will be represented by a general who is his top military advisor.

Petain is not among the marshals at the Invalides, having been buried on the Ile d'Yeu off the Atlantic coast.

For years French leaders have treaded lightly when dealing with Petain's legacy, which continues to divide the nation decades on.

Historians generally consider the marshal a brilliant tactician during World War I, not least for halting the German advance at Verdun in 1916.

He also earned soldiers' admiration by advocating strategies which avoided unnecessary fighting and deaths -- though he nonetheless condoned the execution of attempted deserters.

Hailed as a hero after the armistice, Petain would be called on to lead again after Germany invaded in 1940, taking over much of France.

But as head of the Vichy regime, he actively collaborated with the Nazi occupiers, pursuing French resistance fighters while enacting second-class status for Jews and helping German soldiers round them up for the death camps.

After the war's end he was arrested for treason and given the death sentence, which was commuted to life imprisonment given his age. He died in 1951, aged 95.

The debate over his legacy reflects a longtime divide along political lines, with rightwing groups often praising Petain's endorsement of what he considered traditional Catholic values.

As head of Vichy France, he replaced the country's motto of "Liberty, Equality and Fraternity" with the more imperious "Work, Family and Country".

French bishops to set up paedophilia inquiry

By RFI Issued on 08-11-2018 Modified 08-11-2018 to 16:51

French Catholic bishops have decided to establish an independent review into sex abuse in the church. They will also receive victims in south-western pilgrimage city of Lourdes on Saturday and promised "zero tolerance" for pedophilia from now on.

A panel will be asked "to understand the reasons which led to the way these affairs were handled" and make recommendations as to how to handle the question, the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF) said Wednesday.

Members will probably include historians, magistrates, specialists on children, church sociologists and a canon-law expert, CEF spokesman said on Thursday.

They will be asked to draw up a report in 18 months to two years.

The statement said the commission's work would include "collecting accounts of victims in order to better understand the reasons that led to these acts" and help prevention efforts.

Some financial compensation may be offered to victims.

The church has been hit by a wave of sex abuse scandals in France and elsewhere.

The most senior French Catholic cleric to be caught up in the abuse scandal is Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who is to go on trial in January for allegedly covering up for a priest accused of abusing boy scouts in the Lyon area in the 1980s.

A number of well-known figures in September called for a parliamentary inquiry into the scandals.

The Senate rejected the idea last month but ordered an "information mission" on abuse on "all places that deal with minors".

Victims gave a cautious welcome to the bishops' announcement.

Trump to meet Macron in Paris on Saturday

By RFI Issued on 08-11-2018 Modified 08-11-2018 to 11:18

US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are to meet in Paris on Saturday on the sidelines of ceremonies to mark the end of World War I. Trump will not be meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin earlier suggested might be possible.

Trump and Macron will discuss the conflict in Syria and relations with Iran, according to a White House official who spoke to the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

The get-together will be Trump's only bilateral meeting during the ceremonies, which are to be attended by the leaders of at least 60 countries.

The Kremlin had said there could be a Trump-Putin meeting but the US president said on Wednesday that such a meeting was not planned.

The ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war and the main one will take place at Paris's Arc de Triomphe at 11.00am on 11 November, marking the time fighting finally ended.

Trump to snub Macron's 'Peace Forum' on Armistice weekend

US President Donald Trump will not attend the conference in Paris this weekend to discuss democracy and multilateralism.

Dozens of leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany's Angela Merkel, are then expected to attend the opening of the inaugural Paris Peace Forum, which Macron will host.

Ending uncertainty about whether the US leader would participate, chief organizer Justin Vaisse confirmed to AFP on Thursday that Trump would not attend.

Earlier this week, Vaisse had played down the importance of his presence -- while explaining why Trump might not have found the agenda to his liking.

"The aim of the forum is to show that there are lots of forces in the international system -- states, NGOs, Foundations, intellectuals, companies -- who believe we need a world of rules, an open world and a multilateral world," he said.

"This world needs to meet up and defend itself," he said. "It doesn't matter if those who don't believe in multilateralism aren't there."

Macron has been an outspoken critic of Trump's "America First" policies and his decisions to pull out of international agreements such as the Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear deal and most recently a nuclear arms treaty.

While the two leaders struck up a warm relationship initially, particularly during Trump's first visit to Paris as president in July 2017, their ties have cooled recently amid a growing list of disagreements, diplomats say.

Macron has used the WWI commemorations to issue a series of warnings about the rise of nationalism across the world -- embodied by Trump -- and has likened it to "leprosy".

The Paris Peace Forum, which will run until Tuesday, is part of what he sees as a "fightback" against nationalist forces which risk destabilizing the international system, Vaisse said.

Macron conceived the forum as an annual gathering for political leaders and civil society groups to discuss democracy -- along the same lines as the Davos meeting in Switzerland, which is devoted to economics and business.

Trump will attend the ceremonies to "highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty," the White House said.

Trump and Macron last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

The US president and his wife Melania, who will accompany him this weekend, were delighted with their visit to Bastille Day celebrations in 2017, shortly after Macron was elected.

Why France's high-vis drivers' rebellion is about more than just petrol prices

The upcoming fuel protests are not just about rising petrol prices, they are the latest skirmish in a long running battle in France between the countryside and the capital, the metropolitan elite and the rural poor, motorists and ecologists, and they will test President Macron's nerve, writes John Lichfield.

As he tours the east and north of his country this week, Emmanuel Macron might consider the hundreds of useless structures which span motorways all over France.

They are elaborate monuments to a €1 billion fiasco and act of political cowardice which occurred in another political age - five years ago.

Demonstrations and violence by red-hatted hordes in 2013 persuaded President François Hollande to scrap plans to impose an ecological tax on trucks.

Journeys were to have been recorded by cameras and sensors on motorway gantries. The gantries still exist but have never been used.

On 17 November, President Macron faces a potentially even more explosive rebellion, not just by truck drivers and their allies but by tens of thousands of rural and suburban motorists.

They are being exhorted – despite concessions made by the President yesterday - to block roads all over France on Saturday week to protest against a rapid rise in pump prices.

The uniform of this revolt is not a red woolen hat but the yellow hi-visability jacket which French drivers carry in their vehicles by law. A “gilet jaune” draped over the dashboard of a car has become the symbol of a viral protest which threatens to cripple an already unpopular President.

“Gazole” was undertaxed for decades in France in the understanding that it polluted less than petrol. Taxes on diesel went up by 8 centimes last January and taxes on petrol by 4 centimes. The diesel tax will go up by another 6.5 centimes in the New Year, and petrol by 2.9 centimes.

But the hi-vis rebellion is not just fueled by pump prices or by environmental policy. Motorists in rural and outer-suburban France were already furious with Macron for the latest reduction in speed limits on most two-lane roads from 90 kph to 80 kph.

Both measures – the fuel price rises and the 80 kph limit – are seen in rural and “peri-urban” France as an attack by a “metropolitan President of the rich” on the countryside and the poor.

Outside the cities, protesters say, a car is not an occasional instrument of pleasure. It is a necessity. We are being doubly and trebly punished by speeding fines, oil prices and fuel taxes. This is, intentionally or not, an assault on our way of life.

The red bonnet rebellion began in Brittany as a protest against truck taxes and rapidly spread to become an anti-green, anti-urban, anti-“elitist” revolt against a centre-left government. François Hollande, scenting danger, caved in.

Emmanuel Macron also scents danger. This week he hijacked an idea already introduced by the Hauts de France region. There will be a €20 a month tax “refund” for anyone who drives more than 30 kilometers to work, so long as they earn less than twice the minimum wage and no public transport is available.

That is unlikely to quell the protest. The yellow-jackets insist that Macron must abandon next January’s tax rises.

He has refused. The fuel tax rises, he says, are part of an inevitable movement away from fossil fuels and especially away from diesel cars which he says are high poluting.

A fall in crude oil prices might ease the tension for a while but this dispute foreshadows other crises to come: Motorists vs environmentalists; Cities vs the countryside and outer suburbs. The fault-lines follow closely the cultural divides revealed in last year’s presidential election, and also seen in Britain and the United States.

President Macron, already struggling in the polls, is about to face a high-visibility test of his courage and nerve.

John Lichfield is the former France correspondent and foreign editor for the Independent newspaper. You can follow him on Twitter @john_lichfield

The Local takes home two gongs at media awards

The Local has been named Sweden's best digital publisher of the year – just a day after its in-house Client Studio took home a bronze medal amid tough competition at the Native Advertising Awards 2018.

The Local won the 2018 Digital Publisher of the Year Award in the Popular Press category at a gala in Stockholm hosted by the Swedish Magazine Publishers Association (Sveriges Tidskrifter).

"Through strong editorial work and a well-developed digital concept, this site has had an impressive journey in the past year. Its impact is strong both in Sweden and internationally – not least when it comes to the image of Sweden," the publishers' association said in its statement on Wednesday.

The award caps an excellent year for The Local's original Swedish site, founded by Britons Paul Rapacioli and James Savage in 2004, as well as for its other eight news sites across Europe.

"The very first edition of The Local was a newsletter sent to 12 readers in Stockholm. Last month the Swedish site alone had a record 1.75 million unique visitors, so it's been quite a journey," said The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren. "We have worked very hard on making The Local even more relevant to our readers, including launching Membership a year ago. It's great to see our industry is taking note."

