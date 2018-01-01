Weather Forecast - Friday, Nov 9th

Friday

Mostly Cloudy today. But a few sunrays this afternoon. Probably dry except maybe a few raindrops on the Jura and in Genevois. Sunny in Valais. Cloudy in the Alps with some rain. Snow above 2000 meters. Max Temps 12 on the plain. 16 in Valais. +5 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate S winds in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges.

Tomorrow Saturday

Becoming cloudy. Rain beginning in the Jura during the afternoon, spreading eastward. The snowline near 2200 meters. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. 13 on the plain. 15 in Valais.

Sunday

Some showers at first, then sunnier. Weather stabilizing for most of the week ahead. 14 on the plain, 16 in Valais.

Monday

Morning fog on the Plateau. Otherwise sunny. Max Temps 14 on the plain. Up to 18 in Valais. Mild in the mountains.

Tuesday

Morning Fog on the Plateau. Then sunnier. Quite sunny in the Alps. Somewhat cloudier to the north. High of 14 C. 16 in Valais. Mild in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday

More of the same. Morning fog on the Plateau up to about 700-800 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Continued mild in the mountains.

That's the weather on Friday, November 9th from RADIO 74.