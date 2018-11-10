News About France - Monday, Nov 12th

World leaders mark WWI centenary in sombre Paris ceremony

Emmanuel Macron at the Arc de Triomphe on 11th fo November, 2018Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and dozens of other world leaders joined France's Emmanuel Macron in commemorating the centenary of the end of World War I in a solemn ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

The ceremony at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe war memorial on the Champs-Elysees marked the culmination of events for the 100th anniversary of the end of the four-year conflict which claimed 18 million lives.

Macron led dozens of heads of state and government including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on foot towards a viewing stand at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe.

Trump and Putin arrived separately from other leaders at the commemorations, which took place in the rain.

Floral tributes lie beside the tomb of The Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on 11 November 2018.Ludovic Marin/AFP

Putin was one of the last to take his place among the ceremony, on the front row next to Macron's wife Brigitte.

Putin shook hands on arrival with Trump, and Trump also shook hands with Merkel and some of the other leaders placed next to him but pointedly did not extend a hand to Trudeau, whom he disparaged earlier this year as "dishonest and weak".

Over 3,400 people, including veterans of the armed forces of France and its allies, were invited to the ceremony, which began with a rendition of the Marseillaise and a review by Macron of cadets from France's military schools.

Cadets from West Point military academy in the US took part in the commemorations, alongside members of France's Republican Guard resplendent in plumed hats and uniforms red epaulettes.

French-born Chinese American cellist Yo-Yo Ma played a Sarabande from Bach's 5th cello suite, and schoolchildren read accounts of soldiers from eight countries who served in the war, in their native languages.

There were also tributes to troops from African countries, with Beninese star Angelique Kidjo performing a song to lives lost on behalf of the former colonial power.

The rain added to the solemnity of the occasion, with Macron eschewing an umbrella as he remembered the suffering of those who fought in the so-called "war to end all wars" in a speech.

Heads of state gathered for the centenary commemoration of the end of WW1

'Patriotism is the opposite of nationalism,' says Macron at Armistice commemoration

Latest update : 2018-11-11

In a stunning example of double speech and the redefinition of terms, President Macron has asserted that Patriotism is the opposite of Nationalism.

Speaking to world leaders gathered to commemorate the end of WW I, and using the occasion to push his pro-European Union and globalist agendas, Macron stated that: "Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is its betrayal", the French leader said after paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, in remarks that appeared to be aimed at his US counterpart.



To clarify…



Most people still think of Nationalism and Patriotism as nearly synonyms.

But during the past century, partly due to the relationship and use by national socialists, nationalism has lost some of its positive and patriotic luster.

Nationalism now stresses unity based on a cultural background, including language and heritage. Patriotism, rooted in the love for a nation, emphasizes values and beliefs.

In a world of leaders who have turned towards globalism, the term nationalism (my country, right or wrong) has developed a negative connotation, largely because of how some politicians, Macron included, are using it to mock resistors to the globalist agenda. So far, the word Patriotism has remained unscathed from such a stigma.

Four men charged for far-right plot to disrupt WW1 events

Four men arrested and linked to the French extreme right were charged on Saturday over a suspected plot to attack President Emmanuel Macron during World War I remembrance ceremonies.

The men, aged between 22 and 62, appeared before an anti-terrorism judge in Paris and were charged with associating with terrorists and arms possession.

They were arrested on Tuesday after one man, living in southeastern France and armed with a knife, travelled to Moselle, eastern France, where he met with three other suspects.

At the time, Macron was touring nearby World War I battlefields and meeting with local people.



In an unrelated incident…

On Sunday, minutes before the start of the commemoration ceremony in Paris two topless protesters from the radical feminist group Femen attempted to waylay Trump's motorcade as it rolled up the Champs-Elysees. They were immediately overpowered by police, and their half-naked torsos were carried away by their hands and feet to a nearby patty wagon.

Trump, Macron agree on European defense after European army row

France’s Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Saturday of the need for Europe to bear more of the burden for defense, papering over an earlier Trump tweet that described Macron’s remark about possibly having to defend it’s from the US as “very insulting”.

Trumps tweet was in response to a remark made by Macron last week in which he said, “Europe needed to protect itself against China, Russia “and even the United States”.

Meeting for talks at the Elysee ahead of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, Macron welcomed Trump with a firm handshake, but there appeared to be less immediate warmth between them than in the past.

Seated on gilded chairs, Macron placed his hand on Trump’s knee and referred to him as “my friend”, while Trump too sought to find common ground on an issue that has caused friction.

“We want a strong Europe, it’s very important to us, and whichever way we can do it the best and more efficient would be something we both want,” said Trump. “We want to help Europe, but it has to be fair. Right now the

burden-sharing has been largely on the United States.”

Macron echoed those sentiments, saying he wanted Europe to bear a greater share of the defense costs within NATO, a point he has made repeatedly since taking office, alongside calls for Europe to develop its own military capability.

“That’s why I do believe my proposals for European defense are totally consistent with that,” Macron said in English.

Trump was in Paris to bolster the U.S.-European alliance during the WW I Armistice commemorations.

School Strike Today

All French teacher unions have called for strike action today. The reason? Planned government reductions in teacher, and a general frustration with teacher’s working conditions.

Paris schools will especially be affected today, many closed for the day.

Air France flight makes emergency landing in Siberia

An Air France flight carrying 282 passengers from Paris to Shanghai made an unexpected stop in Siberia on Sunday after smoke and a bitter smell filled the cabin, the company said.

No passengers were hurt and they were put up in a hotel near Irkutsk airport in eastern Siberia, Air France told AFP.

"The crew of AF116 on a Boeing 777 from Paris to Shanghai decided to divert to Irkutsk in Russia after an acrid smell and light smoke appeared on board," the French carrier told AFP.

"The flight landed normally in Irkutsk at 8:10 am Sunday morning Paris time," it said.

Officials at the airport confirmed to Russian news agencies that no one was injured and that experts had been sent to the airport to assess the aircraft.

Air France said the flight could continue to Shanghai after technical clearance.

France's Total launches new $16bn Angola oil project

Angola and French oil company Total formally launched a major new offshore oil project Saturday to aid the country's economy that plunged into crisis following oil price dips in 2014.

Project Kaombo, located in the Atlantic ocean 250 kilometres from the capital Luanda, is Angola's most significant offshore venture and cost $16 billion.

Two boats, each more than 300 meters long, will pump crude from six subsea fields spread over an area of 800 square kilometers -- the same surface area as Paris.

A record-breaking 300 kilometer-long network of pipes has been built 2,000 meters down to bring up the hydrocarbons.

The first of the two new vessels, Kaombo Norte, produced oil for the first time in July and will be joined by its sister ship Kaombo Sul in mid-2019. The infrastructure will produce 230,000 barrels a day once fully operational, equivalent to 15 percent of the country's current production.

Total has led the project in partnership with Angolan state oil company Sonangol, SSI (a joint venture between Sonangol and China's Sinopec), US oil company Esso and Portugal's Galp.

Total produces 40 percent of crude pumped in Angola which is sub-saharan Africa's second largest producer behind Nigeria.

Paradoxically, Angola remains one of Africa's poorest countries, and nearly half of the population lives below the poverty line.

Bailiff seizes Ryanair plane in legal row

A Ryanair aircraft at Bordeaux airport was seized by French departemental authorities last Thursday, in a legal dispute with the airline.

149 passengers due to get on the plane for a flight to London Stansted were delayed five-hours until Ryanair could dispatch another plane.

The airline owned more than €500,000 to the department, according to regional newspaper Charente Libre.

The aircraft was grounded at 6pm on Thursday, November 8, when the bailiff, with a mandate from the conseil départemental presented himself at Bordeaux and took legal control of the aircraft, which had been scheduled to fly to London Stansted. The aircraft doors were closed and sealed.

Ryanair owed €525,000 to the department that it had received in aid when the company operated an Angoulême-London route. The European Commission ruled in 2014 that aid was illegal and ordered the airline to reimburse the department.

An appeal against the judgement was rejected by the tribunal administrative last summer.

Google Maps may soon offer speed camera info in France

Connexion

Speed cameras and road accidents could soon become alerts on Google Maps in France, potentially helping drivers who use the online service for GPS navigation on the country’s roads.

Google Maps - the map app from US giant Google, which already allows for searchable maps and provides road directions between destinations - could soon include real-time information on accidents, and the location of speed monitors including cameras.

Information would be provided by users themselves, whose continued use of the platform would improve its effectiveness as more and more data was submitted.

This would bring Google Maps into line with other road navigation services, such as Waze, which was bought by Google in 2013.

However, this feature could be outlawed in certain countries, with the user interface itself possibly showing different functions depending on location.

It’s not yet certain if France will allow the new technology to be used in moving vehicles.

That’s News About France on Monday, November 12th.

I’m Ron Myers and this is RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

