Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov 12th

Monday

Fog on the Plateau this morning up to about 700 meters. Otherwise sunny today. Max Temp 11-15 C. up to 17 in the Rhone Valley. +7 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains. Foehn in the Alpine valleys.



Tomorrow Tuesday

Morning fog, otherwise sunny on the Plateau up to 700 meters. Cloudy in the mountains. Perhaps a few sprinkles along the Jura. Max Temp 13 on the plain.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau, dissipating by afternoon. Sunny elsewhere. High 10-11 C. under the stratus. Up to near 15 in Valais.



Saturday and Sunday

Continued Sunny except Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters.



On this Monday, November 12th, that’s the Weather from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, sponsored by you our listeners. We thank you!



