News About France - Tuesday, Nov 13th

France’s finance minister has called on Europe to become an “empire” so that it can better compete with the United States and China.

Asserting that “it takes courage to stand in the way of the government” of Donald Trump, Bruno Le Maire told Handelsblatt newspaper that, “Europe should no longer be afraid of using its power and [become] an empire of peace.”

“I’m talking about a peaceful empire which is a constitutional state,” he added.

Le Maire’s statement follows French President Macron’s call for a “real European army” to counter Russian threats and reduce dependence on the U.S.

During Sunday’s Armistice centenary in Paris, Macron also urged world leaders to reject nationalism, claiming it represented a “betrayal of patriotism”.

In an interview published last month, the country’s former Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, warned that mass immigration could bring societal breakdown within five years.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

President Macron’s failure to deal with Islamic extremism and tensions caused by dislocated communities of migrants has contributed to his approval rating continuing to plummet.

A poll published at the end of last month found that Macron’s approval had dropped a further 4 percentage points to just 26 per cent.

Paris calls for 'common' stragegy to tackle cyberattacks

By RFI Issued on 12-11-2018 Modified 12-11-2018 to 13:03



The French government announced Monday a "Paris Call" for talks, to lay out a common framework for ensuring internet security, following a surge in cyberattacks which has dented confidence in global networks.

The move aims to relaunch negotiations on a "code of good conduct" which have stalled since last year.

Officials said the text, to be presented by President Emmanuel Macron as he opens UNESCO's Internet Governance Forum in Paris on Monday, has been signed by most European countries.

But China, Russia and the United States have not yet joined, though a source in Macron's office said a "critical mass" of US players support the call, including Microsoft and the NGO Internet Society.

The identity and number of signatories are to be released later Monday, following a lunch hosted at the Elysee Palace by Macron for dozens of technology executives and officials.

"To respect people's rights and protect them online as they do in the physical world, states must work together, but also collaborate with private-sector partners, the world of research and civil society," according to the text.

Moscow's alleged cyber-meddling in US elections, huge data breaches at social media and other online companies, and malware attacks like WannaCry and NotPetya have fueled a new sense of urgency among governments.

In 2017 "nearly one billion people were victims of cyberattacks, mainly WannaCry and NotPetya," Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, told reporters in Paris on Sunday.

WannaCry is thought to have been deployed from North Korea, while many experts attribute NotPetya to Russia.

But security officials note that those two attacks appear to be based on code stolen from the US National Security Agency, which leads the country's cyber-defenses.

So far internet security has been based largely on cooperation between individual companies and governments, with no overarching framework.

"It's a domain that is managed, but not governed," an adviser to Macron said, warning that a "free, open and secure" internet risked quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, France is to begin hyper-spying on its citizens via social media on the pretext its looking for tax cheats.

France to use social media to track down tax cheats

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | French Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-12

Every entrepreneur seeks to grow his business, often using the latest technology to advantage. Well, it appears no different for the unrivaled biggest and most profitable business in France… The Fiscal Administration.

French Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin unveiled on Sunday a plan to extend the use of social media as he seeks to increase profits, a tactic that was first successfully tried in the UK.

French tax authorities will begin combing through public social media accounts beginning next year. The reason? To track individuals and companies it might be able to charge with fiscal fraud. The goal of the experimental plan will be to identify discrepancies between one’s declared revenue and his or her lifestyle as depicted on social media, such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

“(The fiscal administration) will be able to see that if you have numerous pictures of yourself with (for example) a luxury car while you don’t have the means to own one, then maybe your cousin or your girlfriend has lent it to you, or maybe not,” Darmanin told French business TV show Capital.

The measure is part of a new French law passed in October that grants authorities greater freedom to use online data to crackdown on fiscal fraud. The legislation also requires “sharing economy” platforms, such as Airbnb or Uber, to provide tax authorities with their users’ earnings, and includes a provision that allows for information to be more easily shared between administrative services for data mining purposes.

Similar initiatives in countries such as the United Kingdom have been met with success. In 2008, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) launched a computer system known as Connect, which enables tax authorities to collect, analyze and store massive amounts of personal and commercial data that can be cross-referenced with taxpayers’ declared income to identify cases of potential fraud. Since its introduction, Connect has generated £3 billion in additional tax revenue.

Social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn have also provided HMRC with a trove of information. The tax authority has even been known to use satellite imagery captured by Google Earth to flag expensive building renovations.

But the system has flaws: because authorities are restricted to viewing public social media profiles, nothing can be watched if users make their accounts private. Also at stake is the issue of how accurately can people's life be reflected by posts on social media.

“In reality, there’s burden of proof. When it comes to the Internet, (French) jurisprudence is pretty restrictive,” Antoine Colonna D’Istria, an associate at the Paris offices of the global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, explained to FRANCE 24. “Judges are more reticent to admit evidence that comes directly from the Internet. (Social media) users can fantasize, and a photo can be re-touched using software.”

Still, Darmanin hopes that trawling social media accounts will help crack down on French citizens who’d rather not be such a good customer of the tax man.

Tax evasion cost the French government an estimated €80 to 100 billion in 2017, up from €60 to 80 billion in 2013, according to Solidaires Finances Publiques, the largest union representing France’s tax authorities.

France to Hike Highway Tolls

FRANCE 24 12 Nov 2018

The cost of driving on France's motorway network will soon rise with the companies who run the autoroute network to hike the price of tolls to pay for urgent maintenance of the roads.

It's bad news for drivers who use France's motorways or autoroutes as they are called in French.

In February 2019 the cost of motorway tolls, known as péages will rise steeper than usual.

The price of tolls normally rise with inflation but between 2019 and 2021 the companies that run France's motorways such as Vinci have the right to increase the price rise in order to find €700 million of investment.

Expect a tariff increase of between 0.1 and 0.39 percent over the usual hike in 2019.

The French government has earmarked works on 23 autoroutes compared to 32 initially, as well as environmental infrastructure such as animal crossings, plants to treat runoff water, and the development of car-sharing parking places.

Police union's no-ticket day to support fuel protest

Connexion

A police union has called on its members not to issue tickets on Saturday, November 17, in support of the 'gilets jaunes' protest against rising fuel prices.

The SGP Police-FSMI FO said officers are 'first and foremost citizens. Purchasing power and transport issues concern them". It added: "The SGP Police-FSMI FO unit is in solidarity with the citizens' day of 17 November 2018 and asks all colleagues to observe a day without issuing tickets."

By Friday morning, nearly 800,000 people had signed a petition calling "for a reduction in fuel prices at the pump", while an interactive map lists hundreds of blockades planned by motorists on the day of protest, this coming Saturday.

________________________

France on track for hydrogen train roll-out

Connexion

Hydrogen-powered trains will be tested on four lines in New Aquitaine, regional MP Michel Delpon has confirmed.

The trains will operate on the Bordeaux-Soulac, Angoulême-Saintes-Royan, Bordeaux-Bergerac-Sarlat and Bordeaux-Périgueux-Limoges lines. The government expects the trains will be commercially operational by 2022.

Hydrogen powered trains have been in commercial use in Germany since September, where rail authorities have spent €81million to buy 14 engines.

A total €45million earmarked for electrifying the Bordeaux-Soulac line in Nouvelle Aquitaine will now be spent buying hydrogen trains, which emit only water when travelling.

In the region, only 40% of the 3,250km of TER lines are electrified, according to President of the Regional Council Alain Rousset. Across France, 50% of rail lines are electrified.

"The development of rolling stock with alternative traction modes is not only an essential step towards zero emission rail travel, but also opens up new prospects for optimizing the operation of small rail lines, and as a result of the balanced development of our territory," Mr Rousset said in a statement.

62-year-old Frenchman Joyon wins transatlantic sailing race

By RFI Issued on 12-11-2018 Modified 12-11-2018 to 14:42

Francis Joyon and his team on the boatCompte twitter de Francis Joyon.

French yachtsman Francis Joyon, 62, won the Route du Rhum transatlantic race in record time on Sunday, outpacing young competitor Francois Gabart in a nail-biting final lap around Guadeloupe's main island.

Joyon sailed into Point-a-Pitre just before midnight to take victory in the single-handed race after seven days, 14 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds at sea.

The 35-year-old Gabart arrived seven minutes after Joyon, finishing second in the 11th edition of the daunting race dubbed "Formula One on water" due to the six next-generation, high-speed boats taking part.

"It was really an extraordinary race," said Joyon, praising Gabart, whose boat was badly damaged by storms, as "highly brave and committed".

Joyon beat the previous record set by Frenchman Loick Peyron (Banque Populaire VII) in 2014 of seven days and 15 hours. It was his first victory in seven attempts.

All 123 challengers, half of them in small Class 40 boats, left Saint Malo in northwest France on November 4 for Guadeloupe, a French-governed archipelago in the Caribbean.

When Canadian Mike Birch won the inaugural Route du Rhum in Olympus in 1978, he completed the 3,542-mile (5,700 kilometres) course in 23 days and six hours.

Forty years on, Joyon's Idec Sport and Gabart's Macif were two of the vessels called Ultim -- maxi-trimarans which can speed across the waves at 85km/h (45 knots).

The other Ultim skippers included Armel Le Cleac'h, winner of the most recent solo round-the-world Vendee Globe, whose dreams of victory were scuppered when his vessel, Banque Populaire IX, capsized and had to be rescued by a fishing boat.

He was one of four challengers in the fastest Ultim category to drop out after Sebastien Josse, Thomas Coville and Romain Pilliard also hit difficulties, taking refuge in the Spanish port of La Coruna.

_________________________________

“Hell Fire” in Paradise?



Nurses and patients have recounted their dramatic escapes from a hospital in a Northern California town that was devastated by a ferocious wildfire.

Nurse Darrel Wilken told the Chico Enterprise-Record newspaper on Friday that the fire in the town of Paradise came so quickly that he and other employees at the Adventist Health Feather River Hospital used their own cars to evacuate patients.

Wilken said he took three patients in his car and that two of them were in critical condition. He says he battled gridlocked traffic on a road surrounded on both sides by fire.

Paradise resident Cody Knowles said his wife, Francine, was having gallbladder surgery Thursday morning.

When the evacuation was announced, she was still asleep from anesthesia. He waited until she woke up and they escaped in a hospital employee's car.

The hospital says it evacuated 60 patients to other facilities.

Read more here: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/nation-world/article221407065.html#storylink=cpy

Nurses fleeing fast-moving Camp Fire scramble to save patients — and themselves

NBC - Nov. 11, 2018 / 8:52 PM GMT+1 By Kalhan Rosenblatt

As smoke from California's Camp Fire filled the cab of her car, Nichole Jolly called her husband for what she thought would be the last phone call of her life.

"I said, 'I think I'm going to die. Tell the kids I love them. I'm not gonna make it home,'" Jolly, age 34, a surgical nurse at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, told NBC News on Sunday.

Jolly, a mother of three, was in the process of evacuating the hospital in Paradise, California, on Thursday, when flames from the Camp Fire began swallowing trees in the parking lot.

In recent days, the fire killed at least 23 in Northern California, as two wildfires continue to rage outside of Los Angeles to the south.

Staff at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital arrived at work on Thursday morning unaware that flames were creeping toward the hospital, Jolly said. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time the hospital was alerted that the Camp Fire was closing in. Moments later, flames jumped a canyon separating the hospital from the fire, and the medical staff were ordered to get patients out of the building and then flee themselves.

Nov. 9, 201801:22

"We packed them in every vehicle possible," said Karen Davis, age 67, a surgical nurse, who works at the hospital. "Newborn babies and there's a lot of elderly in our community. One of the doctors that eventually escaped had to finish a surgery and get that patient out, too."

Nichole Jolly is shown in Chico, California on Nov. 9, 2018. Jolly evacuated Feather River Hospital in Paradise twice after she was driven back the first time when her vehicle, and her pants, caught fire from the Home Camp wildfire.Don Thompson / AP

Jolly said it took about 20 minutes to clear the hospital out. She attributes the speedy evacuation to the hospital's emphasis on fire drills.

Once the patients were on their way, hospital staff, including Jolly and Davis, jumped in their respective cars and tried to flee, only to be met with gridlock traffic as the flames closed in.

Jolly was driving just behind Davis, when she was rear-ended and her car pushed into a ravine. The car was stuck and filling with dense, black smoke. Jolly was on the phone with her husband, who told her to run.

"Flames were right on the side of my car, and I thought, 'I'm going to die here or die trying,'" she said.

At first, Jolly tried to get into Davis' vehicle, but the plastic handles on Davis' truck had melted. Jolly banged on the window, but heard no response and couldn't see through the thick smoke.

Then, her pant leg caught on fire, forcing her to run to another car. When that car began to fill with smoke, Jolly decided her only remaining option was to run.

"I'm breathing in the hottest air I've ever been in. My throat is bloodied, I'm about to hit the ground but the bottom of my shoes were melting. I put hand out in front of me and prayed to God, 'Please, don’t let me die like this,'" Jolly said, adding that as she prayed, she reached a fire truck, where firefighters were able to extinguish her smoldering pant leg, before pulling her inside.

Jolly said the firetruck appeared to be melting, and the firefighters warned: "Brace yourself. We might not make it."

The back of Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California, burns as it is overtaken by the Camp Fire.Courtesy Nichole Jolly

"They said, 'We need air support,' and dispatch said, 'That’s impossible. We can't get that to you,'" Jolly said, adding that she was hysterical after believing she had left Davis to die and that she herself was still unlikely to escape.

"My kids thought I was dead. My husband had to tell my kids he thought I wasn’t going to come home," Jolly said as her voice caught in her throat. "It was heartbreaking."

She said a bulldozer eventually pulled up beside the firetruck and cleared a path so the truck could return to Adventist Health Feather River Hospital.

There, hospital staff had set up a makeshift triage in a wide expanse of the parking lot, which would later be moved to a helicopter pad that had already been burned. Neighbors had begun arriving, some on foot, unable to evacuate and believing the hospital to be the only point of safety they'd be able to reach.

Davis had already made it back to the hospital, after getting in a car with a case worker from the hospital. There, she and Jolly were reunited.

A tree in the parking lot of Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California, is engulfed by flames as the Camp Fire creeps toward the hospital.Courtesy Nichole Jolly

"All of a sudden, Nichole turns around and started crying, and I said, 'I thought you were dead,' and she said, 'I thought you were dead,'" Davis recalled.

Davis said the pair were inseparable after that moment, but continued to treat patients together.

"There were maybe 50 patients that weren’t admitted but came because they had no other place to go," Davis said. "And there were about five or six dogs so we filled bedpans with water for the dogs."

While Jolly, Davis and other medical staff treated patients, firefighters worked to extinguish the flames around them. Eventually, firefighters told staff they could no longer stay at the hospital after its roof caught fire, and those remaining at the hospital were forced to try the now-empty roads again to get to safety.

"When we got everyone evacuated, Nichole and I got in a doctor's car, and we drove. ... It was thick smoke where we had to look at the stripe on the road to make it through, and there was a downed power line we had to drive over ... and then the air opened up," Davis said.

Davis and Jolly later made it to Chico, California. Jolly was still there on Sunday, staying at a friend's home. Davis said she has since made it to Sacramento where she is staying with family.

"Nichole and I, we stuck together and people go, 'You're a hero,' but when we got back to hospital after losing our vehicles, we just kicked into that mode. It wasn’t anything heroic, it was just, we have to do this we've got to do that," Davis said.

Both said they lost their homes and cars to the Camp Fire. They said a significant portion of the hospital was destroyed by the fire, too. But both called their survival a miracle.

"It's just its stuff," Davis said. "And I had too much stuff."

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Dutchman, 69, brings lawsuit to lower his age 20 years

BBC - 8 Nov 2018





A Dutchman has launched a legal battle to change his age and boost his dating prospects.

Emile Ratelband, age 69, wants to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, comparing the change to identifying as being transgender.

"We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender. Why can't I decide my own age?" he said.

A local court in the eastern city of Arnhem is expected to rule on the case within four weeks.

However officials were skeptical about the case, believing there was no legal mechanism allowing a person to change their birth date, local reports said.

One of the judges wanted to know what would become of the 20 years that Mr Ratelband wanted to erase. "Who were your parents looking after then? Who was that little boy?" he was quoted as saying.

Mr Ratelband argues he feels discriminated against because of his age, and that it was affecting his employment chances and his success rate on the dating app, Tinder.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work," he said.

"When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Mr Ratelband further argued that according to his doctors he has the body of a 45-year-old, and described himself as a "young god".

He went on Facebook last year to describe how he had made the decision one day standing in front of a mirror, not because he feared getting old but because he wanted to make the most of life for as long as possible.

He also said he would renounce his pension if he switched his birth date.

The Netherlands' constitution expressly prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of age.

Mr Ratelband, a media personality and motivational guru, converted to Buddhism earlier this year and is a trainer in NLP neurolinguistic programming, closely allied with hypnosis, a mind control technique which many people observe is the dangerous submission and control of one’s will to that of another.

University Puts Religious Freedom on Trial, Punishes Christian Professor Over Transgender Pronouns

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Nov 12, 2018 06:00 am

CBN News:

A philosophy professor in Ohio has filed a lawsuit against his university for punishing him, after he refused to refer to a transgender student according to their preferred gender pronoun.

In January, Nicholas Meriwether, an evangelical Christian and 22-year employee at Shawnee State University, responded to a question from Alena Bruening by saying, “Yes, sir.” Bruening is a biological man who identifies as a woman.

Bruening approached Meriwether after class and demanded that he refer to him using feminine pronouns. When Meriwether did not instantly agree, Bruening promised to get him fired and used derogatory language towards the professor.

Meriwether, who refers to all of his students as “sir,” “ma’am,” “Mr.,” or “Miss,” offered to use the student’s first or last name instead, but this did not satisfy university administrators or the student.

Shawnee State University’s “Nondiscrimination policy” defines gender identity as a “person’s innermost concept of self as male or female or both or neither—how individuals perceive themselves and what they call themselves.”

Meriwether believes God created only two genders, male and female, which are determined by a person’s biology.

Roberta Milliken, acting dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, launched an investigation into the matter and formally charged Meriwether with causing “a hostile environment” in his classroom for refusing to violate his religious beliefs.

The university defines “hostile environment in the educational context” to include “any situation in which there is harassing conduct that limits, interferes with or denies educational benefits or opportunities, from both a subjective (the complainant’s) and an objective (reasonable person’s) viewpoint.

Following the investigation, Dean Milliken gave Meriwether two options:

stop referring to students by their last names and titles, or violate his conscience and refer to students according to whichever gender they choose.

Meriwether submitted a grievance request to the union, arguing the university violated his freedom of expression. The professor met with a school administrator and union representative to explain how his religious freedom was being eroded. According to the lawsuit, they “openly laughed” at Meriwether’s religious convictions and denied his grievance request.

Meriwether’s religious beliefs were also ridiculed by school faculty in 2016 after the Obama administration issued Title IX guidance on transgender students. The professor met with Jennifer Pauley, chair of the humanities department, to discuss how the guidelines affected him.

The suit claimed Pauley said Christians are “primarily motivated out of fear” that the “doctrines of hell are harmful and should not be taught,” and that “faculty members who adhere to a certain religion should be banned from teaching courses regarding that religion.”

Meriwether is being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, which has won two Supreme Court cases related to religious freedom.

“Tolerance is a two-way street,” said ADF Senior Counsel Travis Barham. “Universities are meant to be a marketplace of ideas, not an assembly line for one type of thought, but apparently, Shawnee State has ignored that foundational truth. The university refused to consider any solutions that would respect the freedoms of everyone involved. It instead chose to impose its own orthodoxy on Dr. Meriwether under threat of further punishment if he doesn’t relinquish his rights protected by the First Amendment.”

______________________________

