Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov 13th

Tuesday
Cloudy on the Jura and Plateau today with a little light rain at times. Quite sunny in Valais. Cloudier in the PreAlps. Max Temp 13 C. 15 in Valais. +6 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong over ridges.

Wednesday and Thurday
Morning grey on the Plateau up to about 800 meters, dissipating by afternoon. Sunny elsewhere. Max temp about 11 under the stratus, up to 15 in Valais.

Friday and Saturday
Mostly sunny again, except morning for gray on the Plateau up to about 1000 meters. 9 under the stratus. Up to 13 in Valais.

Sunday and Monday
Continued stable weather. Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1200 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere.

That’s the weather for Tuesday, November 13th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

A major bill comes due on November 30th. 10,000 Euros needed now to pay the rent at our main transmitter site on the Jura. Must be paid on time to avoid consequencess.

22,000 euros needed to pay the studio rent.

12,000 for overdue salaries.

Thank you for being even more generous when the needs appear greater.

 
