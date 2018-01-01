Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov 13th

Tuesday

Cloudy on the Jura and Plateau today with a little light rain at times. Quite sunny in Valais. Cloudier in the PreAlps. Max Temp 13 C. 15 in Valais. +6 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong over ridges.



Wednesday and Thurday

Morning grey on the Plateau up to about 800 meters, dissipating by afternoon. Sunny elsewhere. Max temp about 11 under the stratus, up to 15 in Valais.



Friday and Saturday

Mostly sunny again, except morning for gray on the Plateau up to about 1000 meters. 9 under the stratus. Up to 13 in Valais.

Sunday and Monday

Continued stable weather. Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1200 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere.

_________________

That’s the weather for Tuesday, November 13th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



