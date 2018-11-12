News About France - Wednesday, Nov 14th

'Yellow vests' to test Emmanuel Macron's mettle

A surge in the price of diesel has provoked an uproar in rural and small-town France among voters who are now threatening to block roads and highways on Saturday in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron.

Named after the high-visibility safety jackets they wear, the protesters have become a new symbol of opposition to the 40-year-old centrist whose popularity has plumbed new depths in recent weeks.

The so-called (gillets jaunes) "yellow vests" are a symbol of motorists who feel they are being abused.

In a sign that their threat is being taken seriously, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned Tuesday that authorities would not tolerate roads being paralyzed, telling BFM television the protest was "irrational".

Many drivers claim to be suffering from anti-car policies which spare wealthy and urban elites, who are either immune to, or less concerned by Macron's policy changes.

These include higher taxes on diesel, lower speed limits, more speed radars and stricter pollution controls -- all introduced in the name of better safety or cutting pollution.

"When is this hounding of drivers, which you've pursued since your arrival, going to end?" Jacline Mouraud, a Brittany motorist, said in a wildly popular YouTube tirade.

After widespread media coverage, Mouraud has emerged as the unlikely face of the "yellow vests", who follow in a long history of protest movements sparked by tax grievances in France.

These include the Breton "Red Caps" of the 17th century, Pierre Poujade's crusade against the "fiscal Gestapo" in the 1950s or more recently a revolt by Brittany business chiefs which forced officials to scrap a pollution tax on trucks.

Voters' wrath

Mouraud is an accordionist who once offered spiritualism sessions involving "ectoplasm", a substance with no proven existence but which supposedly gives shape to paranormal energy.

She has also expressed alarm over so-called "chemtrails" left by airplanes, a favorite of conspiracy theorists who say governments are spraying any number of chemicals over their citizens.

After claiming that officials are earning millions from increased speeding tickets and higher fuel taxes, she asks in her video: "What are you doing with the dough, besides changing the Elysee's china or building yourself a swimming pool?"

Those episodes -- a pricey presidential tableware order and a pool at a summer residence -- were among a handful of incidents that have reinforced Macron's reputation as a "president of the rich".

The former investment banker's popularity remains at record lows with less than 30 percent of respondents rating him favorably in various polls.

Macron maintains he is acting on his mandate to transform France after years of complacency, and insists he is willing to risk voters' wrath while pushing through his reforms.

"The same people complaining about fuel prices also want us to fight air pollution because their children are falling ill," he told a group of regional newspapers this month.

Tax on diesel has risen around 23 percent over the past twelve months, compared with 15 percent for standard fuel.

At an average of 1.51 euros per liter, diesel is now more costly than at any point since the early 2000s.

Officials argue that the rise is linked to the international price of oil, which has soared due to tensions in the Middle East, with taxes accounting for only around a third of fuel prices.

'Fiscal injustice'

But analysts say Macron may have failed to grasp the widespread ire of "deep France", the rural areas which have been hit hard by economic upheaval and budget cuts that have crimped public services.

These areas voted overwhelmingly for Macron's opponents, particularly for the far right, in last year's presidential contest.

"Populations far from the big urban centers or stuck on the bottom of the social ladder feel a sense of fiscal injustice," said Alexis Spire of the CNRS research institute.

Faced with the prospect of millions of people blocking roads, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office said measures to ease the pain for motorists who need their vehicles for work would be announced Wednesday morning.

That may be too late to quell the "yellow vests", which have capitalized as well on anger over tax increases for retirees amid fiscal relief for businesses and high-earners.

And the uncertainty about who is orchestrating the blockade makes it harder for Macron to defuse the revolt.

"The government and the head of state have everything to fear from a movement that incorporates not only drivers, but all those who feel left behind as costs of living rise," the Eclair des Pyrenees newspaper wrote in an editorial Tuesday.

Europe Should Become an “Empire” Says French Finance Minister

To compete with United States and China

Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - November 12, 2018

France’s finance minister has called on Europe to become an “empire” so that it can better compete with the United States and China.

Asserting that “it takes courage to stand in the way of the government” of Donald Trump, Bruno Le Maire told Handelsblatt newspaper that, “Europe should no longer be afraid of using its power and [become] an empire of peace.”

“I’m talking about a peaceful empire which is a constitutional state,” he added.

Le Maire’s statement follows French President Macron’s call for a “real European army” to counter Russian threats and reduce dependence on the U.S.

During Sunday’s Armistice centenary in Paris, Macron also urged world leaders to reject nationalism, claiming it represented a “betrayal of patriotism”.

In an interview published last month, the country’s former Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, warned that mass immigration could bring societal breakdown within five years.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

President Macron’s failure to deal with Islamic extremism and tensions caused by dislocated communities of migrants has contributed to his approval rating continuing to plummet.

A poll published at the end of last month found that Macron’s approval had dropped a further 4 percentage points to just 26 per cent.

Trump teaches Macron in burst of tweets

FRANCE 24 Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-13

US President Donald Trump tends to tell it like it is, for better or for worse, and to let the chips fall where they may. The fine art of diplomatic double-speech is not his cup of tea, or even his glass of wine. And because journalists have enjoyed a hay-day distorting what he says, Trump learned early-on to get around the media by tweeting. Some of his tweets are hilarious.



Following his trip to Paris for the WWI commemorations, and a rather cool reception, Trump’s latest tweets where directed at French President, Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about France and its current unpopular president:

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

In another tweet, Trump said…

“On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change!”

And a final tweet…

“The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so! MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN”

Migrants arrive in Britain from France in stolen boat

By RFI Issued on 13-11-2018 Modified 13-11-2018 to 13:23

Twelve migrants have managed to reach the English coast after crossing the Channel in a stolen French fishing boat, using what authorities said Tuesday was a "unprecedented" means of getting to Britain.

French agents monitoring the coastline alerted their British counterparts after seeing a boat that was taking a "bizarre" route between 9.30 pm and midnight on Monday, said Ingrid Parrot, spokeswoman for maritime authorities in northern France.

Officials identified the 12-metre boat and contacted its owner, who said the vessel had been stolen from the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Agents from Britain's Border Force intercepted the migrants on land around

1 am after they crossed in calm waters, according to French authorities.

"It's an unprecedented method," Parrot said, noting that previous migrants had used rafts or small sailboats unfit for Channel crossings.

French authorities intercepted migrants in the English Channel 23 times in 2016 and 12 times in 2017.

Paris calls for 'common' stragegy to tackle cyberattacks

By RFI Issued on 12-11-2018 Modified 12-11-2018 to 13:03

The French government announced Monday a "Paris Call" for talks, to lay out a common framework for ensuring internet security, following a surge in cyberattacks which has dented confidence in global networks.

The move aims to relaunch negotiations on a "code of good conduct" which have stalled since last year.

Officials said the text, to be presented by President Emmanuel Macron as he opens UNESCO's Internet Governance Forum in Paris on Monday, has been signed by most European countries.

But China, Russia and the United States have not yet joined, though a source in Macron's office said a "critical mass" of US players support the call, including Microsoft and the NGO Internet Society.

In 2017 "nearly one billion people were victims of cyberattacks, mainly WannaCry and NotPetya," Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, told reporters in Paris on Sunday.

WannaCry is thought to have been deployed from North Korea, while many experts attribute NotPetya to Russia.

But security officials note that those two attacks appear to be based on code stolen from the US National Security Agency, which leads the country's cyber-defenses.

Meanwhile, France is to begin hyper-spying on its citizens via social media on the pretext it’s looking for tax cheats.

France to use social media to track down tax cheats

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-11-12

Every entrepreneur seeks to grow his business, often using the latest technology to advantage. Well, it appears no different for the unrivaled biggest and most profitable business in France… The Fiscal Administration.

French Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin unveiled on Sunday a plan to extend the use of social media as he seeks to increase profits, a tactic that was first successfully tried in the UK.

French tax authorities will begin combing through public social media accounts beginning next year. The reason? To track individuals and companies it might be able to charge with fiscal fraud. The goal of the experimental plan will be to identify discrepancies between one’s declared revenue and his or her lifestyle as depicted on social media, such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

“(The fiscal administration) will be able to see that if you have numerous pictures of yourself with (for example) a luxury car while you don’t have the means to own one, then maybe your cousin or your girlfriend has lent it to you, or maybe not,” Darmanin told French business TV show Capital.

The measure is part of a new French law passed in October that grants authorities greater freedom to use online data to crackdown on fiscal fraud.

Diesel cars registered pre-2001 to be banned in Paris

Connexion

Diesel vehicles registered before 2001 will no longer be permitted to drive in 79 communes in the Greater Paris area from next July.

Ministers in Paris voted for the rule this week. It will apply to all diesel vehicles registered before December 31, 2000.

The new rules will affect up to 5.61 million people, and 79 of the 131 communes across the capital. The goal is to make Greater Paris a “low emissions zone” from summer 2019.

The specific zone will include any roads inside the A86 from July 1 2019, which will be off-limits to any vehicles classed at Crit’Air 5 on the vehicle air quality Crit’Air rating scale (which rates a vehicle's emission levels).

Non-classed vehicles will also be barred.

All drivers and vehicle owners will be required to change their non-compliant vehicle ahead of the cutoff date, if they want to drive in the Paris area.

Ministers are aiming to forbid diesel vehicles completely in the Greater Paris area by 2024, and have even discussed the possibility of banning all diesel and petrol cars by 2030.

Paris Anne Hidalgo has already ordered regular “no car days” and speed limit cuts in the capital, and she wants large cities across France to follow her lead.

France to Hike Highway Tolls

FRANCE 24 12 Nov 2018

The cost of driving on France's autoroute network will soon rise.

In February 2019 the tolls for driving on French motorways, known as péages, will rise steeper than usual. It’s normally linked with inflation but between 2019 and 2021 private owners of France's motorway system, such as Vinci, have been granted the privilege of collecting an extra €700 million for road works.

Expect a tariff increase next year of between 0.1 and 0.39 percent above the usual inflationary hike.

23 autoroutes are now earmarked for upgrading, compared with 32 initially, in addition to environmental infrastructure such as animal crossings, plants to treat runoff water, and the development of car-sharing parking places.

Police union's no-ticket day to support fuel protest

Connexion

A police union has called on its members not to issue tickets on Saturday, November 17, in support of the 'gilets jaunes' protest against rising fuel prices.

The SGP Police-FSMI FO said officers are 'first and foremost citizens. Purchasing power and transport issues concern them". It added: "The SGP Police-FSMI FO unit is in solidarity with the citizens' day of 17 November 2018 and asks all colleagues to observe a day without issuing tickets."

By Friday morning, nearly 800,000 people had signed a petition calling "for a reduction in fuel prices at the pump", while an interactive map lists hundreds of blockades planned by motorists on the day of protest, this coming Saturday.

France on track for hydrogen train roll-out

Connexion

Hydrogen-powered trains will be tested on four lines in New Aquitaine, regional MP Michel Delpon has confirmed.

The trains will operate on the Bordeaux-Soulac, Angoulême-Saintes-Royan, Bordeaux-Bergerac-Sarlat and Bordeaux-Périgueux-Limoges lines. The government expects the trains will be commercially operational by 2022.

Hydrogen powered trains have been in commercial use in Germany since September, where rail authorities have spent €81million to buy 14 engines.

France was to spend €45million on electrifying the Bordeaux-Soulac line in Nouvelle Aquitaine, but now will spend the money on buying hydrogen trains, which emit only water when travelling.

In that region, only 40% of the 3,250 km of TER lines are electrified, according to President of the Regional Council Alain Rousset. Across France, 50% of rail lines are electrified.

62-year-old Frenchman Joyon wins transatlantic sailing race

By RFI Issued on 12-11-2018 Modified 12-11-2018 to 14:42

Francis Joyon and his team on the boatCompte twitter de Francis Joyon.

French sailor, Francis Joyon, age 62, won the Route du Rhum transatlantic yacht race in record time, outpacing young competitor Francois Gabart in a nail-biting final lap around Guadeloupe's main island.

Joyon sailed into Point-a-Pitre just before midnight to take victory in the single-handed race after seven days, 14 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds at sea.

“Hell Fire” in Paradise

Nurses and patients have recounted their dramatic escapes from a hospital in a Northern California town that was devastated by a ferocious wildfire.

Nurse Darrel Wilken told the Chico Enterprise-Record newspaper on Friday that the fire in the town of Paradise came so quickly that he and other employees at the Adventist Health Feather River Hospital used their own cars to evacuate patients.

Wilken said he took three patients in his car and that two of them were in critical condition. He says he battled gridlocked traffic on a road surrounded on both sides by fire.

Paradise resident Cody Knowles said his wife, Francine, was having gallbladder surgery Thursday morning.

When the evacuation was announced, she was still asleep from anesthesia. He waited until she woke up and they escaped in a hospital employee's car.

The hospital says it evacuated 60 patients to other facilities.

Read more here: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/nation-world/article221407065.html#storylink=cpy

Nurses fleeing fast-moving Camp Fire scramble to save patients — and themselves

NBC - Nov. 11, 2018 / 8:52 PM GMT+1 By Kalhan Rosenblatt

As smoke from California's Camp Fire filled the cab of her car, Nichole Jolly called her husband for what she thought would be the last phone call of her life.

"I said, 'I think I'm going to die. Tell the kids I love them. I'm not gonna make it home,'" Jolly, age 34, a surgical nurse at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, told NBC News on Sunday.

Jolly, a mother of three, was in the process of evacuating the hospital in Paradise, California, on Thursday, when flames from the Camp Fire began swallowing trees in the parking lot.

In recent days, the fire killed at least 23 in Northern California, as two wildfires continue to rage outside of Los Angeles to the south.

Staff at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital arrived at work on Thursday morning unaware that flames were creeping toward the hospital, Jolly said. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time the hospital was alerted that the Camp Fire was closing in. Moments later, flames jumped a canyon separating the hospital from the fire, and the medical staff were ordered to get patients out of the building and then flee themselves.

"We packed them in every vehicle possible," said Karen Davis, age 67, a surgical nurse, who works at the hospital. "Newborn babies and there's a lot of elderly in our community. One of the doctors that eventually escaped had to finish a surgery and get that patient out, too."

Nichole Jolly is shown in Chico, California on Nov. 9, 2018. Jolly evacuated Feather River Hospital in Paradise twice after she was driven back the first time when her vehicle, and her pants, caught fire from the Home Camp wildfire.Don Thompson / AP

Jolly said it took about 20 minutes to clear the hospital out. She attributes the speedy evacuation to the hospital's emphasis on fire drills.

Once the patients were on their way, hospital staff, including Jolly and Davis, jumped in their respective cars and tried to flee, only to be met with gridlock traffic as the flames closed in.

Jolly was driving just behind Davis, when she was rear-ended and her car pushed into a ravine. The car was stuck and filling with dense, black smoke. Jolly was on the phone with her husband, who told her to run.

"Flames were right on the side of my car, and I thought, 'I'm going to die here or die trying,'" she said.

At first, Jolly tried to get into Davis' vehicle, but the plastic handles on Davis' truck had melted. Jolly banged on the window, but heard no response and couldn't see through the thick smoke.

Then, her pant leg caught on fire, forcing her to run to another car. When that car began to fill with smoke, Jolly decided her only remaining option was to run.

"I'm breathing in the hottest air I've ever been in. My throat is bloodied, I'm about to hit the ground but the bottom of my shoes were melting. I put hand out in front of me and prayed to God, 'Please, don’t let me die like this,'" Jolly said, adding that as she prayed, she reached a fire truck, where firefighters were able to extinguish her smoldering pant leg, before pulling her inside.

Jolly said the firetruck appeared to be melting, and the firefighters warned: "Brace yourself. We might not make it."

The back of Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California, burns as it is overtaken by the Camp Fire.Courtesy Nichole Jolly

"They said, 'We need air support,' and dispatch said, 'That’s impossible. We can't get that to you,'" Jolly said, adding that she was hysterical after believing she had left Davis to die and that she herself was still unlikely to escape.

"My kids thought I was dead. My husband had to tell my kids he thought I wasn’t going to come home," Jolly said as her voice caught in her throat. "It was heartbreaking."

She said a bulldozer eventually pulled up beside the firetruck and cleared a path so the truck could return to Adventist Health Feather River Hospital.

There, hospital staff had set up a makeshift triage in a wide expanse of the parking lot, which would later be moved to a helicopter pad that had already been burned. Neighbors had begun arriving, some on foot, unable to evacuate and believing the hospital to be the only point of safety they'd be able to reach.

Davis had already made it back to the hospital, after getting in a car with a case worker from the hospital. There, she and Jolly were reunited.

A tree in the parking lot of Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, California, is engulfed by flames as the Camp Fire creeps toward the hospital.Courtesy Nichole Jolly

"All of a sudden, Nichole turns around and started crying, and I said, 'I thought you were dead,' and she said, 'I thought you were dead,'" Davis recalled.

Davis said the pair were inseparable after that moment, but continued to treat patients together.

"There were maybe 50 patients that weren’t admitted but came because they had no other place to go," Davis said. "And there were about five or six dogs so we filled bedpans with water for the dogs."

While Jolly, Davis and other medical staff treated patients, firefighters worked to extinguish the flames around them. Eventually, firefighters told staff they could no longer stay at the hospital after its roof caught fire, and those remaining at the hospital were forced to try the now-empty roads again to get to safety.

"When we got everyone evacuated, Nichole and I got in a doctor's car, and we drove. ... It was thick smoke where we had to look at the stripe on the road to make it through, and there was a downed power line we had to drive over ... and then the air opened up," Davis said.

Davis and Jolly later made it to Chico, California. Jolly was still there on Sunday, staying at a friend's home. Davis said she has since made it to Sacramento where she is staying with family.

"Nichole and I, we stuck together and people go, 'You're a hero,' but when we got back to hospital after losing our vehicles, we just kicked into that mode. It wasn’t anything heroic, it was just, we have to do this we've got to do that," Davis said.

Both said they lost their homes and cars to the Camp Fire. They said a significant portion of the hospital was destroyed by the fire, too. But both called their survival a miracle.

"It's just its stuff," Davis said. "And I had too much stuff."

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Dutchman, 69, brings lawsuit to lower his age 20 years

BBC - 8 Nov 2018

A Dutchman has launched a legal battle to change his age and boost his dating prospects.

Emile Ratelband, age 69, wants to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, comparing the change to identifying as being transgender.

"We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender. Why can't I decide my own age?" he said.

A local court in the eastern city of Arnhem is expected to rule on the case within four weeks.

However officials were skeptical about the case, believing there was no legal mechanism allowing a person to change their birth date, local reports said.

One of the judges wanted to know what would become of the 20 years that Mr Ratelband wanted to erase. "Who were your parents looking after then? Who was that little boy?" he was quoted as saying.

Mr Ratelband argues he feels discriminated against because of his age, and that it was affecting his employment chances and his success rate on the dating app, Tinder.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work," he said.

"When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Mr Ratelband further argued that according to his doctors he has the body of a 45-year-old, and described himself as a "young god".

He went on Facebook last year to describe how he had made the decision one day standing in front of a mirror, not because he feared getting old but because he wanted to make the most of life for as long as possible.

He also said he would renounce his pension if he switched his birth date.

The Netherlands' constitution expressly prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of age.