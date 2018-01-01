Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Nov 14th

Wednesday

Fog or low stratus on the Plateau and Ajoie up to about 800 to 1000 meters this morning, only partly dissipating today. Sunny above and in other areas. Max Temps: 11 on the Plateau, between 13 and 15 in Valais and the Chablais. +6 at 2000 meters. Weak W-SW winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday and Friday

Morning fog or stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 to 1000 meters. Probably partly dissipating during the 2nd half of the day. Sunny elsewhere. Max Temps: near 10 C. under the gray, up to 14 in Valais and the middle mountains.

Saturday and Sunday

Stratus on the Plateau up to 1000 to 1200 meters, partly dissipating. Sunny in other areas. Max Temp 8. Up to 11 in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday and Tuesday

Probably Stratus on the Plateau up to 1200 to 1600 meters, partly dissipating. Sunny elsewhere. Bise on the Plateau. Cooler temperatures.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather for Wednesday, November 14th.

Another major deadline is looming. To avoid losing our main transmitter site on the Jura, back rent of 10,000 euros must be paid by November 30th.

Also, we owe 22,000 euros for studio rent, and staff salaries are 12,000 behind.

We ask listeners to send something this month to avoid another crisis.

The RADIO 74 team thank you!